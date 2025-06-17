Race In Focus: Irish Derby tips and analysis for Sunday June 29

Fran Berry offers his insight on the Irish Derby at the Curragh on Sunday, while we have the Timeform predicted pace map and free video replays too.

Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby - 4.10 Curragh Click here for full racecard & free video form Lambourn bids to become the 20th horse to follow up Betfred Derby success from Epsom with victory in the Irish equivalent and three horses he beat last time are back to take him on again. Lazy Griff, Tennessee Stud and Pride Of Arras are tasked with reversing the form with the dominate Derby winner who should be suited by this track and trip. If they do prove to be up against that task perhaps Jessie Harrington's Green Impact, sixth in the 2000 Guineas and a winner over nine furlongs at Leopardstown last time, could be the one to give him most to do.

Fran Berry Insight

LAMBOURN bids to confirm Betfred Derby form with Lazy Griff and Tennessee Stud in the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby at the Curragh on Sunday. He won with a degree of authority at Epsom, extending his advantage all the way down the home straight to be a ready winner from Lazy Griff, confirming the form or enhancing the form that each of them showed at Chester. With a host of potential pacemakers in the race for trainer in Aidan O'Brien, Lambourn, one would imagine, won't be asked to make his own running on this occasion and with a strong gallop likely to be set up by his stable companions, he should confirm the form with his Epsom rivals. It's hard to see the horses from Epsom reversing the form, although the horse that completely bombed out in the Derby, Pride Of Arras, could bounce back on this more conventional track. Green Impact, too, is another interesting contender having avoided all the Derby trials. He bounced back from his Guineas defeat with a confidence-boosting win down in grade and there is potential improvement with him going out in trip. However, I think they're all playing for minor honours behind Lambourn, who can give O'Brien his 17th win in the race.

Timeform Pace Map

Pace Forecast : Very Strong Draw Bias : N/A Specific Pace Hint : The likelihood the pace will be very strong from start to finish will almost certainly shift the advantage away from GREEN IMPACT towards TENNESSEE STUD. Individual Price Hint : PRIDE OF ARRAS can be expected to be held up so given our pace calculations can be expected to trade much higher than Betfair SP as he has done before when winning.

Free Video Replays LAMBOURN 07/06/2025