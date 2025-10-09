Menu icon
Trainer Joseph O'Brien
Trainer Joseph O'Brien

Group 1 Bet365 Fillies' Mile latest | Joseph O’Brien: ‘She’s a real live contender’

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Thu October 09, 2025 · 1h ago

Joseph O’Brien is keen on the chances of his Queen Of Hawaii in the Group 1 bet365 Fillies’ Mile at Newmarket on Friday.

The Kingman filly is two from two since finishing sixth at the Curragh on debut, landing the Group 3 Newtownanner Stud Irish EBF Stakes over a mile last time out.

That was on August 30 and O’Brien has been happy with her preparation ahead of her first crack at the top level.

He told the Nick Luck Daily Podcast: “She’s doing great. This race has been the plan since her win at the Curragh last time. She’ll love the mile.

“The ground looks like it’s going to be nice which will suit her well. I'm happy with her draw. It's a competitive race as you'd expect but we think she’s a real live contender.

“Pretty early we felt she was finding everything pretty easy and we’ve been patient with her, training her with this second half of the season in mind.

“She’s done nothing wrong yet.”

https://skybet.com/horse-racing/york-10th-oct/r-7%7C34823094.1230

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

