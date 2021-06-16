Real World to switch up in class after Ascot success

Trained by Saeed bin Suroor, the four-year-old was having just his sixth start – and first over a mile – in one of the most competitive handicaps of the season.

However, ridden confidently by leading apprentice Marco Ghiani, Real World was prominent on the far side throughout before pulling almost five lengths clear.

“We’ll keep the options open for him. Maybe we’ll take him to Newbury for a Listed or a Group race,” said Bin Suroor.

“He’s a nice horse, definitely one for the future. He’s come back good, happy and fresh.

“Not many win the Hunt Cup by five lengths, he’s a class horse and the way he finished his race bodes well for the future. Also I want to mention the jockey, Marco, he gave him a good ride.

“That was his first race over a mile, we know he stays further, so races over a mile or a mile and a quarter are fine.”