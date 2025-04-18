Rebels Romance set to go on travels again

The Newmarket handler is considering giving the seven year old the chance to defend his title in the Group Standard Chartered Champion & Chater Cup at Sha Tin next month.

While now in the twilight of his career the Dubawi gelding, who also holds a Coronation Cup entry at Epsom, showed he still retains plenty of ability when landing the Group Three H H The Amir Trophy at Al Uqda on his return to action.

And although he could only finish fourth in his bid for back-to-back wins in the Dubai Sheema Classic at Meydan earlier this month Appleby reports Rebel’s Romance to still be showing plenty of enthusiasm.

Appleby said: “He didn’t run a bad race in the Sheema Classic in a race that probably wasn’t run to suit him. William (Buick) had to take over the lead half-way through the race, however that rarely works out when you have to do those sort of manoeuvres. He has come out of Dubai well and we will probably keep an eye on Hong Kong still to be fair. We have made a Coronation Cup entry as you know that race can sometimes just cut up a bit so we thought he deserves to be in it.”