Live Royal Ascot blog: Video replays, reaction, tips, bookmaker offers and more

It was a day of ups and downs for Oisin Murphy who rode a double but picked up a ban and lost a race in the stewards' room. Recap the action from Royal Ascot.

All times BST, please refresh for updates

1818: That is all for today but I will be back tomorrow and I hope you'll be able to join me. Hopefully the weather will be a little kinder to us and everyone at Royal Ascot. It's been a hugely dramatic day, even if most of the morning was spent wondering whether there would be any racing at all. Hats off to all the team at Royal Ascot who worked so hard to make it happen. I hope they get a few days off next week. Cheerio. One last word from Royal Ascot on the ground. Stickels said at 6pm: “We have had 43.5 millimetres of rain since racing yesterday, which is certainly a 24-hour record for Royal Ascot in my time as Clerk of the Course. “Obviously, we ended up with heavy ground, although times weren’t as bad as perhaps I was imagining. It has still been hard work and jockeys reported very soft and heavy ground. “The forecast is for this rain eventually to die out later this evening, although it’s unclear when because it keeps on circling round us, and for a better day tomorrow. It’s not predicted to be warm and sunny, but dry with the chance of an occasional shower.”

Significantly just holds on to win the Palace Of Holyroodhouse Stakes



They were closing in at the line but @CliffordleexLee clung on for his first Royal ascot win



Watch LIVE

📺 @ITV4

📱 https://t.co/HGM9TtXkhB#ITVRacing #RoyalAscot pic.twitter.com/tjZuwm4043 — ITV Racing (@itvracing) June 18, 2021

1810: A good number are already in the stalls. Significantly playing up, he will be the last if he consents. He has. He is prominent on the stands' side. Mo Celita in the middle. Significantly wins from Boomshalaa. Fantasy Master in third and Mo Celita possibly fifth. All places to be confirmed. Dream Composer was fourth. Victory goes the way of Clifford Lee, Karl Burke and Significantly at 10/1. It seems that Dragon Symbol form was ok. The winner drifted off the stands' rail but it was probably quite a good place to be early. Lee: "I'm delighted to get my first Royal Ascot winner. The owner has been really good to me. It was very hard work, especially that last furlong. The plan was to get as close as I could to that rail." The first four were drawn 24, 22, 20, 23. Nothing to see there. Spare a thought for Mo Celita who was boxed in 12.

1802: Boomshalaa is drawn in 22, comes into the race on a roll and has been backed to provide Andrea Atzeni with a first success of the week. Jamie Lynch is with Popmaster. He's convinced he's a well handicapped horse and he thinks this trip will suit a horse who has been gelded since he was last in action. The ground is a question mark but McGrath agrees with his colleague that the best is still to come from Popmaster. Hala Hala Hala was a useful juvenile but has struggled this season. Kevin Ryan has thrown everything at her as she's had a wind op, wears a tongue tie and cheekpieces. She's gradually dropping down the weights and went close in a Group Three here last season. Significantly beat all bar Dragon Symbol last time and it turns out he was facing quite a stiff task that day, he was suitable far adrift though. Dense Star is a huge price but has run well on testing ground in Ireland and is another who could improve for cheekpieces. Martin Dixon made a case for her ahead of her run in a Listed race at Sandown last time, she finished last but maybe that case and her earlier promise shouldn't be forgotten too quickly. Murphy got four days for his ride on Dragon Symbol in the Commonwealth Cup. The stewards' report has just been published.

6:10 #RoyalAscot



To end day 4 we have a very competitive 5 furlong handicap. @Ruby_Walsh & Paddy are looking to sprinters at the Top of the market. Both are drawn high which looks to be an advantage 🎩🐎 pic.twitter.com/SbEqmyoIs0 — PaddyPowerShops (@PaddyPowerShops) June 18, 2021

1756: Lady Blyth and Hughie Morrison have spoken to ITV and the successful owner said: "It's just different when you've bred them yourself. Reasonably confident, Hughie's been reasonably upbeat about this horse." Morrison: "Last year he wasn't quite right and we took the brave decision to turn him away and look what we've got. "He's obviously a very good horse. If we can keep him the way he is. A long way up I hope. "We've always tried to keep him to ground that wasn't too quick but we might be a bit braver if he takes his races well. "We can dream about the Ebor maybe but we might go for a Group race or something and he's plenty quick enough for a mile and a half."

WARRIOR BRAVE will take his chance whatever the weather @Ascot today. His dam was very effective on testing ground & he showed promise in the mud in Ireland before we bought him. Maybe the middle draw will scupper us but hopeful for a big run🤞🏻🐎🎩 — The Horse Watchers (@Horsewatchers1) June 18, 2021

1743: I don't think there was any point in that race where you'd have been worried if you'd backed the favourite. There's one more to come and that's a five furlong handicap so may not be quite as straightforward for punters. Apparently Charlies Hills nominated Equality as his best chance of a winner this week when on a podcast. That one is out at 16/1 but being by Equiano you'd be hopeful that he will handle this ground on his handicap debut. David Redvers was interviewed before the Albany and he was hopeful that Mo Celita would be able to continue her amazing run which has seen her win her last five. Adrian Nicholls' runner is the 4/1 favourite - and will be ridden by Murphy - and the trainer should know a thing or two about sprinters. ITV have been doing a nutrition feature with Nicola Currie and Oli Bell signed off with a question about the football, apparently Currie's Uncle is Stevie Nicol who I'm sure many will remember. Well I never.

💪 A power-packed ride from the brilliant @oismurphy sees QUICKTHORN triumph in the Duke Of Edinburgh Stakes, for Hughie Morrison!



🥇🥇 A double on the day for the Champion Jockey, taking his 2021 #RoyalAscot haul to 4⃣ for the week!pic.twitter.com/aTetaO96NL — Sporting Life (@SportingLife) June 18, 2021

1736: Almost set. The early jostling for position is on, expect the pace to slow once they've sorted themselves out. Zabeel Champion, Quickthorn and Win O'Clock are prominent. Sam Cooke keen. Tritonic and Jeremiah front half. Racing under the trees and past halfway. In the straight and well grouped. Scarlet Dragon there, Zabeel Champion and Quickthorn, lots of chances. It's another for Murphy, it's Quickthorn. Raymond Tusk, Zabeel Champion and Mirann the next three. A fourth win in this race for Hughie Morrison. It's fair to say he had a little in hand. The winning jockey speaks to Chapman: "Hughie is a family friend and has been very good to me ever since I arrived. I know this will mean the world to Lady Blyth, she loves her horses. He's a top man, such a character, I get on great with him. "The lads in the yard worked extremely hard and I know they fancied him so they'll be having a good time."

🤩🏇 On board with @oismurphy as he powers to success in the Coronation Stakes on Alcohol Free!



Got to love this Jockey Cam footage!



