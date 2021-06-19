Live Royal Ascot blog: Video replays, reaction, tips, bookmaker offers and more

Recap the action from the final day of Royal Ascot where a treble for Ryan Moore couldn't prevent Oisin Murphy from getting his hands on the leading jockey's trophy.

1819: Pictures of Stratum going towards the winner's enclosure so no interview on the track, I don't think we'd have learned too much from one. I don't think I've got too much to add here either! I hope you've enjoyed the week, it's been eventful, it's been exciting and it's been enjoyable. See you soon.

Stratum takes the Queen Alexandra Stakes



Ryan Moore has his fourth winner of the Royal meeting



1810: Not too long to wait for the Queen Alexandra Stakes. A first or second for Andrew Balding would see him overhaul the Gosdens as leading trainer. That seems unlikely. Almost as unlikely as To Be Wild winning at 80/1 but he wasn't far off these three years back with a rating of 105. He's much lower now but this sort of test may suit. We're about to find out. Fitzgerald liked Morando in the paddock. Falcon Eight is 7/4. Off and away. Stag Horn has the lead with two miles to run. Falcon Eight settled towards the rear. Who Dares Winds third, Stratum in eight or nine. Green Book is second. Morando fifth. The Grand Visir just behind him. Falcon Eight has one behind with 12 furlongs to run. He's dropped a length or two off the pack but Dettori still looks happy. Six furlongs to run. Falcon Eight still with one behind. Improving on the outside now but still 10 in front of him, this isn't going to plan. Calling The Wind canters into the led, Stratum stays on. Calling The Wind and The Grand Visir fill the places. Stag Horn fourth. The winner was returned at 4/1 and will delight many being ridden by Moore and being trained by Willie Mullins.

1758: Two miles five and a half furlongs left before Royal Ascot draws to a close. Tylicki is explaining that the draw still makes a difference despite the extreme distance with those drawn high at danger of being forced wide for the whole circuit. Falcon Eight is pretty popular here and Holding says 'if he turns up in the same form (as Chester) I can't see them beating him'. It would seem that plenty agree. Who Dares Wins won this race last year, beating The Grand Visir, as the even money favourite. The fact that he's a 16/1 chance is a reflection of the strength in this year's renewal as much as his own form. Alan King's horses have been running fairly well though and it wouldn't be a surprise to see him get involved. Stag Horn has been well backed and Hollie Doyle was hopeful of a big run before racing, I think all of hers have run well as she hoped they would when she spoke to Moore. Stratum is rated a couple of pounds higher than the favourite but the eight-year-old is the 4/1 second favourite. He's had three starts since running in Melbourne in November. "It's difficult to be confident, this year's renewal is very, very competitive. He's in great form but confident no," says Ian Williams.

1741: Murphy: "He's very talented, quite lazy, he didn't want to race early and then decided to go walkabout in the straight. "I'm thrilled for Andrew, King Power, brilliant. "Not in my wildest dreams, I never thought this armband would belong to me but the last few days have been incredible." It's been some week for Murphy and it's been hard not to warm to him, watching him over this last few days. He was a man on a mission as he dived up the inside in that last race. It's been a remarkable time for Balding too and a week he will remember for a long time. That win clearly meant a lot to everyone. The winning rider is now speaking to Sky. "I did (enjoy getting that presentation). It normally belongs on Ryan and Frankie. Thanks very much to the fast horses, it was a super week. "It's special. As I've got older, I appreciate these days more and more. I'm only 25 but as we've learned this week, life is precious."

1734: They're circling at the post. Flag's raised. Half a dozen trying to get the lead and some give up trying. Fantastic Fox won that battle. Stay Well is second. Pythagoras prominent, close to King Frankel. Foxes Tales is last along with Alf. Fantastic Fox leads by two at the top of the straight, he's brought them down the middle and Foxes Tales sweeps through on the far side. He's veered markedly but straightens up and wins easily. Murphy is delighted and will be the leading jockey. He did say he was keen on that one! The winner was returned at 13/2. Interesting that De Sousa led them off the rail this time as they stayed hard against it in the Hardwicke. Visualisation second, Irish Legend third.

1726: Tylicki points out that King Frankel has finished second on five times and thinks he's holding back a little bit. Holding hopes he runs well to frank the form of the Stoute horse that beat him at Newbury. Holding sides with Alfaadhel. Fitzgerald gave him 'a double exclamation mark' in his paddock notes - I assume that's a good thing. He wonders whether Stay Well might be a better horse next year but he still makes his top three of the ones he's seen, along with the two aforementioned runners. They're leaving the paddock. Persad has collared Roger Varian: "It's been a tough week, The horses have run well but we haven't quite had the rub of the green when we needed it. "We run two nice horses in this race and hopefully one of them might get the job done. "Looking ahead, lovely horses for the rest of this year and beyond. Hard to split them. Fantastic Fox was showing himself to be a bit babyish in the paddock. He's only had four races. "Alfaadel is almost the opposite, very laid back. They've both run to a high level in novice company. I think they've both got solid chances. Let's see how they go."

