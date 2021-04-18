Live Racing Blog | Latest news, tips and chat from around the country

The Lucinda Russell trained Mighty Thunder led home a one-two for the 'home team' in the Scottish Grand National while Chindit and Snow Lantern put down Classic markers at Newbury.

All times BST, please refresh for updates

1645: There is a delay to proceedings at Ayr with the runners still appearing to be in the paddock so I think I'll wind up the blog at this point with the best of the action behind us. Thank you very much for your company throughout the day and I hope you'll join me for the final day of the Jumps season on Saturday. Hope to see you then.

1638: That was a very encouraging start to Glen Savage's career. It will be interesting to monitor his progress, or otherwise, over the coming months. John Gosden tells Nick Luck: "We thought he'd run well but I didn't expect to win. I thought the favourite would win. "He showed a good attitude and got a nice run up the rail. He's from the family of Nathaniel and they do stay well so he might be a horse for the Vase at Ascot. He's quite light-framed but he handled this summer ground today. The Vase is the target." The stewards are considering an objection from the second to the winner though. Gosden was asked about the Classics and paid due respect to some of the trial winners before suggesting that he's more likely to be represented in France than Newmarket.

1622: Two to come from Newbury, starting with this middle distance maiden where Title is a warm favourite. He showed obvious promise on heavy ground when missing out by a neck on this track in October and sets a useful standard. Newcomer Glen Savage has attracted support for the Gosdens and Frankie Dettori while Mariegold (Charlie Fellowes / Ryan Moore) has been backed to step up on her Kempton debut. Fellowes had one run really well earlier on the card and has supplied Moore with two seconds and a fourth from four rides. sadly she's not much of an each-way price at 9/2. Gosden won this race in 2013, 14, 15 and 17 with Eagle Top the best of them from memory. Like Glen Savage, he was owned by Lady Bamford and making his racecourse debut but unlike this year's representative, he was sent off at 4/6. Navegaon Gate - who runs in the same colours as Matthew Flinders - caught Nick Luck's eye in the paddock so perhaps he's one to watch with an eye on the future. Couple left to load. Swinging towards home with Black Cyclone in the lead, Glen Savage races in third with Title behind him on the inside. No one has pushed a button yet. Glen Savage and Title kick away. Oooh.. Really close finish and a good race between two nice prospects. I thought Glen Savage had the better of his rival but then Title got back in front before Dettori fought back. Result, first number four Glen Savage calls the judge. A late drift saw him return at 11/2 and Gosden's fine record in the race goes on. Luck wasn't too keen on the head carriage of the second but it may just be inexperience. There are some nice performances in behind, albeit at a respectful distance behind the front pair.

🏇🏆 Well, it looks like Richard Hannon is leaning towards the 2000 Guineas for Greenham victor CHINDIT!



🤔Do you think he'll win the first Classic of the season at @NewmarketRace next month? pic.twitter.com/wBlUyr7LhG — Sporting Life (@SportingLife) April 18, 2021

1613: Leostar leads at Ayr from Ashington but there's still another lap to complete. All are standing. They're halfway down the far side and there's not a great deal of change to the order with the race yet to develop. Saint Sonnet is in third, on the heels of the leaders but all are close enough. Wetlands is on the inside in rear and getting the odd shake of the reins. He responds but falls at the second last. Bass Rock (17/2) takes full advantage and gains a first success on his handicap debut. The winner was trained by Sandy Thomson whose horses ran so well in the feature. He also happened to be owned, like Claud And Goldie, by Raymond Anderson Green - truly a game of highs and lows. Leostar kept on for second with Saint Sonnet running a fair race in third.

👏 Winner - tipped as a two-point fancy, ALHAAZM wins at @DundalkStadium, getting up in the nick of time for our star pundit @Franmberry! https://t.co/L0phLscjVR — Sporting Life (@SportingLife) April 18, 2021

1603: The feature action may be done and dusted but there's still some good racing to come. That very much includes the upcoming handicap hurdle from Ayr where Saint Sonnet tops the weights. It really hasn't happened for him since arriving from France but his rich promise isn't forgotten and there were arguably some positives to be taken from his run at Cheltenham. I'm not convinced though with connections adding the cheekpieces to a tongue tie. Wetlands is the hot favourite for Nicky Richards and Brian Hughes and he's been progressing nicely in calm waters. Enemy Coast Ahead has a vaguely similar profile whereas Ashington is a veteran in comparison and his experience could well be vital in this line-up. Gordon Brown is busy relating snippets from an interview with Lucinda Russell with the Becher Chase and the Grand National on next season's menu for Mighty Thunder. I'll see if it is out there on twitter just before this field goes off. There is a sad postscript to the Scottish Grand National with the news that Claud And Goldie lost his life. I believe they said that he collapsed but I can't confirm that.

Tom Scudamore reacts to winning the Scottish Grand National with Mighty Thunder 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿#ITVRacing pic.twitter.com/9Qy45T1zzu — ITV Racing (@itvracing) April 18, 2021

1550: Luke Harvey grabs a fleeting word with some of the winning connections, some of which I managed to catch. Tom Scudamore: "It was hard work. You've got to feel sorry for Blair Campbell, he'd have ridden him if he'd been fit but he's got a very nice horse to look forwards to." Dad Peter comments: "The game is up and down isn't it? You've just got to keep your head down. We're just lucky to have horses of this ability." Meanwhile, the runners at Newbury are on their way to post. Steve Mellish liked Counsel most but thought Foxes Tales holds the stronger form. All bases covered? This race doesn't look anywhere near as strong as division one of the maiden they believe. There's always the unknown but they suggest the winner of this heat might only have finished fifth in the first division but this is a race full of some promising runners and they include Saligo Bay who is 14/1 from 18s. The pair that dominated the betting dominated the race with Foxes Tales just getting the better of Counsel with the pair clear. It's a double for Andrew Balding and a winner for Silvestre de Sousa.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 A Scottish-trained winner of the Scottish Grand National! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿



🏇 MIGHTY THUNDER triumphs for @lucindavrussell, getting the better of Dingo Dollar in the closing stages, with @tommyscu on board.



😍 Hit like if you backed the winner!pic.twitter.com/BkwbcR8boN — Sporting Life (@SportingLife) April 18, 2021

1530: The Scottish Grand National is only a few minutes away. Sky Bet have priced up some mini race markets, separating the field into English and Scottish trained runners and pricing up those runners. It can all be found on the main page for the race if that takes your fancy. The only Irish trained runner in the field, Mister Fogpatches, continues to contest favouritism with Dingo Dollar. Few would begrudge Aye Right victory after some terrific efforts and near misses but I fear it could be a similar scenario. We're about to find out. 27 fences to take. They're all over the first three but Sam's Adventure is out of the race at the fourth. Lucinda Russell's pair Big River and Mighty Thunder are in rear. One circuit down, two to go. Mister Fogpatches is among the leaders on this first chase start beyond two miles five - they can't be too worried about his stamina. Soldier of Love and Dingo Dollar also prominent, Notachance and Aye Right to the fore of midfield. Oldgrangewood pulled up after 16. They're over 20 and Soldier of Love weakens quickly. Five left to take. Field thinning out. Dingo Dollar leads. Mister Fogpatches still there. Dingo Dollar and The Ferry Master go on at four out. Dingo Dollar has the upper hand at the last. It's not over. Mighty Thunder hits the front on the run in and wins the Scottish Grand National. Victory for Tom Scudamore and Lucinda Russell in a one-two for Scotland with Irish raider Mister Fogpatches third, The Ferry Master was fourth. The winner was returned at 8/1. It's been a good couple of weeks for Lucinda Russell with Ahoy Senor (I think) looking like a potential top-notcher when winning impressively at Aintree. This fellow has been more of a slow-burner but it's all coming together nicely now. Cool Mix, another for Scotland, was fifth. The English trained horses have been sent homewards tae think again.

1524: Racing at Newbury. Gin Palace and stablemate HMS President are first and second. Bear Force One joins them two out. The big players come from off the pace though and it's Nugget who proves strongest, bettering Danyah and Matthew Flinders and the top heavy market proved to be most accurate. Easy peasy. That's three on the day for Richard Hannon with this one ridden by Ryan Moore. All of the action took place on the far side with Johan and Raaeq doing best of those on the nearside in fifth and sixth but the consensus on the telly is that there probably wasn't much in the draw. The front three are probably all progressive and ahead of their current marks but all three will go up for that and no doubt the placed horses will be short enough wherever they line up next. It was every thus. The winner was returned at 4/1 after that good, late money for Matthew Flinders.

Nugget gets to the line first, to win the MansionBet Spring Cup Handicap 👏



Watch live:

📺@ITV

📱https://t.co/9ymTnfUqGn#ITVRacing pic.twitter.com/Kj2VA7Hu1c — ITV Racing (@itvracing) April 18, 2021

1513: On the way to post for the Spring Cup at Newbury as the handicaps take over from the group and graded races. The three towards the top of the betting are plenty short enough for my money but the one I liked against them, Raaeq, has also shortened up a bit and is now only 8s. We're long on numbers but may not be as long as quality with a number of these chalked up at fancy prices suggesting they are badly handicapped or on the downgrade, that sort of thing. It's about 4/6 (thanks Mr Mellish) that one of those top three win and he goes on to say that the market does look top heavy. Gin Palace is probably handicapped to the hilt but he's one who I thought could show up well while the unexposed Newbolt has attracted support but trainer Ralph Beckett doesn't offer much cause for optimism: "He's in good form. I'd probably prefer a bit more juice in the ground. I think he'll find several too good for him but we were short of options and this is the best one I had." Rip up those tickets (but do put them in the dustbin or appropriate receptacle). Matthew Flinders has taken over at the top of the betting again, well backed as he so often was last season. He could go from strength to strength if he can put it all together as he's clearly very well regarded. Nick Luck quite likes The Gill Brothers who, apparently, needs a pace to aim at and he should get that here. Mellish gives a paddock tick to Bear Force One. Starting to load a couple of minutes past post time.

Check out Sky Bet's big extra place offer at Ayr

1510: Richard Hannon: "I haven't enjoyed watching a race like that for a long time. We've always thought she (Snow Lantern) was a very, very good filly. I've never known a filly look so like her mare ever - it's like having her back. She's quite highly strung but she relaxed today and behaved very well. "They're both (Guineas and Oaks) options. The owners are very keen to win a Listed race and not drop her in the deep end so bear that in mind. We'll talk about it in the week. "I thought he (Chindit) was workmanlike but I'd much rather that than they go a good gallop. It looks like he wants a mile. He has relaxed."

A winner for the Skelton family!



Allmankind cruises to victory in the Jordan Electrics Ltd Future Champion Novices' Chase 🥇



Watch live:

📺@ITV

📱https://t.co/9ymTnfUqGn#ITVRacing pic.twitter.com/pvkzCFcRAw — ITV Racing (@itvracing) April 18, 2021

1500: The action is fast and furious which is a little like Allmankind's racing style, he heads the market for the Jordan Electrics Ltd Future Champion Novices' Chase. Harry Skelton jumps him off in front, ahead of his market rival Tamaroc du Mathan, and he seems to have his mount settled in a nice rhythm on this step up to two and a half miles. It would give him more options if he sees it out as Shishkin, who he was 13 lengths behind in the Sporting Life Arkle, seems to have the two mile division sewn up. Very little change approaching the ninth with a circuit ahead of them, the field are covered by three lengths. Skelton sees a stride at the tenth and takes a length or two out of his field but they made a mistake at the next. Not too bad over the next two but will that mistake have taken something out of Allmankind? He's niggled, Tamaroc ridden and dropping out as Malystic takes second, three of four adrift. He's put the race to bed if he can jump the last two. Allmankind wins easily. More easily than it looked as though might have been the case turning out of the back straight and some of his fencing was a little scary but it's job done and he's seen the trip out well. Allmankind was returned the 11/10 favourite.

🏇🏆 Great race - CHINDIT gets up in time to win Greenham Stakes at @NewburyRacing, for the @rhannonracing team!



Mehmento has run a cracker there for @HollieDoyle1 and @Archie_Watson!pic.twitter.com/H8oQ2YyfRU — Sporting Life (@SportingLife) April 18, 2021

1449: Off for the Greenham. Victory goes the way of Chindit. It was a narrow success and Mehmento nearly stole it under a fine ride but the winner scored cosily. The Lir Jet was a close up third. The winner travelled well and looked like winning easily only for Mehmento to skip clear of the field. Pat Dobbs didn't panic aboard the 7/4 favourite though and he didn't give his mount too hard a race but Chindit had the class to get there and won without being given too hard a time - at least, that's the way it looked. I'm impressed. Pat Dobbs: "He's been brought along nice and steady. He hasn't been overworked at all so there should be plenty left in the tank. I was worried between the four and the three, normally he travels super but he was a little bit flat-footed." Apparently there's quite a large difference of opinion between the layers at the moment with prices for the Guineas ranging between 7s and 16s.

