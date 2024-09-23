Rachael Blackmore on the sidelines with neck injury

Blackmore suffered a neck injury when parting company with her mount Hand Over Fist, trained by Denis Howard, in a handicap chase.

She is currently tying at the top of the jockeys’ championship with 23 winners alongside Keith Donoghue and Sam Ewing having made a good start to the season, but the Gold Cup and Grand National winner is now set for a spell on the sidelines.

Niall Cronin, head of communications for the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board, said: “Following a fall at Downpatrick on Friday Rachael Blackmore has sustained a neck injury and will not ride in the coming weeks, while she undergoes rehabilitation for her injury.”