(🎥@AtTheRaces)pic.twitter.com/F1xjK8M3RU — Sporting Life (@SportingLife) June 18, 2021

1727: This is a red-hot contest but five of the last 10 renewals have been won by fairly short-priced favourites and Quickthorn appears to hold as good a chance as his price suggests. Loughnane may be slightly surprised to see his runner out at 40/1. Dark Pine could be one for your My Stable trackers regardless of what happens today in light of what he's just told Sky Sports Racing. James Doyle spoke about Aaddeey before racing (I think) and I don't remember him being overly positive although he did pick him out from his rides to talk about. That one is the 11/2 second favourite with the more exposed but proven in the ground Sam Cooke at 6/1. There's some money for Zabeel Champion but he is quite high in the handicap after completing a hat-trick. Murphy rides Quickthorn and this is some of what he had to say in his Sporting Life column: "I think he’s the best horse in the race, he has the most upside, but if it was fast ground I don’t think he’ll be running." He's got his ground.

1718: Murtagh has a chance of completing a quickfire double as he runs Mirann in the Duke of Edinburgh Stakes and he expects his Motivator gelding to appreciate the conditions. He's done his racing over a mile and 10 furlongs this season but should enjoy stepping back up in trip. Coen is in the saddle again and told Moore in his post-race interview: "He'll like the ground, he was a shade unlucky the last day but he likes being ridden like that, weaving through them. "He doesn't want to get there too soon so I'll bide my time. Looking forward to getting on him and he's in great form." Tritonic won over hurdles here in January so should laugh at this ground. It didn't come together for him in the Triumph Hurdle but he looks interesting back on the level and the booking of Ryan Moore is a statement of intent. David Loughnane trains Dark Pine and his horses have been running superbly. He's quite confident. "I'm a massive fan of the horse, slight question mark on the ground but I'd like to think he'll handle it. We'll put him to sleep at the back, see how the race pans out and make our move in the last two. "I think he's a well handicapped horse. Really fancy him. Ground is a slight concern. I think he's as good as we've had him and don't think we've got to the bottom of him yet. The ground is my only slight question mark. If he does handle it he'll run a big race."

"It means the world to me, my wife and all the staff back home"@JohnnyMurtagh absolutely loves this famous old course!



Watch LIVE

📺 @ITV

📱 https://t.co/fJXuj4d6h6#ITVRacing #RoyalAscot pic.twitter.com/JyCoKwUkL6 — ITV Racing (@itvracing) June 18, 2021

1709: The ITV team are very excited about this success for their sometime colleague and are getting quite emotional. Murtagh: "This is where I want to be. I'm a winner. I'm a born winner. "I knew she was a big chance. she was a filly on the up. It's satisfying. It's a racing club, a lot of people are going to get a lot of pleasure out of this. It means the world to us." Coen: "Brilliant. I grew up watching Johnny. A dream come true. "I couldn't ask for a better mentor, especially coming here for the first time. Coming here I thought she was probably my best chance if the rain came so I was happy waking up this morning." She Do confirmed in fourth with A'shaari fifth. Chamberlin helped promote the syndicate that owns the winner and is feeling somewhat justified in doing so as he explains the concept.

🏇🚀 Impressive - Create Belief hacks up in the Sandringham, running out a convincing winner for @JohnnyMurtagh and @BenCoen2!#RoyalAscotpic.twitter.com/hdFXdtcPFv — Sporting Life (@SportingLife) June 18, 2021

1659: "She's a ridiculous price in a race like this on what she's done," says Holding of Samoot. McCoy believes second favourite Create Belief has everything in her favour. She's owned by the Racehorse Club who made a splash with their runners in the Grand National. Racing. Some head towards the far side, there are four over there with the remainder towards the stands' rail but a few lengths off it. Final three furlongs. Create Belief gets a mention and that's because she's hosed up. The money for Samoot proved to be, erm, on the money but she's bumped into one that had an awful lot more in hand. She was a clear second and the third Messidor in turn was a long way clear. The winner was returned at 6/1, ridden by Ben Coen and trained by Johnny Murtagh.

1653: Money continues to come for Samoot who is 9/2 in the odd place off course. Marco Ghiani already has a winner to his name this week and he partners Far Hope for the Crisfords and this daughter of Night Of Thunder is another to have been quite well supported. She won a Brighton novice a little over a fortnight ago and gets in here from 88 and gets weight from a good number of her rivals. Hayley Turner has ridden the last two winners and Professional Widow is being backed to bring up an unusual hat-trick. She was produced late to win on her handicap debut on rain-softened ground and has only been edged up by 3lbs for that. She's drawn in 29 so could find traffic problems if coming late and the field head across that way but they may well race more towards the centre of the course. I doubt we'll see them on the far side. Cue the low numbers dominating. There are still a couple to go behind.

Collateral Form - Form Boost



ALCOHOL FREE's earlier win here boosts the claims of STAR OF EMARAATY who looked closely matched on form last time out



View Smart Stats Live > https://t.co/fStM99jbwz pic.twitter.com/JaonchU6VO — Timeform Live (@TimeformLive) June 18, 2021

1648: Holding and Sir Michael Stoute are friends and Holding gives the lowdown on the latter's Samoot. "She was caught a little bit wide last time and she needs a bit of cover. She was a little bit keen and didn't really run her race. I think people know the potential and I think she's a nice filly. "She's shorter in the betting (than the winner) because people recognise that wasn't her true running." Pomelo 'wouldn't win a beauty contest' says McGrath. "She could be one that's well handicapped," he concludes after rubbishing her two efforts since debut. The debut, her pedigree and trainer form are the positives. Lynch makes a case for Camdeboo which encourages me and he thinks that her mark might 'undersell' her. Teodolina has form in this sort of ground and has won over C&D so is understandably popular but I'd be a shade worried that she's already shown her hand to a greater extent than a typical winner of this race.

5:00 #RoyalAscot



A huge field go to post for this years Sandringham Fillies Handicap on the straight course. Let's see what @Ruby_Walsh & Paddy think 🎩🐎 pic.twitter.com/w04XHnC4jH — PaddyPowerShops (@PaddyPowerShops) June 18, 2021

1634: There are quite a few missing from the Sandringham Stakes but the task of finding the winner hasn't got any easier. Create Belief and Samoot are vying for favouritism. The latter was beaten at Wolverhampton last time where She Do was in second, the latter is 25/1 today which has to be interesting. She's similarly unexposed and I'd be hopeful she'd handle the ground. The winner of that race, Glesga Girl, is also here and can be backed at 16/1 to defy a 10lb rise in the weights. Fitzgerald is taken by the appearance of Create Belief in the pre-parade. I was vaguely interested in Pomelo who was favourite for the Group Three Prestige on her second start. She disappointed there and hasn't been seen this season but she made quite an impression on debut. Surefire won for the same connections yesterday but that one was backed off the boards and there's no market support for Pomelo which is sufficiently off-putting. Oscala ran well against the stands' rail in the Albany even if the winner and second did go down the middle. We could see a few more head over there for this contest. One drawn high that caught my eye was Camdeboo who won her second start over seven but didn't seem to appreciate being dropped back to five and a half last time. This step back up in distance shout suit and I'm hopeful the ground will be ok.

