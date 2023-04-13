Derek Fox has been declared to ride the dual Ultima Chase winner after recovering from a minor injury, with the jockey and trainer Lucinda Russell bidding for a second National success following One For Arthur’s triumph in 2017.

Next best in the betting is Delta Work, who is one of six contenders in the final field for trainer Gordon Elliott. The Cullentra House handler also fields the Davy Russell-ridden Galvin, Fury Road, Coko Beach, Escaria Ten and Dunboyne.

Last year’s victor Noble Yeats defends his title for Emmet Mullins, with Sean Bowen in the plate this time after Sam Waley-Cohen famously retired on passing the Aintree winning post 12 months ago.

Willie Mullins’ five-strong strong team is headed by Gaillard Du Mesnil – a last-gasp winner of the National Hunt Chase at Cheltenham – with Capodanno, Mr Incredible, Carefully Selected and Recite A Prayer also in the line up.