Oisin Murphy: Royal Ascot day four rides including Dragon Symbol

Oisin Murphy had a winner with Perotto at Royal Ascot on Thursday and he has a good book of rides on Friday - including Dragon Symbol in the Commonwealth Cup.

Oisin Murphy on his ROYAL ASCOT 2021 day four rides SUNSTRIKE – 2.30

I love Ralph Beckett’s filly, Hello You, in this race and James Doyle has come in for the ride on her. I was really impressed with her at Wolverhampton when I finished in fourth behind her on SUNSTRIKE. My filly has improved since then and won at Kempton, but it will be tough to reverse the form. Sandrine’s work has been really good at Andrew Balding’s and she must go there with a big chance. She’s got loads of scope and has lots of quality. Flotus was very good at Goodwood, too, so there are some very exciting fillies in this race.

GLOUCESTERSHIRE – 3.05

Alenquer must come into the King Edward VII Stakes with a big chance after beating the subsequent Derby winner, Adayar, in the Classic Trial at Sandown. I’m on GLOUCESTERSHIRE for Martyn Meade but I know very little about him. He won a small race at Kempton at the back end of last year and this a huge step up so he has it all to do. I’ve been riding Tasman Bay in work and he’d have a good each-way chance, the trip will be fine for him. It’s an interesting enough race, but there isn’t lots of strength in depth. DRAGON SYMBOL – 3.40

I’m very grateful to Sheikh Fahad for letting me ride DRAGON SYMBOL instead of The Lir Jet and my ride must go into the Commonwealth Cup with a great chance. He wouldn’t want too much rain – that is my only worry – but I’m happy with the draw near Campanelle and Supremacy, hopefully I can get a tow off them. His work has been very good and he came out of Haydock well considering it was bottomless ground. You only have to see this horse walk, trot and canter to see that he wants fast ground, so if it’s good or faster I’ll be happy but any worse than that and it won’t be ideal. Jumby is one at a price who is improving and he could get in the mix as the make-up of this race will suit him.

ALCOHOL FREE – 4.20

I’ve been thrilled with ALCOHOL FREE’s work ahead of the Coronation Stakes. I had to go back and watch the Guineas again as I didn’t realise we were only beaten two lengths. That was a good effort considering she hung and she wasn’t 100 per cent after the race, she was sound but a little bit ill. Since then she’s improved, everything has come right and I’m more of a realist than an optimist so I mean it when I say she’s at least two lengths better than her Guineas performance knowing what we know now. I’d say she should probably be favourite for this race but the round course at Ascot is not straightforward so I’ll chat with Andrew to see how he wants me to ride her. My draw in 10 probably isn’t the worst for her, I can stay out to my draw and roll forward, taking a prominent position without touching her mouth. If I land prominent so be it. I’m excited about her. LUCID DREAMER – 5.00

This is a brilliant ride to pick up for Roger Charlton in the Sandringham Stakes. This filly wasn’t unfancied when she ran in the Fred Darling behind Alcohol Free, she just pinged the lids and did way too much. The result was a handicap mark of 90 and they’ve been able to wait for this and we all hope she’s much better than her opening rating. Juddmonte have another filly in the race, Pomelo, who has a chance in this as well, and they won’t be the only horses that have upsides to their handicap marks. It’s really competitive, but I think my draw in nine is fine and my strike-rate for Roger is pretty good (eight wins from 30 at 27%) so I was delighted when I saw I was down for this ride.

QUICKTHORN – 5.35

QUICKTHORN wouldn’t want it any faster than good ground in the Duke of Edinburgh Stakes so the forecast showers are good for him. He’s had some issues but I was happy with him at Haydock and our draw in 19 is not really a big deal, I can ride him however I want to ride him from there. I think he’s the best horse in the race, he has the most upside, but if it was fast ground I don’t think he’ll be running. MO CELITA – 6.10