1719: Fantastic Fox is the current favourite for the Golden Gates Stakes. He runs in the King Power colours that will also be carried by Foxes Tales who has been backed and who was talked up by Murphy at the start of racing. Seasett, King Frankel and Alfaadhel are the others in single figures but a 20/1 shot denied the fancied horses in last year's renewal, the first, and there's plenty of depth to this race. Mulrennan focuses on Irish Legend but partly because he's wearing some different tack which she explains to viewers, he also looks well. He's the final Value Bet selection of the day so will be cheered on from here - unless he's challenging the one I've backed. River Alwen is reasonably well fancied at about 14/1. He's run in some very competitive handicaps already this season and looks a bit more exposed than a few of these. He has performed with credit in them but needs to pull out something extra. It has started raining at Royal Ascot but is only a light shower. King Frankel, not surprisingly, looks very fit. Hopefully there's no repeat of his antics at the start at Epsom.

1708: Several commentators suggesting King's Lynn was unlucky in running again but I don't suppose he was alone. I didn't pick him up until late. 1.15.09 the winning time which was quicker than the Commonwealth Cup. Different days, different ground but people will enjoy the debate. Would Rohaan have won that Group One? The first home on the stands' side group was about 15 lengths off the winner. Remarkable but not atypical. Back on the round course for the last two. It was closer than it looked at the time with the official winning distance just a neck. James Fanshawe has been a little quiet but saddled Fresh and earlier Audarya to finish second this week. Getting as close as that might hurt a little. Shane Kelly is on Sky Sports and deadpan doesn't do him justice. We saw that at Thirsk earlier in the season after Choux landed that monumental gamble. Poker face. He's waxing lyrical about Rohaan though. "It's hard to believe it's happened," Evans tells Persad on ITV. "That's the way he does things. I couldn't really see. I was watching the big screen. Couldn't see nothing until the last 100 yards. "It's a stupid rule (that geldings can't run in the Commonwealth Cup) but obviously there's a reason for it. "After 30 years you don't get that excited." "How excited are you out of 10?" he's asked. "Six." Tongue in cheek. I hope!

1701: Good luck! Staying off the stands' side. Two groups. Halfway. Hey Jonesy last year's winner is prominent. Rohaan. Fresh and King's Lynn, Chiefofchiefs and Gulliver. Hey Jonesy sixth. Nothing drawn high got into that. David Evans has his winner. Tylicki is massively excited, quite possibly more so than Shane Kelly and Evans will be in the post-race interviews. "One of the best rides of the week I'd have to say," says Tylicki. Given his excitement I feel he may be slightly bias. Kelly: "I probably should have had won (at Royal Ascot) before now but that's history. Great performance by the horse, incredible horse. "He couldn't go early, I squeezed him for a bit and then had to accept it and hope he'd come good and he did. It's great for the owners and Dave is brilliant." Rohaan was returned at 8/1 as the fancied horses dominated. The gambled on horses Fresh and King's Lynn ran huge races.

1656: "He's an absolute superstar trainer," Weaver says of Evans. It would be a huge result for the yard. There's been sustained support for Richard Fahey's Mr Lupton which I couldn't really see. Which means he'll go close. Michael Dods is worried about the draw for Pendleton who needs a pace to aim at. He's a strong traveller the trainer reports. "His work at home has been great before he ran here and then he did it nicely at York. He's a good horse but whether he's a five or six furlong horse we're undecided." Jamie Spencer got a two day whip ban on Vadream and Dettori got likewise after the Chesham. The former is on Chiefofchiefs who is another to have been backed. He's drawn 8 and a lot of the fancied runners are on that side. A number of the field are already in the gates.

1644: Tim Easterby has found a nice place to set up his camera. There are always plenty of jokes (or maybe they aren't joking?) about how much land the Easterby clan own in that part of Yorkshire. The stable clearly have their horses in great form and Lampang comes here on the back of a win and, you'd imagine, will be somewhere near the pace against the stands' side rail from his draw in 27. Mulrennan focuses on Pendleton in the pre-parade. He's a little bit on his toes. There's been quite a bit of chat about Rohaan and Tylicki is talking about him now. A lot of the talk was of the rules which meant that he wasn't allowed to run in the Commonwealth Cup as he's a gelding, no one was in favour of the rule. His form ties in with Dragon Symbol and he gets Tylicki's 'fiver'. Francesca Cumani is with King's Lynn in the paddock and runs through his run on Tuesday before saying 'he looks great'. Rohaan comes under the microscope and trainer David Evans is interviewed: "He's probably the best horse in the race but he needs luck. "His form is good. What will be will be. We're here for a day out. "It will be in his favour rather than quick ground, he went through it at Haydock and beat the horse that won yesterday. "It would be nice to do it once (win at Royal Ascot), I've never done it."

1638: Stoute is in good form talking to Moore with a couple of enjoyable lines, firstly about Holding: "He's got a lot of confidence in his own tipping ability." "Ryan didn't talk to me, he was too excited." Moore needs one more winner today to draw level with Murphy on four winners, Moore has had six seconds to Murphy's one so would get the leading jockey award. Is King's Lynn the one? He's well in at the weights after a fine run on Tuesday but this is a quick turnaround albeit not as quick as Ropey Guest who has been backed at longer odds. The latter will relish this ground.

