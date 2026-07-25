Kalpana won the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot | free video replay

Kalpana (13/2) ran out a gallant winner of the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot.

A fascinating and deep renewal of the middle distance all age prize was dominated by last year's one-two but this time Kalpana had the reserves to see off the challenge of the brilliant French raider Calandagan. Not surprisingly, Action - one of four runners for Aidan O'Brien - was rousted along to take the lead and that continued to be the case as he took them along with a three or four length advantage from stablemates Minnie Hauk who was on the inside of dual Derby winner Lambourn. They raced two-by-two in behind them with Wurttemberg on the inside of Kalpana, followed by Goliath and Benvenuto Cellini (who was kept a little wide early) and rounded out by Masquerade Ball and Calandagan. The main acts began to take closer order approaching the turn for home with Kalpana, Benvenuto Cellini and Calandagan all moving into position as Action swung into the straight from Minnie Hauk on his outside and Lambourn wider still. Minnie Hauk weakened tamely and disappointingly from a promising position but her fellow filly Kalpana was still swinging off the bit even as Colin Keane had to switch around Lambourn to make their challenge. Calandagan and Benvenuto Cellini were in hot pursuit but only last year's winner and 6/5 favourite had the reserves to lay down a challenge. Kalpana was never headed though and Calandagan's reserves were empty close home as the filly extended her advantage and Benvenuto Cellini clawed back his deficit. The distances between them at the end of an epic contest were a length and a half and half a length. Barry Mahon, European racing manager for owners Juddmonte, said: "It is up there with Bluestocking winning the Arc and Field Of Gold winning the St James’s Palace Stakes. "It is definitely up there with those memorable moments.”

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

Keane told Sky Sports Racing: "We thought she was coming here with a big chance, saying that, realistically, I thought if she was third to the Japanese horse [Masquerade Ball] and Calandagan it would be a massive run. She just shows you how tough she is. "I did think last year she improved from run to run. She's such a big girl, she does herself very well, but Andrew said she was 10 kilos lighter today, or something like that, so that was a good sign and hopefully she can keep going now. "A little bit tight [in the home straight]. I opted to come in because I thought Wayne [Lordan, jockey of Minnie Hauk] would stay going longer than he did but that's the manner of her, she can quicken nearly instantly and she gets you out of trouble when you need her. "Just delighted for the filly. Although she's won two Group 1s, she probably deserves to have won a couple more and she showed her true class today. I think it was one of the strongest renewals of the race with horses coming from all over the globe so for her to go and do it today is very special. "As I said all along, I'm privileged to be riding in these colours and getting opportunities like that."

Jockey Colin Keane celebrates after riding Kalpana to victory in the King George



Balding said: “To be honest with you we were thrilled last year because she had run so well as we were really worried about the ground. This year is just magic really. “It is a big deal as it is a race that we have always wanted to win. It defines a season, and it defines a career really does a race like this. I’m so pleased. “Just for the season she seems leaner, slimmer and easier to train. Last year we were always struggling to keep the weight off her, but this year she is just a much finer model, and I think she was that much fitter today. “It worked out perfectly today. I don’t need to tell Colin what to do as he knows what to do. It was a fabulous ride and a great performance. I don’t know what the difference is, but she is fitter this year and I think that was the telling change. She is pretty damn good and goes on any ground. It is amazing really. “My daughter asked me the other day if I would ever get a tattoo and I said no, unless Kalpana ever won the King George. I hope she is not going to hold me to that."

Click on the image for the reaction to Calandagan and Benvenuto Cellini