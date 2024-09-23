Sporting Life
Rachael Blackmore: Hit with a five-day ban for her ride at Kilbeggan

Rachael Blackmore on the sidelines with neck injury

By Sporting Life
19:36 · MON September 23, 2024

Rachael Blackmore will not be riding “in the coming weeks” following a fall at Downpatrick on Friday.

Blackmore suffered a neck injury when parting company with her mount Hand Over Fist, trained by Denis Howard, in a handicap chase.

She is currently tying at the top of the jockeys’ championship with 23 winners alongside Keith Donoghue and Sam Ewing having made a good start to the season, but the Gold Cup and Grand National winner is now set for a spell on the sidelines.

Niall Cronin, head of communications for the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board, said: “Following a fall at Downpatrick on Friday Rachael Blackmore has sustained a neck injury and will not ride in the coming weeks, while she undergoes rehabilitation for her injury.”

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