1630: "Poor Archie," says Hayley Turner as the camera focuses on a fairly dejected looking young trainer with his hands on his hips. It's been a character building week as they say. The draw has obviously played a part but the first two in the Chesham were middle to far side and the same was true in the Diamond Jubilee while Creative Force ran on the same section of the track in beating Naval Crown who scraped the paint on the stands' side. That's not what I expected in light of events over the last four days or after interviews before racing with the GoingStick still suggesting the stands' side was fractionally faster. The leading horses in the Wokingham are drawn on that far side and their backers and connections will be happy with what they've been watching. King's Lynn is 5/2 in places. You've almost got to lay him at that price on principal haven't you?! "Ryan is not a very expressive person," reveals Michael Holding who knows him well through his friendship with Stoute. "He's probably put in a career best performance today, I was delighted that he backed up his Group One win with another very solid run at this level," Watson tells Rishi Persad on ITV. He's now speaking to a syndicate member who is definitely enjoying the ride.

1624: Art Power runs a huge race, practically solo before edging over towards the others. Early analysis on the tv suggesting he may have been asked to kick on too early. Dream Of Dreams returned the 3/1 favourite. Ventura Rebel finished well on the stands' side, away from the action. That's not a bad run in the circumstances. Happy Power was fourth I believe. Moore with Chapman: "Any winner here is important. Sir Michael's been great to me throughout my career. He's been a great horse, he's got better every year. A stiff six with cut in the ground is perfect for him." Stoute: "Well he certainly deserved it. He's a very untypical sprinter. It's a great thrill, great work done by all the team and delighted for them. "He's always been a good finisher, always been a good finisher. Always worried but he digs deep and gets further than six. Any winner here is a great thrill. I'm pleased for him, he deserves this." The Longines clock stopped at 1.14.92

1615: Dream of Dreams is utterly relaxed apparently, he's on his way to post. Ventura Rebel was third in the Commonwealth Cup and Tylicki thinks he's a live outsider but I'll break off from that to listen to Watson on ITV. "He improved last year and gave us a great day here in October. The conditions have come right for him. I'm sure he'll have tightened up and come on for the Curragh. They do come and take their turns but he'd be among the top of them and I hope he can run a big race." Luke Harvey calls across to Hollie Doyle at the start and reports she replied 'it feels like good ground when you come down on a horse like him'. Loading. Glen Shiel leads. Art Power goes stands' side, two groups. Art Power appears to be in front. Dream Of Dreams is asked. Dream Of Dreams makes it third time lucky, Glen Shiel second and Art Power.

1608: There are extra places with most firms paying four and Sky Bet five - there are some big prices outside the top half dozen which tempts me when it probably shouldn't. Royal Commando at 33s on that Commonwealth Cup form from last year and his reappearance though......it's not been a great week for Charlie Hills so far but perhaps this one can improve things by snatching a place. Art Power was the initial thought but that was before Starman came out. He wasn't too far behind some of these rivals as a three-year-old but the sprinting programme isn't the easiest for a horse of that age and I'd be hopeful that he can improve on that at the age of four. He doesn't have to improve very much at all to come out on top. It's a little surprising to see Champions Sprint winner Glen Shiel at 7s despite his defeat at the Curragh; few would begrudge Archie Watson a winner after yesterday. Four places at 1/5 the odds with a realistic chance on the formbook of winning this, is he for you?

1601: As is his way, Dream Of Dreams has finished very strongly in the last two renewals of this and Lynch and McGrath are currently discussing the importance of pace to him over six furlongs. The line came too soon for him on each of the last two runnings but will he get a pace to aim at today? Art Power was more patiently ridden at York but could revert to more aggressive tactics and, along with Glen Shiel, give the Stoute runner something to aim at. McGrath throws the draw into the mix as well and thinks that Moore may be able to track Glen Shiel. Adele Mulrennan is casting her eye over Art Power and reports trainer Tim Easterby has had a double at Redcar. She's a fan of this grey. He's in shot on Sky now and heading towards the main paddock. Here's more from Buick: "She's top class, she was very good last year. I thought that performance today against colts was her best yet probably. She's very versatile tactically as long as she's in a good rhythm, it was a nice and smooth race and she's got a big year ahead."

1554: A change of pace with the Diamond Jubilee Stakes where Nahaar has usurped Dream Of Dreams at the top of the betting, supporters may have hoped for a little more from Ilaraab who represented the same connections. Or perhaps they're sensible and don't pay heed to omens. Menuisier on ITV: "She keeps on amazing me, she's so game. She is only 85% fit today, she'll really improve for that run. "I have no words to describe a filly like this. She runs with her heart out. "I'm absolutely thrilled. I'm thrilled that Her Majesty was here to see Wonderful Tonight." "She'll go where the ground is the softest but the Arc is the target."

1548: William Buick: "She really did (go whoosh). "I won the Fillies and Mares on her on Champions' Day and I rode her like a stayer that day. Today, I thought first start of the year I would race more prominently. She really took me by surprise when she quickened up, she's a very classy filly. "David had her in tip top shape today. I suppose David is working backwards from the Arc." The experts are highlighting how keen she was in the early stages of the race and are even more impressed in light of that. She was returned at 5/1 today. Apparently she is 8/1 in places for the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe. That's a first Royal Ascot winner for trainer David Menuisier who has enjoyed a fine season or two from his Sussex base.

