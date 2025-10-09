Group 1 Bet365 Fillies' Mile latest | Joseph O’Brien: ‘She’s a real live contender’

The Kingman filly is two from two since finishing sixth at the Curragh on debut, landing the Group 3 Newtownanner Stud Irish EBF Stakes over a mile last time out.

That was on August 30 and O’Brien has been happy with her preparation ahead of her first crack at the top level.

He told the Nick Luck Daily Podcast: “She’s doing great. This race has been the plan since her win at the Curragh last time. She’ll love the mile.

“The ground looks like it’s going to be nice which will suit her well. I'm happy with her draw. It's a competitive race as you'd expect but we think she’s a real live contender.

“Pretty early we felt she was finding everything pretty easy and we’ve been patient with her, training her with this second half of the season in mind.

“She’s done nothing wrong yet.”