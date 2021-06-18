Royal Ascot preview: Ryan Moore column

For more exclusive Ryan Moore content visit: https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/

14:30 Point Lonsdale It sounds as if this has been the plan for a while and he certainly looks to have been very impressive when winning by a wide margin at the Curragh on his debut. The second ran well in defeat next time and this brother to Broome can hopefully make his presence felt here. Whether or not he will handle these deep conditions, we will soon find out. 15:05 Khartoum He was far too free for me in the Craven but he showed his true colours when winning a decent handicap off a mark of 92 on soft ground at Naas last time, and that was in spite of taking a fair bump coming out of the stalls. The second won next time, and I think he deserves this step back up in grade. He has plenty of pace so I think the return to 7f will suit, too, and the rain may not be such a negative for him.

15:40 Broome We have a very strong hand in here and all have winning chances at their best. Broome comes here on the top of his form and he was only a short head away from making it four from four this season in the Tattersalls Gold Cup last time. This has been the first time he has stepped up to 1m4f this term, and that could easily bring about improvement in a horse beaten in a four-way photo for the Derby. He has a very solid look to him here, and he should handle conditions better than most. 16:20 Dream Of Dreams He is another horse with a very solid profile. You have to respect the up-and-comers like Starman but this horse has just got touched off in this race for the past two seasons, and I think this looks a winnable renewal. He is the form horse, he had an ideal prep for this race when winning as he was entitled to on his return at Windsor, and he is versatile as regards the ground. I think he will go very close. 17:00 King’s Lynn He ran a great race when a close seventh in the King’s Stand here earlier in the week, and he would have got much closer had he any racing room up on the rail in the closing furlong or so. A reproduction of that run clearly makes him the pick of the weights off a mark of just 100 here. He has form on fast and soft ground, the extra furlong could even be a positive, and he must have a leading chance if he handles the quick turnaround. He has form on soft.

17:35 Baton Rouge He didn’t quite run up to his best last time but he looks fairly treated off this mark on his second to Benaud at Naas, and the winner ran well when fourth in the Queen’s Vase on Wednesday. Hopefully the ground will be okay for him. 18:10 Stratum He is the highest-rated in here, he finished third over 2m4f in the Ascot Stakes here three years ago and he should be one the leading horses on his second to Enbihaar in the Lonsdale Cup last season. He maybe hasn’t run up to that level in two starts this season but he clearly deserves to be one of the favourites for this. He won his Cesarewitch on soft.