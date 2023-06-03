O'Brien's faith in Auguste Rodin has never faltered, even following the Deep Impact's hugely disappointing return to action in the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket.

When the pace settled down after the early jostling for positions, the winner's stablemates Adelaide River and San Antonio had a share of the lead with Dubai Mile, Passenger, Arrrest and Military Order just behind.

Ryan Moore had Auguste Rodin a little further back in the pack but he was tracking market rival Military Order throughout and always had him in his sights. Moore asked Auguste Rodin to improve his position going into Tattenham Corner and had plenty of daylight in which to make his challenge.

That wasn't the case on his inside with Sprewell finding trouble and running around on the cambers - but he still finished well to take fourth - although the once-raced maiden winner King Of Steel got a beautiful split to burst away from those racing around him.

King Of Steel quickly opened up a gap on the inside but he was never clear of Auguste Rodin who ground the leader down to win impressively and go a long way to justifying his tall reputation.

The winning margin was half a length.

White Birch came from way off the pace to finish third, a further four and three quarter lengths behind, with Dante Stakes winner The Foxes running creditably in fifth.

Despite Auguste Rodin being so well touted for so long, the result was a good one for Sky Bet with Michael Shinners, their Head of Sports PR, explaining: "Despite being very prominent in the betting, Auguste Rodin was a decent result in this year's Derby.

"The Frankie factor clearly kicked in with Arrest (10th) easily being our worst result."

Sky Bet reacted by cutting Auguste Rodin to 3/1 from 12/1 for the St Leger and to 8/1 from 33/1 for the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe.