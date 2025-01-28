Randox Grand National entries: 12/1 favourite I Am Maximus heads 90 in line for Aintree

There are 90 horses among the initial entries for the 2025 Randox Grand National, including last year's winner I Am Maximus.
The JP McManus-owned I Am Maximus famously provided trainer Willie Mullins with his second career success in the great race last April and he's still in line to defend the crown despite being pulled-up at Leopardstown on his sole start this season.
The 2024 hero, who is Paddy Power and Betfair's 12/1 market leader, is one of 10 possible runners for Mullins, which also include Meetingofthewaters, Capodanno and recent Thyestes Chase winner Nick Rockett.
Three-time National-winning trainer Gordon Elliott has entered 16 horses including Gerri Colombe and Delta Work, although that number is down significantly from his 26 entries made at the same stage last year.
Last weekend's Cotswold Chase winner L'Homme Presse is among the British contenders and could be joined by Venetia Williams stable companion Royale Pagaille, winner of the Betfair Chase at Haydock earlier this campaign.
Iroko (Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero) and Kandoo Kid (Paul Nicholls) are the two shortest-priced home-based runners in bookmakers' antepost books, while Nigel Twiston-Davies has given the option to Beauport and Broadway Boy.
Gavin Cromwell has Vanillier, Stumptown and Inothewayurthinkin among his string of entries, while Mouse Morris could run Gentlemansgame.
Monty's Star and former Gold Cup hero Minella Indo - third in the National last year - are among Henry De Bromhead's four hopefuls, while last season's BoyleSports Irish Grand National victor Intense Raffles may run for trainer Tom Gibney and owners Simon Munir and Isaac Souede.
Initial entries for 2025 Randox Grand National
Apple Away
Appreciate It
Beauport
Bravemansgame
Broadway Boy
Bronn
Busselton
Capodanno
Celebre D'Allen
Chantry House
Chemical Energy
Coko Beach
Conflated
Copperhead
Cruz Control
Delta Work
Desertmore House
Duffle Coat
Envoi Allen
Escaria Ten
Fakir D'Oudairies
Famous Bridge
Fantastic Lady
Farouk D'Alene
Favori De Champdou
Fil Dor
Fontaine Collonges
French Dynamite
Galvin
Gentlemansgame
Gericault Roque
Gerri Colombe
Gevrey
Git Maker
Grangeclare West
Hewick
Hitman
Horantzau D'Airy
Hyland
I Am Maximus
Idas Boy
Inothewayurthinkin
Intense Raffles
Iroko
Kandoo Kid
King Turgeon
L'Homme Presse
La Renommee
Limerick Lace
Macdermott
Malina Girl
Meetingofthewaters
Minella Cocooner
Minella Crooner
Minella Drama
Minella Indo
Mister Coffey
Monbeg Genius
Monty's Star
Motu Fareone
Mr Incredible
Mr Vango
Nick Rockett
Pats Fancy
Perceval Legallois
Pinkerton
Placenet
Quick Wave
Richmond Lake
Roi Mage
Royale Pagaille
Senior Chief
Shakem Up'Arry
Spanish Harlem
Stay Away Fay
Stumptown
Stuzzikini
Surrey Quest
The Goffer
The Real Whacker
Three Card Brag
Threeunderthrufive
Trelawne
Twig
Vanillier
Velvet Elvis
Where It All Began
Yeah Man
Your Own Story
Zanahiyr
