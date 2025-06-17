Race In Focus: Coronation Stakes tips and analysis for Friday June 20

Another fascinating Group 1 with the supplemented Falakeyah going for top-level glory on just her third start for Owen Burrows and she's battling for favouritism with promoted French Guineas winner Zarigana in an enthralling match-up. Another unbeaten filly Kon Tiki adds further intrigue and then there's the Aidan O'Brien pair, January and Exactly. Zarigana tops the Timeform ratings by 5lb, but it looks close in behind her and a fabulous race is in store.

Fran Berry Insight

It's a shame Lake Victoria is missing but nonetheless we have a really strong field for the Coronation Stakes. When you consider the likes of Simmering, Flight and Cercene were all placed in Guineas and they are all available at big prices, you get a sense of the strength in depth to the field.

As far as the favourite, Falakeyah, is concerned, it's more a case of potential over substance, but it's quite obviously significant that connections supplemented her to run here as she drops in trip for her first crack at top-level company.

She could be anything, but this is quite a big step up and at the prices I would rather be with the French challenger ZARIGANA.

Mickael Barzalona, riding for a trainer in Francis-Henri Graffard who has a very good record in recent times at Ascot, rides this filly. And while she may well have got the French Guineas in the stewards' room, she deserved to do so and I just wonder if a strongly-run mile over a stiff course could be what she wants.

It could bring out the best in her considering her style of racing and stall nine should give her rider options. He can come wide off the runners in the straight and if there are traffic problems down the inside Zarigana could be in a nice position to challenge down the outside.

You've got the likes of Kon Tiki and Chantilly Lace, both whom are very promising, and then throw in Aidan O'Brien's January, who should be all the better for her run in the Irish Guineas, and you have one hell of a race.

I can certainly see why Ryan Moore rides her over Exactly, as the good to firm ground is what she wants. On overall form she has to step up, but her best performance last year came on good to firm ground at Tipperary and getting back on a fast surface I wouldn't want to rule her out.

But with the makeup of the race and the nature of the track, on this occasion I do think the French filly, with her experience, may just have it in the famous colours of the late Aga Khan.