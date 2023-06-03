The Triple Crown was once mooted for the Deep Impact colt and while that historic achievement is no longer on the cards following his disappointing run in the 2000 Guineas, the future is clearly bright following his brilliant victory in the Epsom Classic.

Despite heading the ante-post markets for much of the winter and being described by his trainer Aidan O'Brien as a 'collector’s item' prior to the race, the result was not a bad one for Sky Bet as Michael Shinners, their Head of Sports PR, explained: "Despite being very prominent in the betting, Auguste Rodin was a decent result in this year's Derby.

"The Frankie factor clearly kicked in with Arrest (10th) easily being our worst result."

In contrast Paddy Power were left licking their wounds with their spokesman Paul Binfield commenting: “The winner was our worst result despite Frankie becoming the Classic King of 2023 yesterday and punters weren't put off by the winner’s no show in Newmarket.

“We’re leaving the sun-blessed Downs fairly happily though as it could have been worse as there was a fairly even spread of cash on a number of combatants in the contest.”

Where Auguste Rodin heads next remains to be seen but autumn highlights the St Leger (at Doncaster) and the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe (ParisLongchamp) will both be high on the list of possible targets and his odds for both races were slashed.

Sky Bet reacted by cutting Auguste Rodin to 3/1 from 12/1 for the St Leger and to 8/1 from 33/1 for the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe.

Paddy Power halved Auguste Rodin's odds for St Leger glory to 4/1 while they appear to favour his chances in France, making him 6/1 from 20s for the Arc.