Francis Graffard had to settle for second with Calandagan as Kalpana reversed the 2025 placings in the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes.

Calandagan started his season in Dubai in March before turning up at Epsom in June where the testing conditions provide his undoing.

Last year's Japan Cup winner bounced back in France at the start of the month but his trainer felt that may have left a mark, saying: “We had less time between Saint-Cloud and today, which doesn’t help, especially with the heat we have in France.

"He has been beaten by a very good filly. She looked fantastic in the paddock before. She always runs well. I have nothing to blame the horse for as he tried and was a good second.

“You just feel sorry for him to be beaten as he tries. He found himself a bit far back as well, but he got beaten by a good filly.

“I needed to see after Epsom if he was right mentally, and physically. It was really hard to come here after that, but maybe that is what I did wrong. He doesn’t look like a flat horse to me as he raced well and increased his pace up the straight.

“I watched it again and he quickened strongly and he kept trying, but that is racing.

“I thought he was trying, but he was not making up ground on her.

“I need to sit down with the entourage. To go back to the Japan Cup would be a dream for him at the backend, but I have to be careful of the ground in the autumn.

"Maybe we could look at York, but he had a hard race today and I need to see how he comes back.”