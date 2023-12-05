Rachel King and Hollie Doyle vie for LONGINES IJC success

Instead, the pair - who are among the dozen invitees to Wednesday’s LONGINES International Jockeys' Championship (IJC) - have established their positions among the Group 1 elite but have done so on opposite sides of the planet.

Back in 2014, just as Doyle was beginning her extraordinary journey in the saddle, King made what proved to have been the inspired decision of moving to Australia.

Her career had failed to ignite and even included a few rides over jumps for English-based trainer Alan King, who ironically is responsible for the horse that has had the most profound effect in Doyle’s story, the top-class stayer Trueshan.

King has not looked back since finding her feet on the Sydney scene with the legendary Gai Waterhouse, taking the champion apprentice title and becoming one of the leading names on the city’s competitive circuit. This will be her first time in the LONGINES IJC.

“Last time I was here I went and watched some races at Happy Valley, I’d just ridden in an amateur ladies’ flat race in Macau,” King said with a laugh.” So, it’s been a bit of a journey to where I am now.

“I’m really looking forward to it, hopefully I’ll have a few decent rides in there as well. Zac (Purton) was giving me a few little pointers, there are plenty of good people to learn from. I’ll just try to get as much information as I can.”