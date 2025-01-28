Randox Grand National entries: 12/1 favourite I Am Maximus heads 90 in line for Aintree

There are 90 horses among the initial entries for the 2025 Randox Grand National, including last year's winner I Am Maximus.

The JP McManus-owned I Am Maximus famously provided trainer Willie Mullins with his second career success in the great race last April and he's still in line to defend the crown despite being pulled-up at Leopardstown on his sole start this season. The 2024 hero, who is Paddy Power and Betfair's 12/1 market leader, is one of 10 possible runners for Mullins, which also include Meetingofthewaters, Capodanno and recent Thyestes Chase winner Nick Rockett. Three-time National-winning trainer Gordon Elliott has entered 16 horses including Gerri Colombe and Delta Work, although that number is down significantly from his 26 entries made at the same stage last year.

Gerri Colombe could be aimed at Aintree this year

Last weekend's Cotswold Chase winner L'Homme Presse is among the British contenders and could be joined by Venetia Williams stable companion Royale Pagaille, winner of the Betfair Chase at Haydock earlier this campaign. Iroko (Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero) and Kandoo Kid (Paul Nicholls) are the two shortest-priced home-based runners in bookmakers' antepost books, while Nigel Twiston-Davies has given the option to Beauport and Broadway Boy. Gavin Cromwell has Vanillier, Stumptown and Inothewayurthinkin among his string of entries, while Mouse Morris could run Gentlemansgame. Monty's Star and former Gold Cup hero Minella Indo - third in the National last year - are among Henry De Bromhead's four hopefuls, while last season's BoyleSports Irish Grand National victor Intense Raffles may run for trainer Tom Gibney and owners Simon Munir and Isaac Souede.