"There's no place for tears in here, there are far worse things going on in the world"



Spoken like a true champion @oismurphy 👏



Watch LIVE

📺 @ITV

📱 https://t.co/fJXuj4d6h6#ITVRacing #RoyalAscot pic.twitter.com/gxnwy8L4mx — ITV Racing (@itvracing) June 18, 2021

1627: Murphy with Chapman: "Looking back on the last race I was on the best horse, even Frankie said that to me. I'm sorry to the Japanese fans, I hope I can make amends soon. "She's a real pain but so talented. Andrew's had three winners at Royal Ascot which is brilliant for the team. "She's a daughter of No Nay Never, no worries. If she relaxed I was going to have a great chance." The lass leading her in is over the moon. Jeff Smith: "Very emotional. The whole team at Kingsclere have done a wonderful job training her for this race after the Guineas. Delighted." Balding: "She's got a lot of class. Nothing happened right for her in the Guineas. She's so adaptable and she's got the class. To give her such a good ride is incredible, takes some doing."

🤩 ALCOHOL FREE sticks to the task brilliantly to win the Coronation Stakes



🙌 Great response from the Champ - immediate compensation for @oismurphy, who bags his third winner of the meeting!



👏 What a week for the @AndrewBalding2 teampic.twitter.com/BNGUYKnBHs — Sporting Life (@SportingLife) June 18, 2021

1620: Coming forwards. Novemba is out to 17/2 and has drifted a little after the overnight support. Fev Rover and Alcohol Free shorten a little. Novemba goes to the front. Pretty Gorgeous prominent in third. Fev Rover in rear as they approach halfway. Mother Earth in rear. They race down the middle of the straight and Novemba kicks two clear. She ties up. Alcohol Free wins. Well I never. Snow Lantern up late for second with Mother Earth and Novemba next across the line. Novemba ran a huge race and actually kept on quite well when headed. Pretty Gorgeous was fifth I think. Murphy's confidence before racing justified in no uncertain style there. I really didn't think she'd stay but she's proved that without doubt. I'm looking forward to the post-race interview. No problems with this result. Murphy has been unseated after the line, on the way back in. She just jinked. Cumani suggests she didn't like Matt Chapman. No comment. Alcohol Free is loose and will hopefully be caught soon, she has been and she's reunited with Murphy who gives her a kiss.

Alcohol Free and @oismurphy leave the parade ring ahead of the Group 1 Coronation Stakes. #RoyalAscot pic.twitter.com/dF5n6nnRi4 — Ascot Racecourse (@Ascot) June 18, 2021

1616: Potapova has been given a fair bit of respect by the market given that she comes here on the back of a victory in a Redcar novice. She's out of a Pivotal mare like the first winner. Balding: "She wasn't quite at her best on Guineas day but she's in the mix. The only way to find out (about the ground) is to race unless you've done it before." Pretty Gorgeous is expected to come on from the Irish 1000 which was her first run of the season. Luke Harvey says Richard Fahey is staying in the same hotel and has told everyone to back Fev Rover. I don't know if I'd pay too much heed to that. Chapman reports money for Mother Earth who is clear favourite at 4/1, she hasn't shortened but is outright jolly.

🗣 @BetfairBarry is confident on one in the Coronation Cup which is up next at #RoyalAscot pic.twitter.com/7duNFgHez9 — Betfair Racing (@BetfairRacing) June 18, 2021

1612: "She's not the most impressive looking animal but she can clearly run," is McGrath's view of Novemba. Aspersions are being cast on the official going and time of her victory at Dusseldorf. Seeing is believing. Snow Lantern has gone down early. Fev Rover a big price at 25s? She was only a length and a quarter behind Mother Earth (4/1) at Newmarket. "She's quite light, not a huge amount of her. She's racy looking," Francesca Cumani adds on Novemba.

"I'm pretty sure she'll handle the ground"



The German representative at #RoyalAscot, NOVEMBA, is set and ready to take to the turf in the Coronation Stakes 🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/FMt2JOZIGa — World Horse Racing (@WHR) June 18, 2021

1603: The placings are revised. Ward celebrates and Watson is consoled by Ralph Beckett. He's marching away pretty quickly and that's understandable. They have just shown that Watson went straight over to Ward and shook his hand first. Murphy seemed quite sweet on Alcohol Free before racing and Balding's runner is into 6/1 for the Coronation Stakes. Dettori: "Taken across about eight lanes, nudged three times and beaten a head. It was a good effort by Campanelle. I'm glad that we got it but I feel very sad for the second. "I had reasons to believe that my filly was probably the best on the day. "I'm obviously delighted to ride the winner." He didn't look delighted by any means. He looked as if he'd just been beaten. It seems winning in the stewards' room can take the edge off victory. It's all part of the job.

1555: Watson is on Sky and still saying he hasn't seen the head-on. You'd be tempted to turn round and look at the big screen if you were him wouldn't you? They must be showing the replay on the one above the paddock. Both jockeys are experienced, good talkers and there will be no quarter given in the enquiry. Weaver remains convinced the result will be amended. The official distance was a head. A cracking renewal of the Coronation Stakes follows featuring three Guineas winners but it will have to go some to top this. None of the three are even favourite as it's Pretty Gorgeous (and Dettori) who head the betting, as they did at the Curragh when only seventh behind the re-opposing Empress Josephine. The jockeys have left the stewards' room. Watson looks slightly Dickensian as he paces the paddock in isolation. Ward, in contrast, sports a wide grin. 6/4 to keep the race, 4/6 Campanelle. Chamberlin breaks to announce that ITV Racing will broadcast all 14 races from the Breeders' Cup.

Stewards' Enquiry and it's a tough one to call



The betting suggests this finish might be turned around but what do you think



Watch LIVE

📺 @ITV

📱 https://t.co/fJXuj4d6h6#ITVRacing #RoyalAscot pic.twitter.com/8GFqGIpAij — ITV Racing (@itvracing) June 18, 2021

1550: Wesley Ward is incredibly diplomatic and won't be drawn by a number of questions, saying simply: "Hats off to the winner. In America she comes down but we're not in America." Jason Weaver says Dragon Symbol took her across the track on three separate occasions and he thinks the result will be reversed. Archie Watson looks pale: "He's run a huge race. I've only seen it once. I'll be gutted if he does lose it in the stewards' room. He's shown how tough he is today. Hopefully, won a Group One anyway. "I haven't really seen a head-on. For a team like us to compete with the big, big yards on this sort of stage it means a lot to us and to have a horse of this quality in the yard is massive."

🤩 What a race this!



🏇🏆 The @Archie_Watson-trained DRAGON SYMBOL out-battles Campanelle in the Commonwealth Cup, in absolute thriller!