1541: There is a suggestion that Wonderful Tonight will not be cherry ripe. That may be no more than we'd expect and it didn't stop Love winning. They are starting to load. Not a lot of movement in the market with Japan back out to 11s. The blinkered Thunderous is keen to get on with things, stablemate Sir Ron Priestley keeps him company from Wonderful Tonight and Hukum. Broome is on the outside of Albaflora in fifth and sixth. Ilaraab on the rail behind Albaflora. Be interesting to see if they come down the middle or stay on the rail in the straight. They're on the rail. Ilaraab ridden in rear. Wonderful Tonight hits the lead. Broome stays on. She got first run. She wins. Broome second, Hukum third. All systems go for the Arc. The Longines sponsored clock by the post was stopped at 2.35.36.

1531: Highest Ground has drifted back out to 18/1, he was considerably shorter earlier, and the market seems to have settled down to some extent. Broome is 5/2 with Ilaraab strong at 4s, Wonderful Tonight at 5/1 and Albaflora 7s. Japan has been cut a couple of points and is 9/1 having been as long as 14s in mid-morning. That's quite interesting and a little surprising. He did finish in front of Albaflora at Epsom but hasn't really done enough to suggest that he's on the verge of recapturing his best form. It's also been suggested that the mare failed to handle Epsom's cambers. Michael Holding doesn't believe the race at Leicester suited Highest Ground and he thinks he can outrun his price but stops short of calling him the winner. Neither he nor Thunderous have gone on since expected from York. Broome goes 85/40. Tom Marquand with Moore: "His form has been second to none and he's on a real steep upward curve. This is going in the deep end but he certainly justifies being here. "He's got his ground conditions and should stay and everything points in the right direction to go very close. "He's always shown real nice levels of ability at home. It's more of a surprise that he's taken this long to get here. Last time was the first time that he looked visually impressive. He's shown he's ready and hopefully he is."

1521: Two races, two winning favourites and is Broome about to make it three? He's strong in the market and O'Brien issued an upbeat bulletin earlier. Broome is as low as 2/1. Fitzgerald casts his eye over Albaflora and says: "This is a really nice filly and she will love conditions. "James Doyle will be hoping that she can carry on where he left off, collecting a prize. "Hukum is a really nice type, strong. He has won on soft ground." Doyle with Moore: "He's (Creative Force) certainly tenacious, a little star and a yard favourite. It was pretty straightforward really. He travelled really strong throughout. I was in front a long way out which is never ideal at Ascot, it's a big wide track. "Tough decision for Will, I was happy either way. "Albaflora has good C&D form. She ran a nice enough race at Epsom. Back down in ground today on conditions that are sure to suit, so fingers crossed."

1516: Congratulations for James Doyle from William Buick. "Quietly confident with this horse, he beat two subsequent Royal Ascot winners this week. Everything that was unfolding was perfect for him. "He's a brave horse. He did it all by himself from about two and a half out with no targets to follow. I could have done with more targets. I was trying to keep an eye on the stands' side but it's not easy. We just had to be a bit brave. "Full credit to Charlie, I can't thank him enough and his team have done a fantastic job." Appleby: "Full credit to the team. I worked them together 10 days ago and it was a stronger piece of work than I ideally wanted. When William chose Naval Crown he said it was such a hard choice. It's obviously nice to come in and have a one-two. "You'd have liked to have split them off. Going forward Maurice de Gheest could be on the radar, probably for the pair of them really."

1507: Arriving at the post. Gradually. The Appleby pair are both 5/1. Bellosa showing on screen as 12s from 16s. Starting to load as the clock ticks towards 1510. Rhythm Master is being coltish apparently and not channelling his energy in the right direction. Last one or two. Two groups. Godolphin runners at the front of both, Storm Damage in centre, Naval Crown stands' side. Halfway. Naval Crown against the rail. Creative Force drifts. He straightened out in time and led home Naval Crown. Photo third between Vadream and Rhythm Master. The former has it.

1501: The bell has sounded for the jockeys to mount. There's not an awful lot happening in the betting ring unlike the first. Charlie Appleby on ITV: "Going strictly by the book you'd have a job to get away from Naval Crown. Coming back to seven is going to suit him. "I don't think it was the ground that beat us in France. He's in great order and on his Guineas form he's got to have a great shout. "Creative Force is on an upward curve and I think the step up should suit him and if it does and brings about some improvement then he's a big player." Appleby's Derby winner could be back at Ascot for the King George next month assuming all goes well between now and then.

1452: The runners are in the paddock. Nothing got into the Chesham from off the pace but I'm hoping it will be a different scenario in the Jersey as I've put my faith in hold-up horses Vadream and Fast Raaj. Maybe it won't be as easy to pick up on this ground? In which case Mehmento should run really well for a long way. Mutasaabeq is one of the more exciting runners in the field having impressed prior to his run in the Guineas which may have come too soon. Freddie Tylicki is a fan of Khartoum, he thinks he's coming to hand nicely. The Queen has two in here, one of which gets the nod from Value Bet. Godolphin have three of the top five in the market with William Buick on Guineas runner Naval Crown but there's also been support for the once-raced Storm Damage (he was put up by another popular tipster). Bellosa is another who has looked exciting in her short career and this promises to be a really good race. I hope it lives up to that.

