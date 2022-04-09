Get all the reaction from the beaten connections in the 2022 Randox Grand National from Longhouse Poet in sixth and those in behind him.

Reaction from the beaten connections Romain de Senam (10th) - Philip Armson

"He was a bit keen early on, the Topham probably would've suited him a bit better. He's jumped fantastic and he's run his heart out." Longhouse Poet (6th) - Darragh O'Keeffe

"Brilliant, he had a great run around and had a good break. In fairness, his jumping was very good, and he ran a cracker. We're delighted with him." Top Ville Ben (PU)- Thomas Dowson

"I got a great spin, he jumped very well. The ground probably wasn't ideal for him today, but after falling on the last day he's come and proved he can jump. He was very good, he just got a bit tired. Hopefully back on a bit softer ground, probably over a bit shorter around here, hopefully he'll have a bit of a squeak." Minella Times (Fell) - Rachael Blackmore

"He just jumped into the horse in front of him at Valentines."

Get the reaction of the placed connections here

Deise Aba (PU) - Tom O'Brien

"He didn’t enjoy himself and was too cautious over the jumps, then he didn’t have the speed to get involved." Brahma Bull (PU) - Brian Hayes

"He jumped well but could never get himself into the race. He was always flat out, and we pulled up two out." Lostintranslation (15th) - Harry Cobden

"I had the most fantastic spin. He jumped brilliantly and was a great ride. We completed, but he got very tired and he walked over the line. I loved every minute of it." Blaklion (14th) - Harry Skelton

"He was a great ride and we got round, but he’s a bit older now. He’s been a saint." Commodore (12th) - Charlie Deutsch

"We didn’t get a great start, but it might have been a blessing in disguise as we finished very tired. We avoided a lot of trouble, jumped well, and managed to get home." Discorama (PU )- B. J. Cooper

"He was going OK early on but he ended up pulling up lame." Burrows Saint (PU) - Paul Townend

"I pulled up on him so I went to early to know what would have happened."

Noble Yeats on his way to Grand National glory under the remarkable Waley-Cohen

Enjoy d'Allen (UR) - Conor Orr

"He hit the first and I was unseated." Death Duty (UR) - Jordan Gainford

"He stumbled and that was it." Samcro (11th) - Sean Bowen

"I had a brilliant spin. We had a lovely run round on the inner, but by the Canal Turn he was getting tired." Snow Leopardess (PU) - Aidan Coleman

"The ground was too quick and she couldn’t lay up. She just wasn’t quick enough but she's fine and could go for the Irish National or something like that." Escaria Ten (9th) - Adrian Heskin,

"I had a great spin around and he ran his heart out. He jumped for fun and he was running a massive race to three out, but he just didn’t get home." Coko Beach (PU) - Jonjo O'Neill Jr.

"That was the best spin I’ve had around here. He’s probably not good enough and he probably wants softer ground but he jumped brilliantly and just got tired at the end."

Full report: What a Grand National for Value Bet followers