🙌 What a week that man @oismurphy is having...pic.twitter.com/cYCVIh5qvH — Sporting Life (@SportingLife) June 18, 2021

1538: There's a little money for Fivethousandtoone who isn't that long but he is 14/1 from 16s. He drops down from seven having not been seen since the Dewhurst. He'd finished close up in the Mill Reef over this trip prior to that and is out of a Dark Angel mare. Suesa remains a strong favourite at 9/4. Loading. Campanelle shows speed from the gates. Suesa close up, well grouped. Dragon Symbol on the stands' side flank. Suesa under pressure. Dragon Symbol leads from Campanelle, they go clear. Ooh. She headed him just before the line but I think he got back up. 1.16.7 or thereabouts. There could be an enquiry as Dragon Symbol took the filly a long way across the track. Enquiry called and there wasn't very much between them. The betting on the Betfair Exchange is 1/2 that Campanelle gets it. That will be tight. I wouldn't be surprised if it is reversed. Murphy: "I started behind Frankie and today he had the speed to go past her and it's very hard work in front and he drifted slightly. She headed him but he fought back and the best horse won (approximate transcription). "The stewards have got to decide who is the best horse in the race Matt. Who do you think it was?" Drifted slightly is a slight understatement. Measure Of Magic and Dandalla third and fourth. Campanelle drifts on the exchange.

3:40 #RoyalAscot



The #FTHM lads pick 2 Irish 🇨🇮 trained runners in this very competitive Group 1 Commonwealth Cup 🎩🐎 pic.twitter.com/CO8sFCDIAe — PaddyPowerShops (@PaddyPowerShops) June 18, 2021

1533: Jumby won a strong handicap at Newmarket and the form is working out every bit as well as anticipated. He's been popular for this race ever since and doesn't have a huge amount to find on ratings. He's a son of New Bay who sired yesterday's Britannia winner Perotto. Clive Cox runs Isabella Giles and is very happy with conditions for her: "Ideally she would prefer another furlong but with these conditions and a stiff track..." "I'd be very confident of an each-way place on good ground but on this ground I don't know," a muffled Johnson-Houghton says through a mask. Chamberlin suggests the problem was with the microphone.

Bouncing! Campanelle is up NEXT at #RoyalAscot pic.twitter.com/Q21bDgYIOp — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) June 18, 2021

1525: This is a belting race. Suesa has made waves in France this season and is proving very popular as a result but I think I'd rather back Campanelle at their respective prices. There are a good number of other runners that will be fancied and A Case Of You is one who has attracted good support. He was sent off as favourite to beat Poetic Flare on his penultimate start! Fortunes and expectations can change so quickly. Mooneista was only a neck behind A Case Of You last time but can be backed at 40s whereas the winner is 8/1. "The times suggest that the ground isn't as slow as feared," Blake tells ITV. It is soft as a working basis but as we've heard, when it's wet it seems to enable horses to get through it that bit better. Campanelle is on her toes in the paddock and jig-jogging around.

🗣️ "The goal for her since the @BreedersCup has always been the Commonwealth Cup"



Wesley Ward discusses what could be his final hope for a #RoyalAscot winner this year, CAMPANELLE 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/lhftm3l0mg — World Horse Racing (@WHR) June 18, 2021

1521: Fitzgerald is hiding under a tree by the pre-parade ring and is casting his eye over Dragon Symbol who will be ridden by Sporting Life columnist Oisin Murphy. "He's a strong looking horse, he doesn't look as though Haydock has taken anything out of him for sure. He looks like one who will definitely be able to handle conditions. "Again The Mighty Gurkha looks like a real sprinter. "Dandala is very different. Horses come in all shapes and sizes." I'm not sure if he thought Eve Johnson-Houghton looked immaculate or Jumby; I'm fairly sure it was the trainer.

🏆 Today's Free Race Pass is the Commonwealth Cup



Unbeaten French raider Suesa (133p) heads our ratings and is open to further improvement, whilst 2020 Queen Mary winner Campanelle aims for more Royal glory.



View our premium comments, ratings, pace map and more for FREE here ⤵️ — Timeform (@Timeform) June 18, 2021

1516: William Haggas has a nice team at his disposal this year and we've seen a couple of very promising performers in the last 24 hours or so. Mrs Haggas is in front of the cameras: "He's going the right way for sure. "He's just a thoroughly nice progressive horse and he was really well behaved today. He can be really naughty at home, he's not easy on occasions. At Sandown and today, he's really concentrated and he's turning into a very nice horse. "He could be (a Leger horse), I think he was a little fresh, a little bit keen the first furlong. It's hard to know but he wasn't stopping here. We'll just see how it goes." Mr Haggas stayed at home and is racing at Newmarket this evening apparently. Maybe he didn't fancy the forecast?

"I'll go in and say I might pay for dinner tonight!" @TomMarquand is all smiles, on the board and level with his better half @HollieDoyle1



Watch LIVE

📺 @ITV

📱 https://t.co/fJXuj4d6h6#ITVRacing #RoyalAscot pic.twitter.com/pBulTaJvDo — ITV Racing (@itvracing) June 18, 2021

1506: They are loading quickly. No one really wants to go on. Belloccio ends up in front. Mediterranean staying wide. Tasman Bay second. Alenquer on the inside in a share of last, that may not be ideal if the gallop remains slow. Belloccio does open up a little and Tasman Bay goes wide on the track, that should all help the runners find racing room. They've all moved off the inside, approaching the turn and final three. Alenquer into fourth. Tasman Bay second. Challenges all side. Alenquer has it, Tasman Bay second in an unofficial time of 2.41.59. Easy does it. The winner was your 13/8 favourite. Marquand: "It was a shame he never got a fair crack after that Sandown Trial win. He's got a really nice future ahead of him, arguably he's still pretty raw and learning the ropes. "I think this wet ground he's proved to go through it very easily but as long as he's got a fair surface and can go through it he's fine. We should be fine as long as we don't have any mad torrential downpours." Paddy Power have gone 12/1 for the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes while prices of 6/1 and 8/1 are being bandied about for the St Leger but Marquand didn't seem certain of his stamina for this test.

🏇🥇 Battling to victory!



The well backed ALENQUER stretches clear to take the King Edward VII Stakes at @Ascot, for William Haggas and @TomMarquand!



👏 A cracking run in second by Sir Mark Todd's Tasman Bay#RoyalAscot pic.twitter.com/2YOm7JVmE3 — Sporting Life (@SportingLife) June 18, 2021

1505: Confirmation of those rail movements The running rail on the Round Course has been realigned before racing on Friday. The rail is about seven yards out around Swinley Bottom and about seven yards out around the bend turning into the straight where it finishes in a cutaway. The stalls for the Old Mile will be brought forwards approximately 40 yards. This affects today’s distances as follows: 3.05pm +22 yards (approximately) 4.20pm -33 yards (approximately) 5.35pm +22 yards (approximately)

A lovely looking Alenquer heads out under @TomMarquand ahead of the King Edward VII Stakes. #RoyalAscot pic.twitter.com/8QBrORQUmx — Ascot Racecourse (@Ascot) June 18, 2021

1456: Ed Walker has said Starman is unlikely to run in the Diamond Jubilee tomorrow. "I’ve got a runner in the last race, so I’ll have a good look at the track and make a call, but I’d say it’s pretty unlikely. His only defeat so far came on soft ground here last year." He may not be the last to come out. Title is alongside Belloccio in the market as he steps out of maiden company having beaten a useful filly last time. His racecourse debut came on heavy ground. Sir Anthony McCoy puts up Mediterranean as his paddock pick and he also 'quite liked' Gear Up. This isn't a race that O'Brien has a very good record in although he did win it with Japan in 2019. Tom Marquand rides Alenquer and tells Moore: "Really looking forward to seeing him back on track. "It was a shame he didn't get his chance in the Dante but it all became a bit of a rush after a couple of little things going wrong with him. "Today will tell us whether he really stays this trip or not. I'll probably take a lead but I won't be overcomplicating things on this ground." David Menuisier is now on air: "He (Belloccio) won on very soft ground last year. "He's a good mover but his feet are very fragile. On this sort of ground he's much more comfortable so I think he will find it easier. The step up in trip should bring some improvement as there's lots of stamina in his family. "I think he's really come on for his first couple of races. Today is a test and let's hope he's up that level. He's very well."

