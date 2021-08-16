Jockey Rachael Blackmore capped a remarkable year by being crowned World Sport Star at the prestigious BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards ceremony.
In winning the gong, the Killenaule-born Irishwoman joins an elite list of previous winners including Muhammad Ali, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt, Brian Lara and Michael Johnson.
Blackmore saw off competition from fellow nominees Novak Djokovic, Max Verstappen, Tom Brady, Elaine Thompson-Herah and boxer Canelo Alvarez at the ceremony held at the MediaCityUK venue in Salford, Manchester, on Sunday evening.
Blackmore memorably became the first female jockey to win the Grand National at Aintree in April, having also been the first woman to win Cheltenham’s Champion Hurdle the previous month.
It was a Cheltenham Festival to remember for the 32-year-old rider, who ended the week as the top jockey with six wins, including Honeysuckle's superb triumph in the day-on feature.
Her other Festival victories this spring came aboard Bob Olinger, Sir Gerhard, Allaho, Telmesomethinggirl and Quilixios, while Minella Times - trained by her chief supporter Henry De Bromhead - was the horse who saw Blackmore enter the Grand National record books on April 10.
She ended the Irish 2020/21 National Hunt jockeys' championship in second place, just behind Paul Townend, with 92 domestic winners, on top of the eight winners she rode in Britain, to make it a perfect 100 for the campaign (April-April).
