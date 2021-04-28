Racing Podcast: 2000 & 1000 Guineas preview and tips

The foursome are split in the colts' Classic with two votes each for two horses while Fran remembers his sole ride in the 2000 Guineas - behind the one and only Frankel in 2011.

Chat turns to the 1000 Guineas after that as our panel discuss the merits of backing Santa Barbara at 6/4, before suggesting each-way alternatives to the mighty plunge.

Click below for to listen to the podcast on various platforms.

Guineas horse-by-horse guides