Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsTV Guidenew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Wayne Lordan celebrates winning the Derby on Lambourn
Lambourn after winning the Derby

Race In Focus: Irish Derby tips and analysis for Sunday June 29

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Sat June 28, 2025 · 42 min ago

Fran Berry offers his insight on the Irish Derby at the Curragh on Sunday, while we have the Timeform predicted pace map and free video replays too.

Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby - 4.10 Curragh

Click here for full racecard & free video form

Lambourn bids to become the 20th horse to follow up Betfred Derby success from Epsom with victory in the Irish equivalent and three horses he beat last time are back to take him on again.

Lazy Griff, Tennessee Stud and Pride Of Arras are tasked with reversing the form with the dominate Derby winner who should be suited by this track and trip.

If they do prove to be up against that task perhaps Jessie Harrington's Green Impact, sixth in the 2000 Guineas and a winner over nine furlongs at Leopardstown last time, could be the one to give him most to do.

Timeform

Fran Berry Insight

LAMBOURN bids to confirm Betfred Derby form with Lazy Griff and Tennessee Stud in the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby at the Curragh on Sunday.

He won with a degree of authority at Epsom, extending his advantage all the way down the home straight to be a ready winner from Lazy Griff, confirming the form or enhancing the form that each of them showed at Chester.

With a host of potential pacemakers in the race for trainer in Aidan O'Brien, Lambourn, one would imagine, won't be asked to make his own running on this occasion and with a strong gallop likely to be set up by his stable companions, he should confirm the form with his Epsom rivals.

It's hard to see the horses from Epsom reversing the form, although the horse that completely bombed out in the Derby, Pride Of Arras, could bounce back on this more conventional track.

Green Impact, too, is another interesting contender having avoided all the Derby trials. He bounced back from his Guineas defeat with a confidence-boosting win down in grade and there is potential improvement with him going out in trip.

However, I think they're all playing for minor honours behind Lambourn, who can give O'Brien his 17th win in the race.

Timeform Pace Map

Timeform

Pace Forecast : Very Strong

Draw Bias : N/A

Specific Pace Hint : The likelihood the pace will be very strong from start to finish will almost certainly shift the advantage away from GREEN IMPACT towards TENNESSEE STUD.

Individual Price Hint : PRIDE OF ARRAS can be expected to be held up so given our pace calculations can be expected to trade much higher than Betfair SP as he has done before when winning.

Free Video Replays

LAMBOURN 07/06/2025

GREEN IMPACT 05/06/2025

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING