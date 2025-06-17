Coolmore, Shadwell, Godolphin and Wathnan are all represented as racing superpowers collide in an enthralling renewal of the Prince Of Wales's Stakes. Los Angeles runs for Aidan O'Brien and Ryan Moore and his 10-furlong form this year entitles him to favouritism, but he does take on some specialists at the trip here. Anmaat, the Champion Stakes winner, would be one of those, while Map Of Stars and Ombudsman offer different form lines. See The Fire steps back up to Group 1 company after her Middleton rout at York.

Fran Berry Insight

The Prince of Wales's Stakes is the day two feature and the 10-furlong round track at Ascot can often supply the drama.

In recent years we've seen State Of Rest dictate things slowly on the front end, while on other occasions you get a strong gallop that brings stamina to the fore and I would envisage it's the latter that will play out here.

Certainly, favourite LOS ANGELES will need a strong gallop at this trip to bring out the best in him and with stablemate and pacemaker Continuous in there he should get the race run to suit.

I would expect Ryan Moore to sit second behind the pacemaker on Los Angeles before making his move early in the straight, to try and drag the speed and sting out of his rivals. He did this to great effect at the Curragh last time and he'll be hoping that if a rival does eyeball him Los Angeles will have time to respond rather than get swooped upon inside the final furlong.

With all that in mind Moore will be keen to get rolling early in the straight and in that scenario I don't think anything will be talented enough to go by him.

There are dangers, headed by Anmaat who looked as though he would improve for his run at the Curragh. He won the Champion Stakes at Ascot and has a fast ground win to his name at Haydock, so you 'd have to respect him, Map Of Stars and Ombudsman.

Map Of Stars looks like a hold-up horse who could finish off well and I can see Ombudsman racing more handily under William Buick. He's a bit of an unknown quantity and I'm not sure what to make of See The Fire who looked freakishly good in Group 2 company at York.

It's fascinating and race tactics and pace will be key. However, even if he might be better over a mile and a half, Los Angeles has all the tools to draw the sting out of these rivals and while it could be a thrilling finish, I expect him to prevail again.