Racing TV offer: Enjoy for channel for £12 per month

If you join Racing TV by midnight Sunday, you can make a huge saving and pay just £12 / €14 per month for the next YEAR (normally £29.98 / €34.98 per month)! Click here to join now.

What’s more, we are just weeks away from one of Ireland’s premier Jumps highlights – The Punchestown Festival, with 12 Grade 1 races, again all live on Racing TV!

As a Racing TV member, not only will you be able to enjoy unrivalled coverage from 61 of the best British and Irish racecourses, you and a guest will also be able to take in over 100 racedays with their Weekend Ticket and Club Days - an exclusive member benefit worth over £3,000 annually!

Don’t miss out – join Racing TV now!

Terms and conditions apply. Visit racingtv.com/gnoffer for details