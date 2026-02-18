Randox Grand National preview: Bryan Drew excited by Panic Attack

Owner Bryan Drew is hoping Panic Attack's dream season can end in Randox Grand National glory in April.

She tops Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings for the race following the publication of the weights on Tuesday but has a date in the Mrs Paddy Power Mares' Chase at Cheltenham prior to the Aintree marathon. Speaking on Wednesday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast, Drew said: “She’s currently number 46 of 47, ten stone five, and last year that weight was was numbers 32 and 33 so I think it’s going to be quite tight for Aintree. I’m glad we’re concentrating initially on Cheltenham. “There are four weeks between the two days this year so you have a chance to do both and I think she’ll be very exciting. Her performances this year have been transformational. She’s come off a run of little niggles into Dan and has had a good run of feeling good about herself.

https://ads.skybet.com/redirect.aspx?pid=17678472&lpid=16&bid=1487

“She likes the regime at Dan’s and if you’d told me this time last year that she’d have gone three wins on the bounce including the Paddy Power Gold Cup and the Coral Gold Cup, and now be off 147, I’d have said you’d had a knock on the head or something! “It’s been amazing. She’s in great form, flying around the yard and in some ways we wish the mares' race was next week rather than in a few weeks’ time. “It’s right to prioritise the mares’ chase at the moment because we could hold off for the Grand National and she might not get in and that would be a let-down and given the form she’s in we have to make the most of her this year. “She’s ten and a joy to own. She’s in the form of her life.”

Final Demand makes a sparkling debut over fences