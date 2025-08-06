Racing fixture list: £4.4m extra invested into 2026 programme

The British Horseracing Authority have published the 2026 fixture list with a range of measures put in place “aimed at increasing the supply and retention of horses in Britain".
While the total number of fixtures is 1,458, only down two on 2025, they will be supported by an additional £4.4m in prize money as part of a £77.1m funding package from the Horserace Betting Levy Board (HBLB).
Developmental races on the Flat and over Jumps will be boosted by an increase in total prize money of at least £3.2m, including £2.5m from the HBLB.
Novice and maiden races on the Flat will be run for at least £10,000, or £8,000 for restricted races, while over Jumps novice and maiden hurdles will offer at least £10,000, with an increased programme of novice chases worth at least £15,000.
In addition, a new bonus series for point-to-point horses, worth an overall £250k is aimed at maintaining the sphere as a developing ground for future stars and enhance the pipeline of good National Hunt horses progressing to race under Rules.
Prize money for the Flat Black Type programme will be increased by over £2m. This includes funding uplifts for the Al Basti Equiworld Dubai July Cup, King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes, Visit Qatar Sussex Stakes and Juddmonte International Stakes, an attempt to attract international stars to the big summer prizes.
The number of Premier Racedays is reduced to 52 from 162 and the protected window on Saturdays removed. Instead gaps of ten minutes and over have been created for “all major races”
There will also be a trial of earlier finish times at floodlit fixtures during the first nine weeks of the year.
Richard Wayman, Director of Racing at the BHA, said: “The 2026 fixture list has been developed with a view to delivering high quality, competitive and engaging racing, which is attractive to those who own, train and run horses in Britain and appeals to the sport’s customers. As agreed by stakeholders and the Commercial Committee, the approach for 2026 provides a bridge between the current two-year trial of innovations, and longer-term decisions informed by extensive customer insight about how racing is packaged and presented in 2027 and beyond.
“While the volume of fixtures will remain similar to 2025, we are investing in a range of measures that seek to increase the number of horses based and being raced in Britain. This includes a particular focus on growing the number of high-quality horses – something that is crucial to our global standing as an elite racing and breeding nation. We’ll be targeting more funding into prize money and investing in the programme at all levels, thanks to the increased contribution from the Horserace Betting Levy Board. There’ll be an emphasis on developmental races – where most horses gain vital early experience – and the major contests and headline occasions, especially those in the sport’s shop window.
“Like other sports, we know that it is our biggest events and best races that have the greatest potential to appeal to new fans. And by making it easier for people to identify these flagship events, we hope to attract the customers and future investment that can, in time, benefit the entire sport. We are also very aware of the need to ensure the fixture list is sustainable for the people being asked to deliver it, and the importance of taking steps to support them wherever possible.
“2026 will include several code breaks to ease the pressure on some of our busiest jockeys, and we will be trialling earlier finishes at floodlit fixtures in the early part of the year. This is a relatively small change, but one that can help us measure the effects on people’s wellbeing.”