1441: They knew. As they say. But it was close. No one seems to know what's going to win the Jersey with Creative Force the 11/2 favourite. William Buick talked him up as being a possible for one of the sprints after winning at Newmarket but Charlie Appleby poured cold water on that idea at the time and again after Newbury yet here we are - albeit over seven furlongs. Was he trying to get an ante-post price? Maybe his improvement has just surprised connections. We'll find out soon but I'm not convinced. Khartoum impresses Fitzgerald - 'I really like him' - in the pre-parade and he'll bid to give Moore a quick double. His trainer speaks to Moore: "Delighted. He's still a bit of a baby, Ryan gave him a lovely ride. He's unusual for an Australia to be that forward. His head goes down and he's really genuine, he digs very deep. "You'd be hoping that he's a Classic horse obviously, that's what we'd be hoping for. "Khartoum won his maiden but was disappointing in Newmarket. We changed tactics at Naas and he won nicely so we'll probably take our time with him. Hopefully he runs well. Maybe ridden patiently, we think and hope he'll run better. "Broome has done everything right this year. The plan was always to step up for this race. He's in good form. He has a lazy way of going but I think 10 furlongs, 12 furlongs is his distance."

"He's doing this on pure class at the moment"



His horse was a little green but Ryan Moore guided Point Lonsdale to his second win of the week



Watch LIVE

📺 @ITV

📱 https://t.co/fJXuj4d6h6#ITVRacing #RoyalAscot pic.twitter.com/zJXlMayCrh — ITV Racing (@itvracing) June 19, 2021

1435: Ryan Moore gets to speak to Matt Chapman: "Typical Galileo. He's still learning, very attritional conditions. He doesn't need this ground, he just handled it." Aidan O'Brien: "He was very brave. He probably didn't learn too much (at the Curragh) but he got a little bit of a lead today. He's full of that Galileo thing, when you ask him he's really brave. "He's very smart. From day one he always showed a lot of speed, always very natural the way he did everything. Everyone has always been delighted with him. "We're very happy with him (Broome, brother to Point Lonsdale) too so we'll look forward to that." Sky Bet go 12/1 for the 2000 Guineas but Paddy Power and Betfair are out on their own at 20/1. Reach For The Stars was taken over to meet his owner, The Queen, who is famously knowledgeable about her horses. "A lot of owners don't know very much about racing and you can get away with anything. You can't put her (The Queen) away at all," says Hayley Turner.

1424: This market is all about Point Lonsdale. Are we about to witness an emerging star? He could be sent off at odds-on and is that short with some firms. It's 13/2 bar although Masekela is back into 11/2 having typed that. Lonsdale is 10/11. For some comparison, Churchill was sent off at 8/11 while Maybe won at 5/2 and September 11/8. They jump in a reasonable line, Sweeping leads and is tracked by the favourite in the centre of the track. Reach For The Moon and Masekela far side. Haflway. Point Lonsdale has to pick up. He does. He denies the Royal runner Reach For The Moon. Great Max third with Sweeping fourth and Masekela fifth. A good start to the day.

1415: Andrew Balding: "He's a lovely horse (Masekela), he won well at Goodwood and should appreciate the step up to seven. I think this race is probably full of nice horses but he goes well at home. "Tactical won at the Royal Meeting last year and started this season really well. He's a very talented horse. I don't think the ground is too much of an issue and I hope he runs really well. "King's Lynn was a bit unlucky on Tuesday. I'm a little uneasy backing horses up but he seems to have come out of it well and this is his last chance to run in a handicap. I hope it's the right decision." The Chesham has long been the plan for Point Lonsdale apparently and the Sky Sports Racing team report that 'there was a lot of hype about this horse, a lot of talk. He was worth every penny. He won in a great manner.' Hollie Doyle "I'm really looking forward to getting back on Glen Shiel. He's got his conditions and loves it here, fingers crossed. "I've got four nice rides and I think they'll all run a big race. If Sweeping can take another step forwards I think he'll run well. "Mehmento was quite impressive at Epsom and I think he'll handle the conditions just fine. "Stag Horn is really impressive and I don't have any doubts about him staying, I think he should run well. The slower the ground the better for him."

1408: Point Lonsdale will have some big boots to fill if he becomes his stable's sixth recent winner of the Chesham Stakes but all the money is for him and he's 11/10 in a place. The confidence in his chance in comparison to some of his stablemates this week is stark. It may pay to take notice but we'll know for sure in around 25 minutes. Sky Bet do have a money back offer for this race if you back the second or third which may appeal. Some news about rail alignments..... The rail on the Round Course is positioned about seven yards out from the nine-furlong marker around Swinley Bottom. The track becomes full width again where the bend finishes by the Old Mile chute. Race 3 (15:40) +13 yards (approximately) Race 6 (17:35) +13 yards (approximately) Race 7 (18:10) +13 yards (approximately) Jockeys will be wearing yellow armbands in memory of Tiggy Hancock, who tragically lost her life in an eventing accident in Ireland on Wednesday. Tiggy, just 15, was one of the brightest young stars on the equestrian circuit and was never seen without her yellow ribbons at an event.

