Listen to the Sporting Life Racing Podcast

Racing Podcast: 2000 & 1000 Guineas preview and tips

By Sporting Life
15:44 · WED April 28, 2021

Ben Linfoot is joined by Fran Berry, David Johnson and Rory Delargy as the team look ahead to the QIPCO 2000 and 1000 Guineas at Newmarket this weekend.

The foursome are split in the colts' Classic with two votes each for two horses while Fran remembers his sole ride in the 2000 Guineas - behind the one and only Frankel in 2011.

Chat turns to the 1000 Guineas after that as our panel discuss the merits of backing Santa Barbara at 6/4, before suggesting each-way alternatives to the mighty plunge.

Click below for to listen to the podcast on various platforms.

Guineas horse-by-horse guides

Check out our guide to the runners