Greenham Stakes up next on @itvracing and both Ruby Walsh and @MCYeeehaaa cant see past the @rhannonracing trained Chindit pic.twitter.com/jBBUeFL9ok — PaddyPowerShops (@PaddyPowerShops) April 18, 2021

1440: Some of what Balding said encapsulates the dangers of taking a short price on Chindit with everything pointing to the Guineas. Richard Hannon has said he is fit enough but the plan is Newmarket and they won't want to leave their race at Newbury. I'd be inclined to take a chance on one at a price and my pin landed on Nando Parrando. Fundamental has had a run this spring which can only be a positive but I'd rather look to Clive Cox's aforementioned runner of the Shadwell owned pair but there's little market interest in Alkumait. There are seconds left until the advertised post-time but the runners are still making their way to the start so there'll be away a few minutes behind time. Umm Kulthum was probably a shade free in the Fred Darling and a shade disappointing and Richard Fahey will be hoping for better from Rhythm Master who was behind Alkumait at this track when last seen; he has a little rebuilding of his reputation to do but has time on his side.

1435: Andrew Balding talks faster than I can type but some of what he said follows: "She was drawn slightly out on the wing but I couldn't be happier and to be honest we weren't coming here expecting to win, just hoping she showed nicely. She's been slow to come into her coat and we haven't done an awful lot with her. She settled so well and I can't see a problem (with staying the mile). She'll go to Newmarket and that was very much the plan and today's a bonus." ITV have helpfully tweeted the full interview and here it is below..

1422: The Scottish Champion Hurdle is one to relish with Milkwood bidding to give the County Hurdle form another boost. I've added in a little reaction to the Fred Darling below and the delayed start to that race hasn't left us with a great deal of time ahead of this test. Calico and Diego my two against the field but Thyme White was the morning mover with Glory and Fortune also mentioned. Nine flights ahead of them and Glory Of Fortune takes them along to the first. The initial fractions don't look very strong and a few jockeys appear to have tight holds of their mounts but Jonathan Burke has kicked on aboard the leader and the field are settling down. He's about six clear of Tommy's Oscar and Anna Burina who are in turn a few clear of Diego who has Calico hot on his heels. They're already approaching the sixth and the leader's lead has been eroded. Diego is pushed along but Calico's and Mikwood's jockeys are poised at the third last. As push comes to shove, the responses are very different but Milkwood responds well and storms clear under Sam Twiston-Davies. That was due reward for a fine run in the County where some felt he was sent for home too soon and he's won that easily from Anna Burina and Tommy's Oscar. Your winner was returned the 3/1 favourite. "It all went according to plan," says trainer Neil Mulholland. "This horse deserves it and I've said all along, this race was Plan-A all season."

🏇🤩 Cracking battle - ALCOHOL FREE holds on to take the Dubai Duty Free Stakes (Fred Darling) at @NewburyRacing, for @oismurphy and @AndrewBalding2!



💪 A battling success to add to her (Group 1) Cheveley Park Stakes success last year!pic.twitter.com/RLgbS8R5Xb — Sporting Life (@SportingLife) April 18, 2021

1414: Wild Iris is giving some trouble at the start. Almost set. Photo. Alcohol Free appears to have beaten Statement with Vadream third. A few were a little keen at various stages of the race and Alcohol Free appeared to almost hang at one point, certainly her head carriage appeared to be skewed, but she battled on really well and has been confirmed as the winner. I was taken with the third who finished closer than I thought she would do at one stage but she did take the eye travelling nicely, she did have the stands' side rail to help. The winner was returned at the 9/4 favourite. Oisin Murphy on ITV: "She's going to give herself every chance (of staying in the Guineas). I was very happy with the way she relaxed. She can be pretty full on. Top marks, that was a lovely start." Alcohol Free is unchanged for the Guineas at present reports Ed Chamberlin at 10s and upwards.

1402: It's a bit busy on Racing TV today and I've managed to tune into their dedicated Newbury stream just as Nick Luck was signing off having run through the field in the paddock for the Dubai Duty Free Stakes (Fred Darling). Timing is everything. There will be a recap later and they are back on air now as the runners go down to the start. It was interesting to hear Barry Orr say there had been some money for Lucid Dreamer this morning but I was taken by Umm Kulthum last season and would like to see her go close. She does have to reverse Newmarket form with Alcohol Free as well as proving herself over this trip, like many in the field. A quick scan down the recent winners reveals that there has been only one winning favourite and very few shocks with only two at double figures (10/1 and 12s). John Gosden has introduced some nice horses at Newcastle's all-weather track and Wild Iris made a winning debut in the North-East in October - she's out at 14/1 so presumably not too much is expected but it will still be interesting to see how she fares. They are loading and there has been a bit of a move for Aunty Bridy on debut for William Haggas. Interesting.

