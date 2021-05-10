Racegoers return: Turnstiles open from May 17

The announcement means an end to ‘behind closed doors’ racing in England and the beginning of a safe return for spectators, with up to 4,000 people permitted to attend meetings.

It also marks a significant step in the return to a more traditional racecourse experience, with planning under way to allow owners to see their horses and meet with trainers and jockeys in the parade ring from this date, as a result of changes to elements of the existing raceday protocols.

These developments are in line with plans set out in February British racing’s easing of lockdown restrictions, aligned to the UK Government roadmap and its guidelines for sporting events.

Richard Wayman, Chief Operating Officer of the British Horseracing Authority (BHA), said: “It is extremely exciting that we are finally able to welcome racegoers back to our racecourses. It will allow racing’s many fans to come back to the sport they love after more than a year away. We know there is a huge public demand for families and friends to meet up, outdoors, enjoy great food and drink and the unique social occasion of a race-meeting.