1357: A number of spectators are gathering around the parade ring awaiting the arrival of The Queen. Fitzgerald, meanwhile, is by the pre-parade ring and Masekela 'certainly looks the part and is a really nice type'. He cost 30,000 which was a little less than the impressive Point Lonsdale who was knocked down for 575,000 guineas. The National Anthem plays as the cars arrive in the paddock.....there'll be some more interesting horse power to follow. Her Majesty owns Reach For The Moon but Fitzgerald is watching Great Max 'who is getting a little bit excited and his mind is on the girls and not on the racing, hopefully he'll start concentrating on what he's supposed to be concentrating on'. Michael Bell trains Great Max and says: "We're hoping that he'll go on the ground and the sire line gives you confidence. We've just filled him up again since his run. "We're hopeful of a very good run. He's a horse I've always earmarked for this race. He's training well. This has always been the plan.

1344: Hayley Moore has just conducted a sensitive interview with Oisin Murphy who is wearing a yellow ribbon on his silks in memory of a 15-year-old event rider. "A young lady in Ireland called Tiggy Hancock had a fall from her pony and sadly passed away. It really puts life in perspective. It's terrible," he explained. He spoke more about that sad incident but the interview inevitably moved on to his rides today and his chances of winning the leading jockey award. "I know Tactical very well. Fantastic news that The Queen will be here in person today and it would mean the world to me if I could ride a Royal winner at the Royal meeting. "I'm drawn 4, the favourite is in 2, I'll probably take my time and aim to finish off. I'm not worried about the ground. "I think Happy Power can run a big race at a price. later on I think Fox's Tales is well handicapped, he's definitely better than 93 but he's a bit raw and babyish. "I think the world of Masekela but I don't know about this ground. It wasn't soft at Goodwood, it was good-to-soft drying ground. They obviously think the world of Point Lonsdale. "It's the final day. I hope everyone enjoys the racing. "If things go right for him, Ryan could ride three or four winners but it would be nice if they gave it to the young lad!"

1330: The ITV Racing coverage has started and they highlight that there have been 22 different winning jockeys and 22 individual winning trainers. It's good to see the prizes shared around. Hopefully there will be one or two more new names collecting trophies over the next five hours. Aidan O'Brien and Ryan Moore just have the one winner each but the market has spoken strongly about Point Lonsdale and the same seems to be true in the Hardwicke Stakes where Broome is getting shorter all the time. Sweeping takes on Point Lonsdale in the first - how about a Sweeping Broome double?

1323: Mick Fitzgerald has caught up with John Gosden who has just been out walking the course "It's drained remarkably well, it's designed for it in the straight. They've done a nice job. We could do with another two, three days drying but we haven't got it. "It will be pretty hard work out there. "I wouldn't want to be charging over to that far rail that's had a lot of wear. I don't think you want to chase around too much but I'll leave it to the jockey." He saddles Reach For The Moon in the first.

1304: It is rumoured that Her Majesty The Queen could be in attendance which will be a welcome day out after the G7 no doubt. She has four runners and King's Lynn continues to be popular in the Wokingham as Nicola McGeady of Ladbrokes reported: “The Queen’s runners are always popular and with King’s Lynn the favourite in the Wokingham Stakes, it will be the costliest result of the day. “In the feature race (Diamond Jubilee), Art Power has been very strong all morning, while it seems everyone wants to be with Frankie Dettori (on Falcon Eight) in the last.” The Queen Alexandra Stakes has attracted a strong field but Dermot Weld's Chester Cup winner is the one that they want to be with and Falcon Eight is the 10/3 favourite ahead of Stratum who represents another popular combination in Willie Mullins and Ryan Moore. Stratum is around 4/1, alongside the well backed Stag Horn and it's shaping up to be a fine finish to the week.

1255: There's only been one running of the Golden Gates Handicap and it was one by a 20/1 shot trained by the Coles with fancied horses in second and third. Brian Meehan saddled the sixth at 20/1 and I'm hoping his representative this year, Glentaneous, will be able to go a couple of places better at least at similar odds. He's had three mile runs on the all-weather but looks to be crying out for this longer trip. There are so many unexposed runners in this line-up though and any number who could be ahead of the handicapper and they include Seasett who has been tipped up in places and whose owner (see tweet a bit below) seems quite confident of a good run. He will be by no means alone in that though and King Frankel has been very popular in the betting since that remarkable performance at Epsom. I had also thought that Sir Rumi was of interest on his form with 11/2 chance Alfaadhel but he's drifted to be the 40/1 outsider of the field so I think I can forget about him.

1247: My pin finally landed on Gulliver in the Wokingham so I'm hoping it will be a big day for Danny Tudhope. The seven-year-old is a hold-up performer so I hope he'll be able to manoeuvre from his draw in 11 and he's dropped to his lowest mark for nigh on two years. It doesn't look like he's run his race yet despite advancing years and he went close in this race last year from 3lbs higher so the test certainly suits and underfoot conditions should be fine too. He's around 18/1 and will hopefully give me something to shout for.

1234: Fitzgerald has caught up with Stickels again. "This track doesn't get that tiring because it's sandy but it will be as tiring as this place will get. "The GoingStick still says it's a fraction faster on the stands' side and you can feel the moisture in the middle a little bit more. "Really proud of the team and I think they did a tremendous job." That has been borne out all week really and it's interesting as far as the Wokingham Stakes goes because King's Lynn is drawn in 7 with the second favourite, the well backed Fresh, boxed in 9. Another leading contender Pendleton is in 2 with Rohaan in 10. The gambled on Ropey Guest is the shortest runner from those drawn high (21), a few points shorter than Punchbowl Flyer (19), Aberama Gold (25) and Mr Lupton (28). There wasn't a lot between the two sides on the first two days but the stands' rail has definitely been the place to be on days three and four. Perhaps we could be in for a surprise? I failed to talk myself into backing Indigo Balance last night but he's drawn in 24 and has caught my eye showing up in blue on the Oddschecker grid, he's 28s from a high of 50s but there have been a fair few nons of course.

