Timeform ratings reaction from Newmarket's July meeting

Tony McFadden highlights the standout performances on Timeform ratings from Newmarket's July meeting, including a huge effort in the Bunbury Cup.

Motakhayyel put up the best performance in a British Flat handicap this century when defying top weight to win the Bunbury Cup by three and a half lengths at Newmarket on Saturday. Motakhayyel, who was winning the Bunbury Cup for the second year in succession, earned a career-best Timeform rating of 127, bettering the previous benchmark of 125 that had been set by Borderlescott (2008 Stewards' Cup), Hoof It (2011 Stewards' Cup) and Farraaj (2014 John Smith's Cup). It has been a season for notable handicap performances as Trueshan ran to a figure of 124 when finishing sixth in the Northumberland Plate (running off the highest mark seen in a Flat handicap since 2002), while the three-year-old Rohaan earned a Timeform rating of 123 for winning the Wokingham at Royal Ascot last month.

Motakhayyel was disappointing when upped in class after last season's Bunbury Cup, though both those races were over a mile, and his effort on Saturday shows that he is an improved performer this term in any case. He was always travelling powerfully under Frankie Dettori, ideally positioned on the heels of the leaders in a race not run at a searing gallop, and he produced an excellent turn of foot to quicken clear over a furlong out. Motakhayyel was running off a BHA mark of 109 on Saturday, four pounds higher than the rating he defied last season, and he was conceding at least seven pounds to all his rivals. A reproduction of that form would be enough to win a Group race, though he would likely be the pick of the weights if turning up in the valuable International Stakes at Ascot on King George day under just a three pounds penalty.

Three other key performances at the July meeting Baaeed (122p from 111p) It may have been only a listed race that Baaeed won on Thursday, but there's little doubt the unbeaten colt is already well worth his place in Group One company. Baaeed had created an excellent impression when winning his maiden and then when defying a penalty in a novice, and he enhanced that reputation with an authoritative four-length win over Maximal, who had finished fourth in the St James's Palace Stakes on his previous start. Baaeed has made giant strides in a short space of time - he only made his debut last month - and he is now rated just six pounds shy of QIPCO 2000 Guineas and St James's Palace Stakes winner Poetic Flare, who sets the standard among the three-year-olds on a figure of 128. The 'p' attached to Baaeed's rating indicates that he remains open to further improvement, and he is certainly an exciting prospect. William Haggas

Highest Timeform ratings in handicaps