1351: Two circuits ahead of the runners at Ayr and it's a three-way go for the lead as they enter the back straight and approach the second where there was a mistake by Hurricane Harvey. Pilbara is being given a waiting ride and will have to pass the whole field to win. Almost completed a circuit (they've jumped nine now) and all fairly uneventful. One More Fleurie still leads from Hurricane Harvey but it's a closely bunched field with five to jump. Sirwilliamwallace is moving up to challenge for the lead and Pilbara is being asked for an effort turning in. The leader has kicked again and is over two out. One More Fleurie takes the last in fine style and that's enough to seal victory from Mac Tottie and The Butcher Said. That was all very straightforward really and a good ride from Charlie Todd who controlled the pace and saved more than enough to kick in the straight. I seem to recall Ruby Walsh responding to praise of similar rides in a slightly negative manner, suggesting the other jockeys are at fault as opposed to the winning rider doing anything extraordinary. Usual caveats about my failing memory apply but I'm fairly sure I haven't imagined that. One More Fleurie was returned at 11/1.

A tricky upcoming handicap Chase at @ayrracecourse and both Ruby Walsh and @MCYeeehaaa like two each way plays at nice prices pic.twitter.com/sltVHNkF81 — PaddyPowerShops (@PaddyPowerShops) April 18, 2021

1345: Nico de Boinville: "What a legend and what a great effort by the team, the boss and the horse. He absolutely loves it. He was down at the start and showing his old character. They went a good gallop and the race slightly fell into out laps." Apparently the owners have opted to retire Theinval so he has gone out in a blaze of glory. Hats off to the old boy. De Boinville added that he's looking forward to riding Altior at Sandown next Saturday. I wonder if we'll be saying the same thing then? We're back to Ayr for the three mile CPMS Novices' Champion Handicap Chase. I was pretty taken with Five Star Getaway last time so he'd do for me but Emmet Mullins' horses have made plenty of headlines this season and it would be no great surprise to see Pilbara provide another advertisement of his skills. It is open and competitive though (did I say that before The Shunter ran at Cheltenham too?) and 9/2 the field.

🏇😬 Talk about drama, check out the opener at @wincantonraces!



Agony for David Maxwell on Shantou Flyer as the 1/6 favourite unseats following the last to hand the race to 16/1 shot Keltus!



😅 That punch of the air at the end...pic.twitter.com/TG3LSGEyNc — Sporting Life (@SportingLife) April 18, 2021

1335: They are almost all loaded. Off for the John Porter. Euchen Glen leads into the straight from Tyson Fury. The favourite has only Red Verdon behind with half a mile to run but goes well and has plenty of daylight. Not quite whoosh but he has quickened impressively. As easy as you like. Al Aasy leads home Without A Fight and Outbox and that's a perfect start to the winner's 2021 campaign as he attempts to live up to his trainer's high hopes. 'A Group One horse taking on Group Three rivals, it really was on that performance' says Mellish. He does have a few quirks though. Meanwhile, better late than never, the aforementioned clip from Wincanton is above. Back at Newbury and Jim Crowley has been talking to Matt Chapman: "A very high class horse. Just a good ground horse, at Goodwood last year the ground was very quick last year and he didn't let himself down the hill. "I hope he would be a King George horse but he has to keep progressing. The way he travels in his races, I'd say a mile and a half is his best trip."

Timeform’s John Ingles previews the Scottish Grand National at Ayr on Sunday and picks out his best bet. — Timeform (@Timeform) April 18, 2021

1322: Back to Newbury for the Dubai Duty Free Finest Surprise Stakes ( otherwise known as the John Porter Stakes). Al Aasy is a short price and the Racing TV experts are in agreement that he is priced up on reputation and potential. He 'clearly carries a lot of stable confidence' says Mellish and Luck adds that William Haggas has used the word 'best' a great deal when talking about Al Aasy but he has been off since failing to live up to his billing in the Gordon Stakes. There's an ideal nine-runner field for those wanting an each-way option away from the jolly and Kipps is one of those who has attracted support throughout the morning. Consequently a lot of juice has gone out of his price. Kieran Shoemark says 'we'll find out a lot more today' but is hoping for a big run from Tyson Fury while Timeform's Andrew Asquith nominated Deja as one of his horses to look out for today, saying 'All of his best form has come on ground softer than good, which is a slight concern, but the galloping nature of Newbury will really suit him and his record when fresh is excellent.' Ryan Moore is a notable booking for Peter Chapple-Hyam's runner.

