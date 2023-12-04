Freshness the key factor as Golden Sixty seeks one more knockout blow

Has the ageing champ still got what it takes?

It’s a question that has dominated the build-up to hundreds of great sporting events down the years and one that hangs in the air again as the most decorated horse in Hong Kong racing history bids to win a third LONGINES Hong Kong Mile at Sha Tin this weekend.

The idea that elite showdowns revolve around one issue is seductive but the latest chapter in Golden Sixty’s epic story contains multiple levels of complexity.

Let’s start with the inescapable fact that Francis Lui’s gelding turned eight in the summer.

That number alone will ring the alarm for some doubters, who will point to fellow Hong Kong superstar Good Ba Ba being unable to rise to the challenge when seeking a fourth consecutive Hong Kong Mile aged eight in 2010.

Age takes a toll on all of us at some point – and eight is generally a little past the tippig point for most good horses - but HKIR history is peppered with a small, select handful of veteran winners.

British warrior Collier Hill and the hugely popular Aerovelocity were eight when they scrambled home in the 2006 Vase and the 2016 Hong Kong Sprint, while nine-year-old Able One turned back the clock at 65-1 when holding Cityscape and Xtension in a thrilling finish to the 2011 Mile.

The fire that propelled Good Ba Ba to three previous Mile wins had already gone out by the time he sought his fourth Mile success but, thus far, Golden Sixty seems to be ageing more gracefully on every measurable level.

Aches and pains? Every athlete has them and yet, more than five years on from his first canter round the Sha Tin Trotting Ring, the ‘Veterinary Records’ section of his HKJC profile contains not a single reference to any issue or ailment.

How about recent trackwork and barrier trial evidence? Vincent Ho clearly hasn’t seen anything to concern him and draws on his love for Formula 1 by saying: “He is amazing. He’s still very light on his legs and when I ask him to pick up there is no turbo lag.”

And what of the fact that California Spangle proved a neck too good in last year’s Mile? That tactical affair showed even the best can falter under adverse circumstances but Golden Sixty reversed the form twice subsequently to end the season 4-1 ahead in duels between the pair.