3:05 #RoyalAscot



Let's listen to the FTHM lads on the King Edward Stakes Group 2. Paddy sides with the Haggas trained fav 🐎🎩 pic.twitter.com/JTeSx50PWU — PaddyPowerShops (@PaddyPowerShops) June 18, 2021

1442: The winner was out of a Pivotal mare I'm told by someone who backed her. News he didn't share before the race, not that I'd have paid attention. Pivotal's influence continues to be felt. The King Edward VII is next and we go without Gloucestershire and Yibir. Alenquer's form has worked out quite well as he happened to beat the Derby winner last time. He's quite a warm order and has got form on soft ground courtesy of his two runs last 'summer'. A number of this field either made the running or raced prominently last time but it wouldn't be the biggest surprise if Gear Up were to be the one to go on. There's been good support for Bellocio which the bookmakers reported arrived before the non-runners. More from Probert: "She relaxes really well. She's not very green for a very inexperienced filly. When I did ask her she galloped really nicely to the line. Going to post it's very wet and very boggy, it's actually quite loose so they're actually getting through it quite easily. "Question mark whether Tasman Bay handles the conditions but he's a lovely big striding horse. If we can save a bit to finish up the straight I'm sure he won't show himself up and can run a massive race. "I'm just hoping that he can get his name in the highlights. I'm keeping my fingers crossed that the horse does him (Sir Mark Todd) proud." Maureen Haggas: "It's on so we'll see what it's like. "He (Alenquer) won nicely and he seems to have grown up a bit this year. A lot of the German horses like slow ground so we'll see, we're going into the unknown a little bit. "He's a nice horse and going the right way. He's stronger this year and more focussed. He's a bit fiery at home, he's a cheeky boy." Mrs Haggas seemed slightly subdued. The rain can do that I guess. Sir Mark Todd: "It's very exciting to be here. Thrilled. I think we're all at a quandary really. David said that day (on debut) he handled it (heavy ground) okay. It's the same for everybody. "He's done well since and I think he's in good order."

1437: Probert: "Massive thank you to Kirsten Rausing keeping me on this filly. We knew she was pretty special but massive question mark about the ground." The winning time was around 1.18.00. Balding: "We were going to go for another little novice race but she worked so well I phoned Kirsten and said we have to make an entry for the Albany. "I'm so pleased for David Probert who gave her a beautiful ride." Kevin Blake has told Ed Chamberlin that the sectionals and time point to conditions being closer to soft than heavy.

🏇 Up and running on day four at the Royal meeting!



👏 The @AndrewBalding2-trained SANDRINE (16/1) wins the Albany Stakes, with David Probert on board!#RoyalAscot pic.twitter.com/KcF5UnsR6o — Sporting Life (@SportingLife) June 18, 2021

1430: Loading for the Albany with Flotus solid at 11/4. Hello You is into 5s and money for Cachet who is as short as 8s. They're the late gambles. Flotus out to 4s with a couple to load. Simon Holt has the call. Hello You shows speed and Gypsy Lady, Oscula does her own thing on the stands' side. The others are in the centre. Hellomydarlin follows Oscula, obviously a plan. Hello You and Sandrine. The latter gets it. Tight for third. Oscula, Prettiest and Cachet were third, fourth, fifth I think (tbc). A 16/1 winner for Andrew Balding and David Probert.

The horses are on their way to the six-furlong start ahead of our day four opener - the Group 3 Albany Stakes. #RoyalAscot pic.twitter.com/8D7SIRSEkv — Ascot Racecourse (@Ascot) June 18, 2021

1420: "She's not the biggest and it's important to remember her dam was probably better on top of the ground but she's very likeable in her demeanour," says Jim McGrath of Prettiest. "As form it isn't very good but the performance was a stout one. Cachet stayed on really strongly up the hill. She was still green and the trainer's horses tend to improve and I'd be surprised if she didn't step forward quite a bit. "If we had regular ground I would definitely have backed Hello You. She was strikingly impressive at Wolverhampton." They're on their way to post. I quite like Cachet. Boughey seemed keen enough on her earlier without being over the top. David Redvers: "First time out Sunstrike was a little bit green. She's by Dark Angel and they tend to go on the ground. I think this is the best two-year-old fillies race of the meeting and I'd like to see her run well. "We've got a fantastic filly running in the five furlong handicap, Mo Celita. We've been praying for rain so hopefully Mr Nicholls will get a good run from her."

Take note https://t.co/7Jir2Q37np — Paddy Power Racing (@pphorseracing) June 18, 2021

1414: Murphy: "Hell of a lot of rain but the ground is safe in our view, let's crack on. "Dragon Symbol wants top of the ground but he got through heavy ground at Haydock. Hopefully his class will carry him through. "Alcohol Free will be fine on the ground. If I get the tactics right, she'll be bang there." There are suggestions that the official going has been changed to heavy but I'm still looking for confirmation of that. The runners are in the paddock. The rain has been too much for Goodwood where racing this evening has been abandoned.

1400: The most enthusiastic Spencer seemed during that interview was when saying goodbye but I can imagine the media rounds are a bit of a chore. His filly is a clear second favourite behind Flotus. There's some money for Elliptic who beat Queen Mary winner Quick Suzy when they made their respective debuts at Tipperary in April. She's been beaten over this six furlong trip since but it's understandable that the money has come. It is 'tanking it down' again. There's an overhead shot and none of the picnic tables are in use but the jockeys have still been made to come out to be introduced to the crowd; at least someone gave them umbrellas. I'm not sure anyone was by the paddock to watch them. Moore has grabbed James Doyle, she's earning her corn. "Hello You looked pretty good at Wolverhampton on her only start, speaking to Ralph there and he said she's been on the grass since. She quickened up nicely in the straight and put a good margin between herself and the second. "I guess if you look at her pedigree, she's by Invincible Spirit and out of a Pivotal mare so that gives us some confidence but it's an unknown really. "There was mixed feelings when we got here. The last furlong seems to be the wettest part of the track, mixed feelings in there really. At the time we walked the track it certainly seemed raceable. "Gear Up goes through the ground ok. We feel that the ground will definitely play to his strengths but he is on the comeback mission. Hopeful rather than confident. "Lullaby Moon will like the conditions but it's obviously a step up in grade, bit of a tricky draw but perhaps it won't be too bad now the rails have been moved. "Aaddeey won really nicely at Newmarket but is up nearly a stone which could take its toll on ground which is probably heavier than ideal. We'll have a good crack at it and see."

