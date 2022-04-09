Ted Walsh paid a fulsome tribute to Sam and Robert Waley-Cohen, despite admitting it was a “sickener” to see Any Second Now place for a second successive year in the Randox Grand National at Aintree.

The Emmet Mullins-trained Noble Yeats proved too strong for Walsh’s 15-2 favourite on what was amateur Sam Waley-Cohen’s final ride before retiring from the saddle, sporting his father’s brown and orange silks to victory.

Walsh lauded the father-and-son team and felt Any Second Now – who was an eight-length third last year – had just failed to see out the trip quite as well as the winner this time around, beaten two and a quarter lengths.

He said: “To get that close it’s a sickener, but equally it’s a great out for the Waley-Cohen family, and seeing the father going down the track to meet his son in tears. Mark (Walsh, jockey) said he missed the break, but that he jumped and travelled well. I thought jumping the last he might get there, but the other horse has outstayed us from the elbow. I’ve seen a lot happen from the elbow, including Crisp getting caught by Red Rum.

“Unfortunately for us the post is another 100 yards away, and that’s where you get paid.”