Click on the image for race reports and reaction from Newbury

1312: The runners are approaching the start at Ayr and this probably isn't the deepest race given that Theinval, who seems to have been around for ever, is third favourite at 6/1. A quick check reveals that he's a young and sprightly 11 and he didn't look a back number when running here on Friday but I would still be surprised to see him beating the top two. Dan Skelton: "This horse is taking on much better horses than he's taken on before, over fences anyway. I couldn't be happier with him." He goes on to say of Calico that he has a 'big chance' and that this is 'the perfect type of race for him'. That's music to my ears. Ed Chamberlin reveals that Richard Hannon will make a decision on the Guineas tomorrow for Snow Lantern but did confirm that she will be entered for the Oaks. If you're not in it....... Meanwhile at Ayr, Grand Sancy has cleared the first from King d'Argent. They are leaving the back straight and Duke of Navan tracks the favourites with King d'Argent going best. Theinval is creeping into it as they approach the fourth last. King D'Argent gets a reminder over two out and he can't shake off the challengers. Here comes Theinval! Would you Adam and Eve it? That's the second time the old boy has won this race. He was returned at 6/1.

1302: Well, well, well - that was impressive. Snow Lantern wins at 3/1 and wins in very good style from the two main market rivals with the newcomer Saleymm disappointing. All roads lead to the 1000 Guineas and an attempt to emulate her dam I should think. As you'd expect, she still looks a shade inexperienced for all that she was better than on her debut. That's an exciting start to the day. A quick glance at the Oddschecker grid reveals that she's as low as 10/1 for the fillies' classic and Sean Levey tells Matt Chapman that 'would be a good plan' but the final decision will be made by the trainer and owners of course.

We kick off todays @itvracing with a 3yo Maiden and Ruby and @MCYeeehaaa give their views below pic.twitter.com/BoAF7RnVGw — PaddyPowerShops (@PaddyPowerShops) April 18, 2021

1250: The runners are in the paddock at Newbury where Nick Luck and Steve Mellish are casting their expert eyes over them. Mellish is taken with Fantastic Fox who ran at Nottingham in November, finishing third on soft ground. His trainer Roger Varian won a division of this race in 2015 with Intilaaq but he was a 9/4 chance whereas this fellow is out at 7s. Derab is hardening in the market as Snow Lantern drifts (11/4) which probably tells you all that you need to know about how they looked in the paddock although Luck describes her as 'looking ready' whereas Mellish thinks the favourite is the 'least imposing' of the market principals. The filly could lose and still enhance her 1000 Guineas claims. The first three in the market have all had a race so it's interesting to see the Crisford newcomer at around the same price as Fantastic Fox. Not surprisingly Saleymm looks the part on paper and the market suggests he's shown something at home. It's 20/1 bar the four.

Going update from Clerk of the Course Keith Ottesen #DDFSpringTrials pic.twitter.com/DmnafnW636 — Newbury Racecourse (@NewburyRacing) April 18, 2021

1239: There are progressive chasers lining up in the first two races at Ayr with King d'Argent and Five Star Getaway taking up a fair share of their respective books with punters having the quandary if whether they can cope with rises in the weights as well as grade. The latter did win well at Haydock but got hit with a 15lb rise. The card ends with a bumper and even though it's not a graded race it often turns out to be pretty informative with Nicky Henderson often sending one of his nicer prospects up for the contest (he's won it with Pym and William Henry of late). He's represented again but Paul Nicholls has provided daughter Megan with plenty of firepower and they collected the Aintree bumper and have a live chance this afternoon with Flemenstide which the market has fully taken into account. There are a couple of runners over from Ireland too and I know bumpers aren't everyone's cup of tea but I'm looking forward to it.

Check out Sky Bet's big extra place offer at Ayr

1220: Rather surprisingly, no one seems to have posted a clip of David Maxwell unseating after the last when long odds-on but I'll keep an eye out. It allowed Keltus to collect at 16/1 but that's small beer compared to the pick of the action ahead of us. I touched on the Spring Cup earlier this morning with the absence of the overnight favourite. I'm leaning towards taking on Matthew Flinders who still looked like a work in progress last season. He was the subject of positive mention from Oisin Murphy in his Sporting Life column last season and Murphy is back on board today having not been available for the last four starts. I just feel that he always seems to be pretty well found in the market and while there's a good reason for that, I'm never particularly inclined to back horses with that profile. Course and distance winner Johan is put up in the day's best bets but I rather like the top-weight Raaeq as an each-way option with all those extra places on offer. Talking of extra place races.......(above).

