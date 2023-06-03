Auguste Rodin (9/2) won the Betfred Derby at Epsom Downs on Saturday, a ninth success in the historic Classic for trainer Aidan O'Brien.
O'Brien's faith in Auguste Rodin has never faltered, even following the Deep Impact's hugely disappointing return to action in the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket.
When the pace settled down after the early jostling for positions, the winner's stablemates Adelaide River and San Antonio had a share of the lead with Dubai Mile, Passenger, Arrrest and Military Order just behind.
Ryan Moore had Auguste Rodin a little further back in the pack but he was tracking market rival Military Order throughout and always had him in his sights. Moore asked Auguste Rodin to improve his position going into Tattenham Corner and had plenty of daylight in which to make his challenge.
That wasn't the case on his inside with Sprewell finding trouble and running around on the cambers - but he still finished well to take fourth - although the once-raced maiden winner King Of Steel got a beautiful split to burst away from those racing around him.
King Of Steel quickly opened up a gap on the inside but he was never clear of Auguste Rodin who ground the leader down to win impressively and go a long way to justifying his tall reputation.
The winning margin was half a length.
White Birch came from way off the pace to finish third, a further four and three quarter lengths behind, with Dante Stakes winner The Foxes running creditably in fifth.
Despite Auguste Rodin being so well touted for so long, the result was a good one for Sky Bet with Michael Shinners, their Head of Sports PR, explaining: "Despite being very prominent in the betting, Auguste Rodin was a decent result in this year's Derby.
"The Frankie factor clearly kicked in with Arrest (10th) easily being our worst result."
Sky Bet reacted by cutting Auguste Rodin to 3/1 from 12/1 for the St Leger and to 8/1 from 33/1 for the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe.
Speaking to ITV Racing, Moore, who was winning the Derby for a third time, said: "We had a smooth run, landed in a nice spot, I had William and Frankie ahead of me and I was always confident I had them covered. We didn't go that quick, turned into a bit of a dash but we had a nice smooth run.
"(Aidan O’Brien) is the only man that could do it. I’ve seen him get horses back after they’ve run badly in the Guineas and then win big races. This horse has a great pedigree and he’s always shown he’s a good horse. As Aidan always says, everyone does such a great job at home. Everything went smooth today.
“We’ve always had a lot of belief in him. I don’t know if the Leger will be the plan but he’s a class horse and hopefully we get a triple crown horse one day.”
Continuing on Racing TV he added: "We got there going easy, he was still a little bit immature when he got to the front but when I asked him, he responded bravely. He's done that quite cosy I think. He's got a beautiful action, a lovely moving horse, and we always thought he wanted nice ground. Aidan always had a lot of belief in the horse. He's got huge potential.
"I thought I had the race won as soon as I crossed the road. I was a bit worried about getting in front as I was going too well and then the second horse kicked and my horse just shut down a little bit when I asked him but when he had to go and win his race, he found plenty. He got the trip very well but he was very comfortable throughout the race, he was doing it easy.
"This horse gives me a similar feel to Workforce in the way he went through the race and he was always comfortable."
O’Brien added: “All the people in Coolmore have made this happen – this is a total homebred horse. It’s all credit to them to make this happen every day. He came with a massive reputation as a beautiful horse but he kept stepping up to all the markers all the way, which is very unusual.
“He’s totally unique – he’s out of one of the greatest Galileo mares (Rhododendron) by the greatest stallion ever in Japan. I can’t tell you, he’s totally unique.
“Ryan said it probably didn’t suit him, he would have preferred a lot stronger pace but he said he had to quicken twice, so obviously he’s so exciting for us.
“I feel so grateful and so delighted for all the lads, everyone. It’s a great pleasure for us.”