1354: There is a tweet out on Ascot's account regarding the inspection and it adds that they will update with the distance amendments following the rail movements. Moore has been speaking to Jamie Spencer: "It was very soft (at Lingfield) which wasn't ideal. "I don't know if any horse will like it this deep but she went on it at Lingfield and hopefully that will stand her in good stead, she's a strong filly. "Obviously you're hopeful and the fact she went on bad conditions will stand her in good stead but will she stay over six on heavy ground? "I don't know. I'm looking forward to riding her. Just try and get her as comfortable as possible, she's a very easy ride. "Hopefully, she's got a good chance. "Prado looks to have a little chance and she's handled soft ground before at Goodwood last year when she was second to Isabella Giles in the Prestige. Jeremiah is drawn out in 20 which may not be ideal but we'll see how the race goes. The draw might not be as bad as it looks with the rail movements. "We'll just have to see and take each race as it comes. I don't know how much more the track can actually take, it's touch and go."

1350: Timeform carry out their own assessment of underfoot conditions rather than relying on official descriptions and they list Oscula, Prettiest, Lady Ayresome, Flotus and Eve Lodge as having won on soft or heavy. Their Adam Houghton has also been busy this morning and has highlighted some of those who should be suited by conditions. You can click on the image above to find out who they are....

Jumping for joy! #RoyalAscot goes ahead, and it's all live on Sky Sports Racing! pic.twitter.com/M28nmvE1h9 — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) June 18, 2021

1345: Hayley Moore talks to George Boughey who runs three in the Albany: "Pretty soft out there. "Cachet is by Aclaim and out of a Teofilo mare and we always thought she would handle some cut in the ground. Oscula won the Woodcote with cut in the ground. "Hellomydarlin has a bit of a knee action so should be fine. "Very happy racing goes ahead. They're in very good shape. We've got three fillies who should appreciate the ground and it looks safe to me which is the main thing. "It might well be the outsider of the three at the moment, Cachet, she's a lovely big scopey filly but hard to split them really at the moment."

ONE HOUR LEFT TO ENTER ⌛️



Day four of #RoyalAscot is set to get underway very soon & @chamberlinsport is running his Crowd Boosted Jackpot again 🤑



Lets get that jackpot above £50K 💷💷



Enter for FREE 📲👇 — ITV7 (@itv7) June 18, 2021

1332: The first that Fitzgerald has 'heard' of the news of the inspection is seeing word of racing going ahead on the big screen behind him. He's a little disappointed with the levels of communication. They went to twitter first. He's still not happy and continues talking about the big screen. You wait all morning in the rain to bring the breaking news to your viewers and he could have been in the warm with his phone and a coffee....... He almost sounds as though he means it when he says 'I'm really pleased it's on'. Michael Holding is on duty with Alex Hammond to run through the form, as he was yesterday. He could have been watching England v India at Bristol where Shefali Varma continues to impress. Ralph Beckett has spoken to Persad: "Pretty soft but it's safe and will be fine. "Move a few rails around and stalls for the Coronation will be moved so they kick off on new ground. There always is (a difference between the straight course and the round course) as you know. "The thing about the straight course is although it can be loose on top it has a very firm base. In my opinion they will be fine. "I hope not (a risk of further showers leading to abandonment). They'll keep reviewing it, keep talking to the jockeys. If I was a betting man, which I used to be, I'd bet on us getting through the card."

1329: Well, that's exciting. The broadcasters will have some interviews lined up and I'll report back.....meanwhile I've been pointed in this direction..... While all eyes were on Ascot on Thursday evening and into Friday, two huge gambles emerged at Down Royal - and both on horses trained by Emmet Mullins. First came money for Shake Him Up (2.20), who has shown nothing in four starts, having been sent off at prices ranging from 80/1 to 200/1. Now, he's into as short as evens for a maiden hurdle, having been 100/1 when betting opened. Then comes Blackstair Rocco (2.55), who has shown more but remains a maiden after five starts and was 14th in a handicap hurdle at the Punchestown Festival in April. Now set to carry top weight in a far weaker race, he's odds-on and as short as 8/15 with several firms, having been an 8/1 chance on Thursday evening. Paddy Power's Paul Binfield said: "We've seen bits and pieces for both them and punters are actually still backing them would you believe. We laid Shake Him Up at 100/1. "Emmet Mullins has become one of those trainers that punters have latched on to so we were on to the two horses quite quickly."

Following an inspection at @Ascot, racing goes ahead. — BHA Stewards (@BHAStewards) June 18, 2021

1326: I hope the below is right! There was nothing on the Ascot account when I looked and neither television channel is live at present. They're back now on Sky Sports Racing......no they're not, it's adverts. Doh. Still nothing from the racecourse on twitter.

1315: No live pictures at present as they preview some of the handicaps on the telly. The good news is that it is still dry as the trio are neither carrying umbrellas nor wearing ponchos. They are walking in now and they hand over to Fitzgerald. Persad collars O'Brien. "Can't say anything," Dettori responds off camera. No one is letting anything slip - they're going in to have a conflab. They've gone off air now and are replaying an interview with Ed Walker who stands in glorious sunshine. I'm busy refreshing twitter for news.

"It was just about raceable but the churning up caused by a delegation of 100s of trainers, jockeys, media and assorted hangers-on digging their heels and sticks in around the course pushed it over the edge. Sorry." — Simon Rowlands (@RowleyfileRRR) June 18, 2021

1302: Bird and Fitzgerald are on the course. The inspection is ongoing. It is dry at present. Fitzgerald was 'pleasantly surprised' as to how well the track had taken the rain when he walked around earlier. The wind has picked up a little which could help blow the clouds away. Clutching at straws. Bird is optimistic as she declares it 'warmer and brighter'. Fitzgerald has just compared Murphy to Peppa Pig. There's a close up of the inspection party, there's some leaning on rails and waving of sticks. Beckett nods his head and then shakes it.....yeah but no but yeah. Aidan O'Brien is out there now as they stand in a circle, there's plenty of gesticulating from Stickels (I think) as the others listen attentively. They are still somewhere out towards Swinley Bottom. Murphy is smiling. Some seem relaxed, I don't imagine Stickels is one of them. They're walking back in I think.

🎩 With #RoyalAscot hanging in the balance we will move tracks for today's Guess The Result and your chance to win a £25 free bet.



🤔 To be with a chance of winning RT & REPLY telling us who you think will win the 16.15 at Limerick.