🌪️ Very nice debut win for Frankel filly Zabeel Queen @Ascot for @varianstable pic.twitter.com/lSPSIEzw6Y — Sporting Life (@SportingLife) July 25, 2020

1206: High drama at Wincanton..... Clip to follow as soon as I've found it on twitter. It was all going according to plan for Shantou Flyer and David Maxwell but then..... While I wait for that, there's time for another clip which I had unearthed earlier which was of Snow Lantern's debut at Ascot last July (above). That's her only start to date but is form that gives her leading claims in the opener at Newbury with Derby entry Darab the obvious rival. It should be a very informative start to the card and those words could be repeated throughout the day.

🏇 Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings for the (Group 3) Greenham Stakes at Newbury.



Champagne Stakes winner Chindit tops our ratings on 129, sitting 1lb clear of his rivals coming into today's feature contest.



🤔 Who do you think will land the spoils this afternoon? — Timeform (@Timeform) April 18, 2021

1146: The Greenham promises to be a very good race and is a contest that has, in recent seasons, featured the likes of Frankel, Olympic Glory, Kingman, Muharaar, Barney Roy and Mohaather. That's not a bad little list and I think there's plenty of depth to this year's field. Chindit heads the betting but Richard Hannon has, understandably, left a little to work on with the Guineas in mind and therein lies the danger. With no confidence, I'm quite looking forward to seeing Nando Parrado who seems to be underestimated by most but certainly not by his trainer Clive Cox. Cox, who has his team in good form, has long felt that the Coventry Stakes winner would appreciate a step up in trip, saying last season: “I would say he could have the potential to go a little further. He’s given me that impression – he’s a very strong, athletic colt. I think six furlongs is clearly agreeable after winning the Coventry as he did, but I think he has the scope and potential to go a little bit further as well.” He did run over seven furlongs in France but that was in October on heavy ground and this afternoon should tell us more about his likely ambitions for the season, as it will for a number of his rivals.

Best Bets | 18th April | Scottish Grand National | Sporting Life and Timeform

1129: As you can see from the tweet below, Sky Bet have a money back offer today. A couple of highlights from the Sky Bet market movers include Thyme White and Glory And Fortune at Ayr, Tanrudy at Wincanton (1340) and Maggie Thunder at Dundalk (1330). You could double the last-named with the similarly named Mighty Thunder in the Scottish Grand National. Or, if you fancied, you could check out Sky Bet's 'Mini-Race Markets' which can be found towards the foot of this page. Sky Bet have priced up a race between the English trained runners (that is, against each other as opposed to against the Scots) and again between the Scottish trained runners. It's self-explanatory when you look at it. Aye Right heads the Scottish betting at 7/2 ahead of Dingo Dollar at 9/2 with Sam's Adventure and Soldier of Love both 7/2 in the English market. I just caught a little of Betfair's Barry Orr on Racing TV and he gave particular mention to Lucid Dreamer in the Dubai Duty Free Stakes (Fred Darling at 1410) in which his firm are paying four places and, in the following Watership Down Stud Too Darn Hot Greenham Stakes, Chindit is proving very popular but there has been good support for the Richard Fahey trained Rhythm Master.

We have a Money Back As Cash offer in the opening race at @NewburyRacing 🏇@skysportsAlexH has cast her eye over the field & likes the look of one horse in particular 🧐 — Sky Bet (@SkyBet) April 18, 2021

1119: There is a chance of some drizzle at Ayr, Racing TV are reporting but hopefully there won't be enough to materially effect the ground if the forecast proves correct. It is somewhat sunnier at Stratford where Stewart Machin and Sam Turner are previewing the card (and already looking forward to watching Line Of Duty apparently) with the first race just 25 minutes away. How time flies. The duo have highlighted support for Romanov who hasn't been on the track for 143 days, avoiding the worst of the winter ground, and returns from a mark that's 4lbs lower than his last winning perch; he lines up at 1357.

The Shark has five he fancies today. https://t.co/s6gMgoXIJm — Paddy Power (@paddypower) April 18, 2021

1108: I've just been sent details of some of the morning's market movers from Paddy Power. Newbury 1.35 Kipps 9/1 from 11s 3.20 Newbolt 20/1 from 22 Ayr 1.15 King D’Argent 6/4f from 15/8f 1.50 Dublin Four 7/1 from 9s 2.25 Thyme White 6/1 from 9s 3.00 Tamaroc Du Mathan 13/8 from 7/4 3.35 Mister Fogpatches 7/1 from 15/2 That bit of money for Kipps is quite interesting. He often attracts support but it hasn't quite happened for him yet with his only victory coming in an all-weather novice at the end of 2019. There's no doubt the talent is there though.

