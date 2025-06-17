Race In Focus: Al Basti Equiworld, Dubai July Cup Stakes tips and analysis for Saturday July 12

Fran Berry offers his insight on the Al Basti Equiworld, Dubai July Cup Stakes at Newmarket on Saturday, while we have the Timeform predicted pace map and free video replays too.

July Cup - 4.35 Newmarket Click here for full racecard & free video form He's new to the division, but Timeform rate Notable Speech as the best horse in the July Cup by 2lb and if he's got the gears for six he looks the one to beat. Inisherin is next in but he has to bounce back from a below-par run at Royal Ascot with the consistent Flora Of Bermuda perhaps a more solid option. Believing completes four older horses at the top of the ratings with Symbol Of Honour the highest-rated three-year-old.

Fran Berry Insight It's fascinating to see a top miler in Notable Speech revert back to sprinting trips here in the July Cup. We've seen it done quite a few times in this race going way back, but it's a bold move by connections and it adds a real bit of interest to the sprinting division and this group on Saturday. He is running on a sharp six-furlong track, albeit with a stiff finish. But you need to jump and travel on the July course in Newmarket and while Notable Speech has that speed, potentially, it'll be a very different environment than that he is used to. That said, there's no real standout sprinter in the race, as we've seen over the last 18 months every top sprint seems to have a different result. So you can see why connections are rolling the dice and I'm sure Charlie Appleby has been sharpening him up in his work. However, looking at the betting he looks short enough for a horse that has only ever run over a mile and I would rather be with George Boughey's BELIEVING.

She should be much more comfortable at this trip than she was at Royal Ascot over five furlongs on her final start, and I've noticed there has been a large number of mares in foal - Believing is in foal to Frankel - winning at all levels at this time of year. Given her overall profile this speedy six furlongs on quick ground looks perfect for her and I can see her landing a first Group 1 success on home shores on her final start. It won't be easy and Inisherin and Flora Of Bermuda are respected, those two finishing first and second in the Duke of York back in May. Inisherin wears first-time cheekpieces which could sharpen him up after he was outpaced at Royal Ascot last time. Throw in the three-year-olds like Whistlejacket, Symbol Of Honour and Big Mojo and suddenly you have a deeper renewal than looked likely. We should mention Jersey second Spy Chief, too, for all that he could be a pacemaker for Notable Speech. He's got gears and is another worth a go at this trip given how unexposed he is. But while Godolphin arguably have the most interesting horses, I'm sticking with Coolmore and Believing to deliver a dream swansong.

Timeform Pace Map Pace Forecast: Very Strong

Free Video Replays NOTABLE SPEECH 17/06/2025

WHISTLEJACKET & BIG MOJO 20/06/2025

FLORA OF BERMUDA, JASOUR & INISHERIN 21/06/2025