1223: PJ McDonald was interviewed at Ripon (possibly) about Rhythm Master who he rides in the Jersey Stakes for Richard Fahey. He's been off since finishing sixth in the Greenham but McDonald told Sky Sports Racing that little was expected of him that day given the underfoot conditions: "Ground is very, very important for this horse and I think if we can get soft into the going description we'll see him back near his best. "He doesn't let himself down on fast ground but we had to start him off somewhere. "Seven furlongs, soft ground, Ascot should be ideal for him. "I'd love to see him bounce right back to that two-year-old form and maybe we can have a nice end to the season."

1209: There are more names to be thrown into the Hardwicke mix with St Leger fifth Hukum, Dante Stakes one-two Thunderous and Highest Ground and Coronation Cup disappointment Albaflora all having something to recommend them. If you look hard enough. All in all Broome looks like one to take on here, especially given the slightly frustrating week that O'Brien and Moore have endured. The leading fancies could be vulnerable in the Diamond Jubilee too and Richard Fahey is certainly hoping for a big run from Ventura Rebel as he mentioned in his Sporting Life column. Art Power was initially the one that I wanted to be with but I'll throw in Royal Commando who has always been held in high regard. He obviously has to prove again but did finish fourth in last season's Commonwealth Cup at 250/1! He's not that big a price this time around but is closely matched with Ventura Rebel on that form and available at twice the price despite running, arguably, a career best on his reappearance. The other big question mark is the ground - he's been taken out on soft before - but he's a son of No Nay Never (like Alcohol Free) and the straight course does dry quickly. If he does handle conditions, I can see him finishing on the premises.

1152: Five horses are out of the Hardwicke Stakes and it's a shame that we won't get to see Logician but it remains an exciting line-up with some of the runners going in different directions as it were. Ilaraab is second favourite having progressed through the handicap ranks, he beat Raymond Tusk in the Sky Bet Race To The Ebor Jorvik Handicap last time and that form has been franked this week. Not surprisingly, the likes of Broome and Japan have done a lot of their running at a higher level but both have something to prove. Broome arrives in better form than his stablemate and is priced accordingly but was caught close home last time and looks far from invincible. Wonderful Tonight was the big mover with the rain around but this is her first run of a campaign that is being geared around the Arc. I'll break my ramblings there as SSR have just had their bookies' rep slot which was filled by Pat Cooney of 365, he started off talking about the Hardwicke which was very timely. "Broome is just about still favourite, the overnight mover was Wonderful Tonight when the rain came but she's easing out now. The money horse is Ilaraab and I wouldn't be surprised if he went off joint-favourite. "Nahaarr has plenty of friends. Art Power has been the best backed horse over the last 24 hours or so and also for Dream of Dreams who would be the sentimental vote; his reappearance was very good. The front three dominate the liabilities. "Kings Lynn was undeniably unlucky early on in the meeting and he's 4/1. Fresh has been the big mover for James Fanshawe, he was double that price a couple of days ago. We'll wait and see what happens with the first two races on the straight course but Kings Lynn is the real popular horse in this one. "The last two races are of interest. King Frankel has been a real well backed horse and is a popular order and in the last, Stag Horn of Archie Watson and Hollie Doyle has been a popular order."

1133: The Jersey Stakes promises to be a fascinating race. It often goes to a horse that has run in a Guineas and there are a few Classic representatives in the line-up including the exciting Mutasaabeq while Mehmento, who struggled in the French Guineas, is fast becoming a seven furlong specialist. Hollie Doyle's runner may not be pegged back until late in the day if he handles the ground although he could have company on the front end from Naval Crown who showed up well for a long way at Newmarket. I wondered if this might set up for a closer and was considering chancing a couple of less likely candidates which isn't a tactic that's served me that well so far. Vadream is a work in progress but wasn't beaten far in the 1000 and her run in the Fred Darling - just her second start and her seasonal reappearance - behind Alcohol Free obviously reads well and her run style should be suited to this track. The other is French raider Fast Raaj who won a traditional Guineas trial at Deauville in quite taking fashion. He has a penalty and the form doesn't look all that exciting but the front two did pull clear and neither has raced since. Both horses are around the 20/1 mark and most firms are offering at least one extra place.

1120: The market movers from Sky Bet and Paddy Power are on site and I've pasted them below: Sky Bet: 14.30 Great Max 9/1 from 11/1 15.05 Bellosa 12/1 from 14/1 & New Mandate 18/1 from 25/1 15.40 Highest Ground 12/1 from 20/1 16.20 Art Power 9/2 from 7/1 (Starman NR 15p R4) 17.00 Ropey Guest 12/1 from 16/1 17.35 Foxes Tales 15/2 from 10/1 Paddy Power: 14.30 Great Max 10 from 12 15.05 New Mandate 18 from 22 15.40 Broome 7/2 fav from 4 16.20 Art Power 9/2 from 6 17.00 Kings Lynn 100/30 fav from 9/2 17.35 Seasett 5 from 11/2 18.10 Falcon Eight 100/30 fav from 7/2 fav

1117: I happened to see a vaguely amusing 'gif' of Munch's The Scream on twitter yesterday and it sprung to mind when I saw that Ropey Guest was 10s from 33s for the Wokingham. I backed him for the for Buckingham Palace on Wednesday and with the horse I'd intended backing coming out of the sprint this morning, I'd thought that I may give him another go. Obviously, I've thrown all my toys out of the cot and refuse to at that price. May he run well for connections and finish nowhere near the frame. Bah humbug.