🧢 One winning guess will win a free bet pic.twitter.com/drWxfrSsAG — Betfair Racing (@BetfairRacing) June 18, 2021

1250: There are some vehicles ferrying (taxiing?) people around the track - presumably they're on the inside course so they can't be worried about getting stuck at least, even if they are four-wheel drives. Apparently it is chucking it down again. The inspection is underway. Ralph Beckett is among those out there, Martin Harley another. They're walking down the hill on the round course towards Swinley Bottom. They've got at least 10 furlongs to go from there if they're going to complete a circuit so the decision will take a little while longer. There's no sign in any of the forecasts of the rain abating so conditions are only going to worsen. There was someone very deliberately striding out towards the centre of the track from the rail, I wonder if they're discussing moving the rail out on the round course. All hands on deck please.

1238: Mick Fitzgerald: "Quite a few jockeys have gone out and Ryan Moore has walked the way that the horses will race, he set off about 10 minutes ago. "Frankie Dettori and Oisin Murphy are out here and their opinion will be sought. It's just relented a little bit. If there's any cessation we've got a chance but if it's as heavy as it was 20 minutes ago, we've got a spot of bother. "Fingers crossed." Murphy has just sat down in the middle of the track, presumably to take a suitable photo for his social media channels. There are a lot of people standing around looking very serious. The camera focused on Murphy and Dettori walking back in and there was a big shrug of the shoulders from the former in response to a question. Reminds me of waiting around for cricket matches to be cancelled. I always wanted them to be called off quickly, if the weather was that bad then there was no pleasure to be had in standing around in a field for hours.

If Ascot is off today - hardly a certainty they race tomorrow either.



Heavy rain still forecast right up to midnight #RoyalAscot pic.twitter.com/orCt3UHSSj — 𝙳𝚊𝚟𝚒𝚍 𝚂𝚝𝚎𝚠𝚊𝚛𝚝 (@david_stewart) June 18, 2021

1230: They are reporting that the options are that racing goes ahead as planned, racing on the straight course with a five race card which would imply that the Coronation Stakes will be switched from the round course or for the 10 racecard tomorrow. As Simon Clare suggested earlier, the potential switch in tracks for the Coronation gives the layers a headache as it's a completely different race and changes the effect of the draw etcetera. Firms then have the dilemma whether to void all bets and create a new market and so on. You can't please all of the people all of the time.

⚠️Yellow Weather warning Update ⚠️



Today's thunderstorm warning has been changed to a rain warning, with the end time brought forward.



Valid Friday 0600 until Friday 2359



Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs pic.twitter.com/EK3BIb2wvo — Met Office (@metoffice) June 18, 2021

1224: Of all the days you want the weather forecast to be wrong...... I've just clicked on the BBC page and it's showing heavy rain until around 1900 and there are no strong winds to hurry it on its way. The above from the Met Office isn't very encouraging either. At least it will give everyone plenty of time to plough through tomorrow's form or to catch up with those household chores you've been neglecting.

1211: Betfair Exchange always have markets on whether racing will go ahead or not. I've no idea how accurate a guide it has proved to be over the years but there's not a lot of encouragement to be gleaned from Barry Orr's latest tweet on the market position. Apparently the poor groundstaff have begun realigning the rail so, not surprisingly, the officials and staff at the track are doing everything that they can to ensure that racing goes ahead. The total of non-runners is now up to 22. 1964 was the last time that a day's racing at Royal Ascot was abandoned. Apparently there is talk of a 10 race programme today or the possibility of running the races on the straight course today. That would be the first two, the Sandringham and the last. Selfishly I'm not sure how I feel about that prospect. The straight track famously drains very quickly after the drainage work done a few years back.

We're paying 𝐌𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐤 𝐀𝐬 𝐂𝐚𝐬𝐡 if 2nd, 3rd or 4th in the Albany Stakes at #RoyalAscot 🏇🎩



Max refund up to £10 on singles & win part of e/w single bets only 💷 — Sky Bet (@SkyBet) June 18, 2021

1206: Simon Clare is on duty for Coral and has spoken to Sky Sports Racing. He's a little nervous about what lies ahead, especially if the Coronation Stakes is switched to the straight course from the round and the problems that would cause for his firm but he's not even sure if that's possible or under discussion. Here's what he had to say about the markets of the principal races: "Alenqeur is a solid 2/1 chance but they've really come for Bellocio who had form on soft ground last year. Bits of money for Yibir who has promised to be a better horse than he's shown, some reason to believe the ground and course might soon him but Bellocio the best backed horse in the race by some margin. "Suesa has been really strong and is 11/4 from 7/2. Campanelle is very weak, Dragon Symbol solid and A Case Of You (8/1 from 11s) well backed. "Pretty Gorgeous is really strong (3/1 from 4s) and has taken over favouritism from Mother Earth who is solid. Novemba has been backed overnight and is 11/2 - from around 7/1 - and she's been tipped up in places."

DRAGON SYMBOL ドラゴンシンボル runs in the Commonwealth Cup today for trainer @Archie_Watson and owner Yoshiro Kubota, and the jockey on board, @OisMurphy, updates us on how he's getting on 👀 pic.twitter.com/1A6w91gwmX — World Horse Racing (@WHR) June 18, 2021

1152: Gina Bryce reports that the rain is heavier still and that they are hearing there is some standing water on the round course. All of the fillies in the first have held their ground and we've only lost Gloucestershire from the King Edward VII Stakes thus far. Bellocio has been the most significant market mover and is one colt who should be well suited by the rain having won on soft ground in France and being by Belardo. He was sent off at 40/1 in the Dante Stakes when last seen and didn't trouble the judge. Tasman Bay got closer to Hurricane Lane at Newbury and has since run well behind John Leeper. This looks a realistic target for the Le Havre colt for all that he lacks the same scope as one or two of his rivals. He shaped well enough on heavy ground on debut and there's further encouragement to be gleaned in that respect from his pedigree.

Raining more heavily now than an hour ago. pic.twitter.com/YDUGeABXPg — Nick Bradley (@NickBradley_1) June 18, 2021

1142: Nick Bradley is well represented this week and he has two runners trained by George Boughey in the Albany Stakes. Oscula provided Mark Crehan with a big day at Epsom when winning the Woodcote Stakes on ground that was officially good but later changed. Oscula is joined by Hellomydarlin who won at Goodwood on debut. Both fillies are by first season sire Galileo Gold who won the St James's Palace Stakes on soft ground and his progeny, Ebro River for example, don't seem to be inconvenienced by cut in the ground. Boughey is also represented by Cachet who was a very impressive scorer at Newmarket on her sole start. That Newmarket contest was also won by the 2019 Albany winner Daahyeh and has a good recent record of throwing up some smart juveniles. Daahyeh beat subsequent Queen Mary Stakes winner Raffle Prize into second at Newmarket while that contest has also thrown up a Chesham Stakes fourth (Beyond Reason, 2018) and a pair of Group Three winners in Tajaanus (Sweet Solera Stakes, 2017) and Kilmah (Prestige Stakes, 2016).

