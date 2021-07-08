Graham Cunningham on impending BBC Panorama programme regarding retired racehorses

That pacing noise you hear may be the sound of a few prominent racing figures starting to fret about Monday night’s TV schedule. News that Panorama is back on the racing beat is bound to create headlines and that issue and several others are tucked away neatly in this week’s File.

Welfare in the spotlight as Panorama revisits racing

Monday July 19, 2021. A ‘Freedom Day’ for those who have been desperate for Covid restrictions to be lifted. And a testing night in store for those charged with defending racing’s reputation in the court of public opinion. Only time will tell how damaging next Monday’s Panorama investigation into the way retired racehorses are treated will prove but public and industry response may well have much in common with the reaction to England’s agonising Euros defeat. Kneejerk responses will almost certainly range from "disgrace" to a "time to get behind the team" and perhaps even a small group in the middle who ask “how can we learn and move forward from this?" Sprinkle in a dash of "the BBC hates racing anyway" and most of the bases are probably covered but, in an era when much of racing’s media is little more than an extension of its PR arm, it would be as well to assess the evidence calmly and rationally before wagons are circled. Panorama’s aim wasn’t always true in two previous forays into racing back in 2002 and 2008 but the news that they are returning to familiar ground – rumoured injunctions permitting - revives vivid memories of some major figures being accused of nefarious activity. Those under 40 will probably have to Google it to find out – and boy is it worth the effort – but the late Jimmy FitzGerald turning a deeper shade of purple than usual as he snatches a letter about an alleged ‘no lose’ account with Victor Chandler rates high on any list of Panorama moments. Kieren Fallon's death stare when approached at York by Panorama reporter Andy Davies over corruption allegations that eventually came to nothing is certainly on the podium.

Graham Bradley returns after winning the Champion Hurdle on Collier Bay

And Willie Carson’s plaintive “I couldn’t save you but you said the right thing” as Davies collared Graham Bradley on his way back to the weighing room at Newbury is another definite medal contender. Davies is Home Affairs Correspondent for Channel 4 News these days but Monday’s report will be anchored by an equally credible operator in Darragh MacIntyre, a salty veteran acclaimed for his work on the Troubles in Northern Ireland and this year’s 'Boxing and the Mob' investigation. MacIntyre's findings from both sides of the Irish Sea will be studied closely with any perceived lack of balance sure to be seized on by a small but vocal section of the racing parish who find outside scrutiny at best uncomfortable and at worst intolerable. But even the most one-eyed scrutiniser would concede that Panorama’s previous racing efforts led to meaningful change, with the 2002 episode revealing prehistoric flaws in the Jockey Club’s security department and the 2008 edition exposing integrity offences that had serious repercussions for riders like Fergal Lynch and Darren Williams. Racing has polished up its act in many ways since those days, with the Irish Thoroughbred Agency one of numerous organisations doing good work in rehoming horses, while the inaugural National Racehorse Week this September will enable the public to see how thoroughbreds are cared for at more than a hundred training yards.

Suzy has been a great help to me when trying to rehome horses. The non-racing agreement is very important and she takes the time to match the horses well with their new owners. 👏🏻 https://t.co/7CtHiwtQ07 — Sarah Lynam (@Lynam_S) July 13, 2021

But it would be folly to deny that racing still faces serious welfare challenges and shining an outside light on some of its darker corners could help lead to a more open and across-the-board approach to the way retired horses are treated. Like it or not, Panorama has chosen Freedom Day to remove racing's mask again. Doubtless parts of its face will blush, but accepting the burn may be essential if the sport as a whole wants to look in the mirror and continue to be comfortable with what it sees.

Galileo’s greatness proved a blessing from Above

Mick Kinane galloping the mighty Galileo

He lasted until 23 but could easily have departed more than a decade earlier. And, for all the fine tributes paid to Galileo this week, the tale of how the world’s greatest stallion battled back from critical illness in 2008 still resonates. News of the great stallion’s death last weekend had me rifling through the memory bank and bookcase for a couple of personal recollections and a vivid outline of the gruelling Christmas that almost saw him off. The first involved heading to Southwell for a Fibresand gallop designed to prime Galileo for a clash with Tiznow and Sakhee in the BC Classic; the second involved seeing him gleaming with ageing and soon-to-depart great Danehill on a memorable trip to Coolmore in 2003; and the bookcase yielded one of those tales you want to be true even if it owes more to legend than hard fact. If you haven’t read Mr Darley’s Arabian – Chris McGrath’s superb history of racing viewed through the story of 25 horses – then this is his tale of what happened late in 2008.

“On Christmas Day, three months after his surgery, the scars were still bleeding. Many horses would have been killed by his first bout of colic; the complication of a second attack, two days later, should absolutely have finished him off. “Much credit for his survival went to Niall O’Riordan, a groom who for weeks tended Galileo around the clock. But O’Riordan describes how world-class veterinary surgeons were asked to step aside for the local priest, Father Tom Breen, to bless the stricken horse with holy water. "They found it hard to disguise their contempt for this superstitious ritual. To O’Riordan, however, the horse’s return from the brink unmistakably began at that moment. Soon afterwards, he left Coolmore for a seminary."

Star helps Callan shine on farewell night

Wonderful scenes at Happy Valley as @neilcallan78 bows out of Hong Kong a winner with an applause from the crowd! 👏 #HKracing pic.twitter.com/tRdgVWwHbk — Declan Schuster (@SchusterDeclan) July 14, 2021

Leave them wanting more is seldom a bad motto and Neil Callan did just that on the final night of his decade-long stint in Hong Kong by producing a relentless drive to get Helene Wisdom Star home at Happy Valley’s final meeting of the season on Wednesday night. Tony Cruz's gelding, known as Aerclub when winning both his starts for Henry de Bromhead, survived an objection to record his second HK success in a three-way photo and the restricted crowd responded by giving Callan a rousing send-off. Callan’s numbers at the Valley and Sha Tin – with 283 winners for over £37m in total prize money – provide a striking illustration of the rewards on offer for those who make the grade in HK. He now feels the time is right for a return home to wife Trish and four boys, but the experience of having to scrap for rides in a notoriously competitive arena will make him well equipped for the challenge of starting over back in Britain. "The amount of jockeys that have come here from Britain and Ireland has depleted over the years, so I think I’ve more than held my own and I’m proud of what I’ve done," he said. Callan tasted high-level success for Kevin Ryan, Roger Varian and Mark Johnston while topping the 100-winner mark eight times in the UK but he holds permanent resident status in HK and hasn’t closed the door on a return. "It’s not sad because I think I’ll be back here one day," he added. If the chance arises in the future it would be easy to come in the winter months." Meanwhile, the latest Euro import to HK is ending the season on a high. Harry Bentley has gradually picked up more support after a quiet start and followed a valuable Sunday success at Sha Tin on Preciousship with another win on Resolute at the Valley’s season finale.

Lantern shines further light on interference issue

Snow Lantern (left) comes through to win a dramatic Falmouth Stakes

Another major race, another winning rider banned. Sean Levey’s Falmouth win on Snow Lantern was one of the feelgood stories of the July Meeting but it cost him a six-day ban for sparking a domino effect which caused major or minor interference to four rivals. Levey joins Jim Crowley (Mohaafeth), Oisin Murphy (Dragon Symbol) and William Buick (Hurricane Lane) in taking his medicine after getting to the line first in big races during the last month but two questions remain. Does British racing simply keep shrugging its shoulders over rough riding when stakes are highest? Or do we wait for an innocent horse and rider to go down before more effective deterrents are discussed?