1110: Jamie Lynch is also working hard for SSR and he didn't mention Sweeping and Stay Well but he did point out that there are two other pairs of siblings in action. Fantastic Fox is related to Dream Of Dreams and Point Lonsdale is a full brother to Broome. I know it happens occasionally but having three sets feels fairly unusual. Cross doubles anyone? SSR have just run through their market movers which I've noted below without prices: Jersey: Storm Damage and Fundamental Hardwicke: Ilaraab, Albaflora, Highest Ground Diamond Jubilee: Art Power, Glen Shiel, Ventura Rebel Wokingham: Fresh, Ropey Guest, Mr Lupton Golden Gates: Seasett, Foxes Tales They also noted the market drifters Chesham: Point Lonsdale, New Science Jersey: Creative Force Wokingham: Chiefofchiefs Golden Gates: Pythagoras, Baton Rouge

1058: Two heads are better than one as the saying goes and two wise heads have put theirs together this morning to bring you the best bets..... There are the same three heads on Sky Sports Racing with Gina Bryce joined by Josh Apiafi and Jim McGrath. I'll try and report any gems that they may impart. The going will be interesting today. We heard a few winning jockeys say their horses went through it because it was wet ground yesterday but that won't be the case afternoon with a drier day forecast, it will be drying out but could become holding or sticky and be quite hard work as a result. The first post-race interview will be interesting. Chris Stickels is talking to Mike Cattermole now. "It was fairly challenging," he says. "I was pleased, very pleased. The ground team moved an awful lot of rail through some awful weather. The straight track took it well and there was always a bottom to the ground so it was fine but tough going for a bit. "We haven't had any rain since 10pm so it has got through but it will be slightly more gluey as a result of it drying out. We're not expecting showers until 3 or 4 o'clock, maybe later, and they shouldn't deliver too much."

1051: I don't know if owners Mick and Janice Mariscotti named their colt after the legend below but it seems more than likely. The market - and his jockey - seems to think he has a fair chance of calling the tune but I thought this looked to be a reasonably deep renewal of the Chesham. It's a quick turnaround for Great Max but he won impressively and, as we know, his owners Amo Racing have a very strong team to choose from this season. There has been support for Michael Bell's runner. New Science beat Reach For The Moon at Yarmouth and bring bags of promise into the race while Sweeping chased home the unlucky in running on Tuesday Dhabab on debut and should be suited by going up in trip. Sweeping is not the only member of his family running today as half-brother Stay Well lines up in the Golden Gates Stakes. Withering caught the eye behind a Windsor Castle also-ran on his debut and has changed hands since, he's another who should improve for the longer trip and experience. They look a promising bunch on paper and it intrigues me that Point Lonsdale is as short as he is.

1043: The Ballydoyle two-year-olds haven't covered themselves in glory this week but Point Lonsdale is notably shorter for the Chesham Stakes in comparison to his stablemates. The yard has quite a good record in the race (below) and they have tended to run some pretty useful horses in it, Point Lonsdale could be another. The market near the off will be interesting as the betting has been a reasonable guide to expectations this week. He was put in at even money and 5/4 immediately after declarations but is fairly widely available at 13/8 at present. I wouldn't be in a rush to draw too many conclusions from that and the final 10 minutes or so before the off should tell us more. Andrew Balding has enjoyed a fabulous week and he saddles second favourite Masekela and Oisin Murphy declared himself 'really excited' in his Sporting Life column. You can also find the words of Betfair ambassador Ryan Moore on these pages too and it doesn't sound as though he knows quite as much about his mount which may be neither here nor there.

1038: All of those non-runners will have an effect on the markets and the Diamond Jubilee now has Dream Of Dreams as the 11/4 favourite from Nahaar at 9/2. Art Power seems popular at 4/1, a move that can't be entirely down to the two absentees, which is rather a shame as I quite liked the look of him as an each-way bet at 7s last night. I'm not quite so sure how to play that one now. Glen Shiel will surely be popular for Hollie Doyle at 7s while Sonaiyla is 10s and it is 20/1 and upwards the remainder. The 'race' for the top jockey is interestingly poised with Oisin Murphy on four wins and Frankie Dettori three. A penny for Ryan Moore's thoughts.

1031: Hello, I will be guiding you through the action again today and we will hopefully see some high-quality fare and have a little drama too. Jimbo (below and pictured at the top) has got a remarkable challenge ahead of him and you can find out more about that via the links below. The above tweet has the latest from Chris Stickels on the state of the ground. Not surprisingly, the non-runners are mounting up and they total 20 at the moment including one I had my eye on for the Wokingham, that's probably a good thing. Less of a good thing is the absence of Starman from the Diamond Jubilee as Ed Walker indicated would be the case yesterday afternoon.

