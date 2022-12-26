Our man in Ireland has two fancies for Leopardstown today including a Tony Martin-trained handicap chaser.

It can’t have been easy for Jack Kennedy to choose between the two Gordon Elliott-trained horses in the Grade 1 Brand New Racing Post App Novice Chase at Leopardstown today. Fil Dor was one of the top juvenile hurdlers last season, and he looked good in beating Saint Roi at Naas on his chasing bow four weeks ago. But Hollow Games also looked good in winning his beginners’ chase at Navan two weeks earlier. His jumping was very good, he picked up nicely from the front, he jumped the final two fences very well and he won easily. The Bective Stud gelding did all of his racing last season over hurdles over two and a half miles or further, but he proved last time that he had the pace for the minimum trip. He has to concede 6lb to his year-younger stable companion though, and maybe that is what swung the rider’s decision. There may not have been much in it though, and Denis O’Regan is a top-class deputy on Hollow Games. Saint Roi doesn’t have much to find with Fil Dor, and Midnight Run is the Craddockstown Chase winner. There isn’t a hugely obvious betting angle at the prices, but it is a contest to savour.

COUGAR looks over-priced though in the Grade 2 Frank Knight Juvenile Hurdle. He got off the mark on his fifth and final run for Aidan O’Brien, winning a 10-furlong maiden at The Curragh by seven lengths and earning a flat rating of 92. That was a good flat mark to take into a maiden hurdle, and JP McManus’ horse was very good on his first run for Padraig Roche at Gowran Park in early October, his jumping was very good, and he kept on well to get up and win by a half a length.

His jumping was good last time at Down Royal too when he followed up in winning a race that Fil Dor won last year, and which has been won in the past by Quilixios and Coeur Sublime and Espoir D’Allen and Mega Fortune and Guitar Pete. Four of the previous six winners went on to finish first or second in the Triumph Hurdle, and one of the others was Espoir D’Allen, who missed the Triumph Hurdle but won the Champion Hurdle the following season. Cougar was keen through the early stages of the race, and he was in front from the fourth last fence, so he did well to keep on as well as he did from there, staying on strongly to get the better of New Year Honours, with the pair of them clear. This requires another step up. Lossiemouth was good on her debut for Willie Mullins at Fairyhouse last time on soft ground, and Nusret is an 89-rated horse on the flat who won easily at Punchestown on his hurdling debut, and Gala Marceau is two for two over hurdles in France and makes her debut now for Willie Mullins and Kenny Alexander. It is another intriguing contest, we will be much wiser after the event, but the 13/2 that is available about Cougar looks big. The 5/1 or 9/2 that is available about SIL VER KLASS in the two-mile-one-furlong handicap chase later on the day also looks big.

Tony Martin’s horse isn’t obviously progressive on the face of it, an eight-year-old who has run 54 times under all codes. But it appears that he has found his metier of late over fences. A good third behind Magic Daze and Mt Leinster in a good handicap chase at the Puncehstown Festival last April, he was run just twice over fences since. He was impressive in winning a handicap chase at the Listowel Festival in September off a mark of 118 and, raised by 5lb for that, he coped well with his new chase mark of 123 in winning a valuable handicap chase at Fairyhouse last time, when he battled on well to get the better of old adversaries Magic Daze and Mt Leinster.