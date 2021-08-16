Racing news: Star chaser Altior retired

The 11-year-old enjoyed a remarkable 19-race winning sequence and won at four successive Cheltenham Festivals, the 2016 Sky Bet Supreme, 2017 Sporting Life Arkle and the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase in 2018 and 2019.

Last season he was restricted to only two starts, finishing second in the Desert Orchid Chase at Kempton and the bet365 Celebration Chase at Sandown. He is to spend his retirement with Mick Fitzgerald.

Writing in his Unibet blog trainer Nicky Henderson said: "It’s a very tough decision to make, but I am pretty sure he has enjoyed every moment of it as much as we all have.

"He goes out unblemished and very nearly unbeaten, and for his retirement he is going to be looked after by Mick and Chloe Fitzgerald and I know they are as happy as we are that he is going to have a long and happy retirement with them just two miles down the road from us.