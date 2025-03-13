Race In Focus: Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup at the Cheltenham Festival, Friday March 14

Galopin Des Champs aims to enter the history books by becoming the fifth horse to have won three or more Gold Cups after Golden Miller, Cottage Rake, Arkle and Best Mate. Willie Mullins' horse has looked as good as ever this term, seeing off younger stablemate Fact To File, who was last year's outstanding staying novice, on a couple of occasions, and he's the Mullins stable's sole runner here. King George winner Banbridge is his nearest challenger on form, while JP McManus launches a two-pronged attack with Corbetts Cross and Inothewayurthinkin. Monty's Star and Gentlemansgame add further depth to a formidable Irish challenge, while the Brits are represented by Ahoy Senor, Royale Pagaille and The Real Whacker.

Daryl Jacob Insight

Here we are, the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup and it’s all about GALOPIN DES CHAMPS. Can he join some of the greats and become a triple Gold Cup winner? His odds say he can and I agree with the bookmakers.

Some high-profile odds-on favourites have been turned over this week but Galopin is the most solid of the lot.

He’s a very straightforward horse and tactically he’s a bit of a dream as he can win in various ways. This year I don’t think he’ll be far away from the pace again if not leading, with Ahoy Senor and The Real Whacker the only ones likely to be close to him on the first circuit.

Paul Townend will ride him handy and he’s not afraid to make the running if he has to. I would imagine Rachael Blackmore will track Galopin on Monty’s Star with the likes of Corbetts Cross, Inothewayurthinkin and the King George winner Banbridge held up.

There should be an honest pace, making a good test and stamina will come into it over the extended 3m2f up the hill, even on the quicker conditions we’ve seen this week.

That puts a question mark over Banbridge for me and you can only see everything suiting Galopin Des Champs. On the second circuit it’s all about maintaining a nice rhythm down the back straight and again the big ditch when they come to the top of the hill is one of the most important fences in the race.

You don’t want to lose any ground there as then you can sit back and freewheel, let your horse fill their lungs for the final climb.

The race will be quickening coming round the bend, the race is taking shape and in the home straight I can see Galopin Des Champs in space down the middle. A good jump at the second last could take him away from the field, this is where he shows his class and his stamina kicks in.

With distances in mind I don’t think I’d be going over five, I think Paul will just want to get the job done and I can see him winning by three or four with Monty’s Star chasing him home for second and Banbridge a non-staying third.