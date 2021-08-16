Altior retired: Watch his five greatest moments on the track

Jumps racing great Altior, dual Queen Mother Champion Chase winner at the Cheltenham Festival, has been retired.

Relive some of career highlights as we pick out the Nicky Henderson-trained horse's five best performances - replays are free to watch by clicking on the links below.

March 2018 - Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase (Grade 1) Earning a career-high Timeform Rating of 179+, Altior defied fears over his well-being (late scare after reported to be lame at the start of the week) in 2018, taking his record to 13-13 over jumps in the process. Douvan checked out early and Altior was niggled coming to three out when old foe Min looked to be travelling better, but at the bottom of the famous hill the favourite came alive once again.

March 2015 - Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle (Grade 1) Altior's SP of 4/1 in the 2015 Sky Bet Supreme was the biggest price he ever went off in 23 starts over obstacles. Never too far off the pace, he really stamped his class on this field which also contained Min, Buveur D'Air, Supasundae and Petit Mouchoir.

December 2018 - Betfair Tingle Creek Chase (Grade 1)

April 2017 - bet365 Celebration Chase (Grade 1)

March 2019 - Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase (Grade 1)