Sadly I think for the first time I can remember Royal Ascot is likely to abandon the meeting today .. gutted as Gypsy lady would love. Heavy ground !!! Heavy rain still as I sit in car park 🙈 — Gay Kelleway Racing (@GayKelleway) June 18, 2021

1131: The rain is getting heavier and Zoey Bird has put her umbrella up and there's no sign of anyone else outside. See through plastic ponchos are the de rigeur fashion item of the day. Gay Kelleway is at the course and not at all optimistic (see above). It will be a case of sitting tight and hoping that she is wrong. There has been money for Gypsy Lady who is as low as 28s although, according to Oddschecker, she can still be backed at 66s. She's due to be ridden by Hollie Doyle who doesn't seem to know too much about her judging from what she told her At The Races blog but she ended that segment by saying: "She’s by Mayson, and seemed to enjoy soft ground at Windsor, so any rain will probably improve her prospects."

Royal Ascot Day Three Recap

1123: Jim McGrath is dissecting yesterday's Gold Cup and is dishing out a few brickbats for all of the jockeys bar Joe Fanning and he stops short of awarding him a bouquet, saying that he only did what he always does so well. He felt that not only did the race not pan out for Frankie Dettori and Stradivarius but that the jockeys on Spanish Mission and Princess Zoe were paying too much attention to the favourite and not enough to Subjectivist and that by the time they woke up to that he was away and gone. Apparently Princess Zoe clocked the fastest furlong in the race - what her connections would have done for today's rain. Tony Mullins was a little worried as to how she'd come out of the race and hopefully she hasn't knocked herself at all on the fast ground - the latest tweets from his account show her enjoying a drink yesterday evening.

Following 26mm rain since racing yesterday and with a few false patches of ground which means the ability to race may be marginal an inspection has been called for 12.45. We are also looking at options to re-align the rail to avoid these areas.#RoyalAscot — Ascot Racecourse (@Ascot) June 18, 2021

1119: Novemba is proving very popular in the Coronation Stakes having recorded some impressive times and you can see a replay of her 1000 Guineas victory below. She is a general 5/1 chance in a congested market which is headed by Pretty Gorgeous at 7/2. Mother Earth is 4s while Irish 1000 Guineas winner Empress Josephine also hovers at around the 5/1 mark. It is 11/1 bar. The tv are reporting that the inspection is at 1230 but the course has just issued a tweet giving 1245 as the time.

Novemba wins the G2 German 1000 Guineas @DGalopp-Dusseldorf 🇩🇪 for Sibylle Vogt and Peter Schiergen 👏



The filly by @coolmorestud's Gleneagles blew her rivals away here 👌



Sky Angel 2nd, with Belcarra 3rd. pic.twitter.com/75I5aSB442 — THE BLACK TYPE (@someblacktype) May 30, 2021

1112: Zoey Bird is out on the course and says 'the rain has just eased off a little bit, spitting at the moment'. There is an official inspection in place at 1230. She reports that Chris Stickels and his team are looking at the bend - the turns are always a safety concern. They are also looking at the consistency of conditions across the track. Bird doesn't think that it is too bad at the moment, just very wet, and owner Nick Bradley agreed with her. She's going to try and catch Stickels on his way in and we should hear from him in the next 30 minutes or so I would think.

Today's @BetfairRacing News! Market plunges everywhere!



Big gambles going off at Ascot!

Will the meeting survive?

Saturday smash up job in the Wokingham

Race of the day

Tipping columns - Dudman 28/1 double

Tony Calvin



and much more!https://t.co/Vatn4zuzsr — Daryl Carter (@DarylCarter7) June 18, 2021

1100: I've just been running through the last 10 winners to see if the ground had been soft for any of those renewals but it's been no worse than good to soft which was the official description on three occasions. This is probably nothing but an anomaly and idle nonsense but the first three home in those three renewals were drawn 14, 16, 6 (13 ran, 3 NRs) in 2011 and then in the last two runnings 14, 16, 3 (17 fourth - 25 ran) and 14, 6, 5 (13 ran, one NR). Last year's renewal was won by a fairly remarkable six lengths by Dandalla with a certain Mother Earth a further neck away in third. Part of the above nonsense was to point out that Flotus is in stall five and Hello You in stall six whereas Eve Lodge could be perfectly berthed in 13. It sounds as though an inspection could be called at 1230.

Best Bets for Royal Ascot | Day four

1047: The brains trust have been chatting away through the week and they've just recorded their 'best bet's video and you can watch it above. The rain has also delayed the World Test Championship Final which critics might say is a fitting end for an innovation that has failed to capture the public's imagination thus far. All of the juveniles in the Albany are still standing and I suppose they could get the best of the ground given they'll have first use of it. You often hear jockeys and trainers say that their horses went through the ground ok because it was wet rather than when the ground starts to dry and it becomes gluey and holding. It will inevitably cut up and could be pretty messy come the closing five furlong handicap.

Star of the Day - Flotus



She made a real impression on debut at Goodwood last month and has been marked as one to significantly improve by @Timeform



Watch LIVE

📺 @ITV4

📱 https://t.co/HGM9TtXkhB#TheOpeningShow #RoyalAscot pic.twitter.com/XOCweFGXas — ITV Racing (@itvracing) June 18, 2021

1042: Simon Crisford doesn't believe that Flotus is ground dependent - she's only had one start after all - and wasn't in the least bit worried about quicker conditions ahead of the Albany. She did win her maiden at Goodwood on soft ground impressively though and I'm sure that's part of the reason that the confidence behind her has only grown. There's a little bit of 11/4 but she's a general 5/2 favourite for the opener. Charlie Fellowes withdrew Eve Lodge earlier this week on account of the ground and that move has been rewarded by the rain; it's no surprise that his filly is second favourite with some firms now at 6/1.

"I understand water is starting to puddle out there in the odd place"



Chris Stickels is heading out for a look at the course with conditions continuing to deteriorate



Watch LIVE

📺 @ITV4

📱 https://t.co/HGM9TtXkhB#TheOpeningShow #RoyalAscot pic.twitter.com/2gxevEeRxB — ITV Racing (@itvracing) June 18, 2021

1034: An old friend who is no longer with us used to love it when the going changed as he reckoned it provided an opportunity to find a few runners at big prices that had been overlooked by the market when conditions were contrasting. No doubt there are plenty of people sifting through their formbooks right now looking for those soft ground pedigrees and those with proven form under the expected conditions. One thing is for certain and that's that we will be faced with a very different spectacle this afternoon. There's mention in the above clip of the possibility of inspections being called prior to racing although it was posted rather earlier than the racecourse's tweet below! There are 16 non-runners so far and that number is only going to rise.

Chris Stickels with the Going on Day 4 of #RoyalAscot pic.twitter.com/21L6hcaTp7 — Ascot Racecourse (@Ascot) June 18, 2021

1028: All change! The going is soft, it's still raining and the non-runners are beginning to pile up. I have seen one tweet suggesting that there could be an inspection at Royal Ascot with standing water on the track but the above was posted by the track just a few moments ago and there's no mention of such a possibility from Chris Stickels so fingers crossed. The rain has certainly added an extra layer of complexity to the card and it will be interesting to see what effect it has on the draw and where the jockeys choose to race. The fields have been congregating on either side on the straight course and I wonder if that will mean that the better ground is down the middle which has had less racing? We'll know more in a few hours.