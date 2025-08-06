Racing fixture list: £4.4m extra invested into 2026 programme

While the total number of fixtures is 1,458, only down two on 2025, they will be supported by an additional £4.4m in prize money as part of a £77.1m funding package from the Horserace Betting Levy Board (HBLB).

Developmental races on the Flat and over Jumps will be boosted by an increase in total prize money of at least £3.2m, including £2.5m from the HBLB.

Novice and maiden races on the Flat will be run for at least £10,000, or £8,000 for restricted races, while over Jumps novice and maiden hurdles will offer at least £10,000, with an increased programme of novice chases worth at least £15,000.

In addition, a new bonus series for point-to-point horses, worth an overall £250k is aimed at maintaining the sphere as a developing ground for future stars and enhance the pipeline of good National Hunt horses progressing to race under Rules.

Prize money for the Flat Black Type programme will be increased by over £2m. This includes funding uplifts for the Al Basti Equiworld Dubai July Cup, King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes, Visit Qatar Sussex Stakes and Juddmonte International Stakes, an attempt to attract international stars to the big summer prizes.

The number of Premier Racedays is reduced to 52 from 162 and the protected window on Saturdays removed. Instead gaps of ten minutes and over have been created for “all major races”

There will also be a trial of earlier finish times at floodlit fixtures during the first nine weeks of the year.