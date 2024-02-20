Randox Grand National weights reaction: Vanillier challenging for favouritism

Gavin Cromwell’s grey was rated 147 when finishing best of the rest behind Corach Rambler at Aintree last April and will this year compete from a mark of 151, which does at least guaranteed him a starting berth in what will be a reduced field of 34 runners for the first time.

Reflecting on last year’s performance, Cromwell said: “We were obviously thrilled to be second in the Grand National, but when you’re coming home well like that you do think about what could have been. But it was a great moment. We had lots of luck last year. He went round on the inside and got all the luck – you need luck in every National “It’s every trainer’s dream to win the Grand National and we’ll certainly give it a good shot again this year anyway.”

Assuming top-weight Hewick takes his chance, Vanillier will carry 10st 8lb on his return to Merseyside.

The nine-year-old has been well beaten in three starts so far this season, finishing fifth behind star two miler El Fabiolo in the Hilly Way Chase at Cork, fifth over hurdles at Punchestown and 15th on his most recent outing in a handicap chase at Leopardstown’s Dublin Racing Festival.