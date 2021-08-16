Sporting Life
Nico de Boinville punches the air on Altior

Altior retired: Watch his five greatest moments on the track

By Sporting Life
16:35 · MON September 13, 2021

Jumps racing great Altior, dual Queen Mother Champion Chase winner at the Cheltenham Festival, has been retired.

Relive some of career highlights as we pick out the Nicky Henderson-trained horse's five best performances - replays are free to watch by clicking on the links below.

March 2018 - Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase (Grade 1)

Earning a career-high Timeform Rating of 179+, Altior defied fears over his well-being (late scare after reported to be lame at the start of the week) in 2018, taking his record to 13-13 over jumps in the process.

Douvan checked out early and Altior was niggled coming to three out when old foe Min looked to be travelling better, but at the bottom of the famous hill the favourite came alive once again.

Watch Race Replay

Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing

Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee

Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

March 2015 - Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle (Grade 1)

Altior's SP of 4/1 in the 2015 Sky Bet Supreme was the biggest price he ever went off in 23 starts over obstacles.

Never too far off the pace, he really stamped his class on this field which also contained Min, Buveur D'Air, Supasundae and Petit Mouchoir.

Watch Race Replay

Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing

Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee

Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

December 2018 - Betfair Tingle Creek Chase (Grade 1)

Watch Race Replay

Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing

Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee

Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

April 2017 - bet365 Celebration Chase (Grade 1)

Watch Race Replay

Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing

Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee

Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

March 2019 - Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase (Grade 1)

Watch Race Replay

Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing

Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee

Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