Saint Etienne - Calico

1055: We've lost Voix du Reve from the Scottish Champion Hurdle but there are still sufficient runners to offer three places if that's how you roll. I think Tommy's Oscar has been underestimated in the market again but I prefer the claims of Calico and Diego du Charmil. The latter is weak in the market in comparison to stablemate Thyme White and I suppose the better fancied runner will get it right one of these days. He's contested many of the better two mile handicaps and often seems to be quite well tipped up. He hasn't really threatened though and the handicapper hasn't cut him much slack so I'm happy enough to continue to overlook him. Diego du Charmil appreciated the drop in grade at Fontwell in what was still a decent little race and that success may well have boosted his confidence and this sort of mark is not beyond him over fences. Somewhat remarkably (or off-puttingly?) he's a double figure price whereas Calico is second favourite and deservedly so for the in-form Skeltons. Useful on the Flat, he could be even better over hurdles and has done everything right so far. I like his chance. I can't help hearing his name without thinking of the Saint Etienne track of the same name, I did like that So Tough album......great tunes for a Sunday morning.

Busy day @ayrracecourse with 5 runners SirWilliamWallace Ryan Mania @mania450 Bass Rock with Danny McMenamin @Danmcmenamin1 Dimple with Peter Kavanagh and 2 in the Scottish National Dingo Dollar with jockey change Ryan Mania and The Ferry Master with Sean Quinlan @SquinlanSean — Sandy Thomson (@LambdenRacing) April 18, 2021

1044: Mister Fogpatches has already been quite well backed but - like a few in the field - his stamina does have to be taken on trust. He's yet to win in five chase starts and hasn't tackled a trip much beyond two miles and five furlongs. He's only ever won once, over hurdles, where he showed his best form at around three miles. He should, then, benefit from tackling a longer trip over fences but whether he will relish four miles is another question altogether. It's not been too bad a policy backing the Irish runners blind though - it would have worked out ok at Aintree! It's not original but I quite liked Notachance and Dingo Dollar against the field. The latter is a former stablemate of the, er, former and gained his first win for new connections last time. Sandy Thomson has performed marvels with similar 'cast-offs' in the last few seasons and Dingo Dollar has long looked as though this sort of test on a flat track would be down his street. I wouldn't be at all surprised if Thomson could eke out a little more improvement from the nine-year-old. Alan King expressed great delight when winning this race in 2013 with Godsmejudge and Notachance has obvious claims on the form of his win in the Classic Handicap Chase at Warwick in January. It's easy to forgive his Haydock flop (returned lame) and he was progressing well prior to that.

1030: There is one notable non-runner on the card at Newbury with Troll Peninsula now absent from the Spring Cup. That's rather a shame and not just because he was a runner of some potential but given he was as short as 9/4 in this large-field handicap he gave the race a lovely betting shape for those keen to oppose him. There are currently three runners vying for favouritism with Danyah edging Matthew Flinders and Nugget at present; it's 11/1 bar those three. It's even more competitive at the top of the market for the Scottish Grand National with four - almost six with some firms - runners contesting favouritism. One of them is the sole Irish raider, Mister Fogpatches, whose rider has had to quarantine in order to take the mount. I seem to recall the Irish trained runners have done quite well in Britain this season........

What a fabulous Sunday we have ahead of us!



Scottish Grand National @ayrracecourse (3.35pm)🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿

Classic trials @NewburyRacing🌟



Catch the action on live @itvracing from 12.45pm! pic.twitter.com/BdNaFnBeQ0 — Great British Racing (@GBRacing) April 18, 2021

1020: Good morning, I've never been to the Scottish Grand National meeting but from afar it always look rather good fun, a fairly riotous affair. That won't be the case today of course but the action on the track remains as reliably competitive as ever and should provide us with plenty of entertainment. I have been to Ayr once, a long, long time ago when Celtic Swing won a maiden at 7/2 with Chilly Billy fourth as the 1/2 favourite. Does that age me? I remember it as being a rather empty, grey, flat expanse but I don't remember there being much of a crowd and I was (VERY) young and it was a long time ago so that may be very unfair. It will all look very different today I'm sure.