Rebels Romance set to go on travels again

Charlie Appleby is leaning towards sending stable stalwart Rebel’s Romance on his travels once again after earmarking a return to Hong Kong for his globetrotting star.
The Newmarket handler is considering giving the seven year old the chance to defend his title in the Group Standard Chartered Champion & Chater Cup at Sha Tin next month.
While now in the twilight of his career the Dubawi gelding, who also holds a Coronation Cup entry at Epsom, showed he still retains plenty of ability when landing the Group Three H H The Amir Trophy at Al Uqda on his return to action.
And although he could only finish fourth in his bid for back-to-back wins in the Dubai Sheema Classic at Meydan earlier this month Appleby reports Rebel’s Romance to still be showing plenty of enthusiasm.
Appleby said: “He didn’t run a bad race in the Sheema Classic in a race that probably wasn’t run to suit him. William (Buick) had to take over the lead half-way through the race, however that rarely works out when you have to do those sort of manoeuvres. He has come out of Dubai well and we will probably keep an eye on Hong Kong still to be fair. We have made a Coronation Cup entry as you know that race can sometimes just cut up a bit so we thought he deserves to be in it.”
Despite Rebel’s Romance advancing years Appebly believes that the dual Breeders’ Cup Turf winner can still add to his riches at the highest level.
He added: “One thing we have noticed over the last 12 months is that he probably just lacks that old kick he used to have. The old Rebel’s Romance would have kicked, but he just lacks that little turn of foot to be competing at the highest level in Europe. I genuinely think he can get another nice win to his name as he has got the enthusiasm there and he looks great.”
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.