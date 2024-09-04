Racing Podcast: Autumn watch... recent action, Sprint Cup and autumn horses to follow

Ed Chamberlin, Graham Cunningham, Billy Nash and David Johnson join Ben Linfoot to discuss the recent action, Saturday's Betfair Sprint Cup and a posse of horses they are looking forward to in the coming weeks.
The team reflect on the Sky Bet Solario Stakes card at Sandown on Saturday where Field Of Gold underlined his importance to the Gosden rebuild, while Tamfana, Jonquil, Absurde and Dreamy are discussed, among others.
Callum Shepherd, Wathnan newbie Fallen Angel, Hollie Doyle's 1,000 winners and first-time Soumillon news stories are discussed, while the panel offer a horse each to follow this autumn.
Finally, attention turns to this weekend's action, with the Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock and Prix du Moulin at Longchamp under the microscope.
You can listen to the latest edition of the Sporting Life Racing Podcast here.
