QIPCO British Champions Day 2023: The big questions including Paddington, King Of Steel and Frankie Dettori

Farewell Frankie?

QIPCO British Champions Day has become synonymous with goodbyes. In 2012 we said farewell to Frankel, the greatest of them all, who retired unbeaten after winning the Champion Stakes in front of 32,000 who came to see Sir Henry Cecil’s colossal for one final time. Six years later his first great son, Cracksman, finished with a flourish on the racecourse by winning the same race in style.

And this Saturday we wave off Lanfranco Dettori, British racing’s adopted son who has lit up the sport for over 30 years. His retirement party may have been somewhat postponed by his decision to ride on in America, but this could be the last time we see him ride on a British racecourse - for all that statement will be met with scepticism by plenty.

Ascot, of course, was the setting for Dettori’s greatest moment in the saddle, when he went through the card on September 28, 1996. Then 25-years-old, Dettori got the world talking about horseracing thanks to the ‘Magnificent Seven’ and he got the bookmakers running for cover again at the same track some 23 years later, winning the first four races on the Thursday of Royal Ascot and going clear in the fifth.

Then again last year, on this day, a day that was meant to be all about Baaeed, it ended up being all about Frankie, a Champions Day double aboard Kinross and Emily Upjohn proving to be a glorious final chapter in an otherwise turbulent season. Not long after that the retirement decision was announced and here we are, finally, at the final stop of the farewell tour. From Britain, at least. Possibly. Whatever your feelings on that score, it’s hard to escape the Frankie frenzy that will overwhelm Ascot this weekend. So…

How do we rank Frankie’s Champions Day rockets?

🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀 King Of Steel – It’s all set up for a glorious Champion Stakes send off. There aren’t many horses Frankie could’ve manoeuvred himself onto in a race like this, without doing the hard graft behind the scenes, and that’s one of the reasons he’s flying off to the Californian sunset, but the King Of Steel situation was made for him. High-profile horse, high-profile retained jockey split, and here comes Dettori to save the day. The giant son of Wootton Bassett only has a King Edward VII Stakes to show for his efforts this season, but he has hinted at being miles better than that and 10 furlongs at Ascot at this time of year could be perfect for him. And in what could be a tactical race who better to have on board? This could be the story of the day – I expect it will be.

🚀🚀🚀🚀 Kinross – When Dettori needed a friend in 2022 along came Kinross, the pair teaming up for four victories together culminating in the British Champions Sprint. That victory was never in doubt from some way out and the son of Kingman has outstanding claims once again, but he has been beaten on his last two goes at six furlongs and he did get beat in the Prix de la Foret last time when sent off odds-on in a weak renewal. He was unlucky that day and conditions have come right for him in this race, but he might not be the Dettori banker the odds are suggesting he is in what looks a deeper contest than 12 months ago.

🚀🚀🚀 Free Wind – John Gosden’s magic touch with the fillies will be required here as the daughter of Galileo has had some tough reverses this season, notably in heavy ground at Goodwood and then in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe last time. If she can defy those battle scars and bring her A-game to the table she has a super chance, and her head second to Warm Heart in the Yorkshire Oaks just two starts ago is recent evidence of her A-game. Gosden and Dettori have a good record in this race, winning it three times together including with Journey for Free Wind’s owner George Strawbridge, so she has a good chance, for all that she is one of several fillies and mares in this who could come out on top.

🚀🚀 Inspiral – If Kinross is Dettori’s pal his relationship with Inspiral probably has more of a love-hate element to it. The Frankel filly has shone in style under Frankie several times – the Coronation Stakes, the Jacques le Marois and most recently in the Sun Chariot – but she has kicked him while he’s been down a few times, too, notably when losing at 1/7 in the Falmouth and when denying him a Champions Day treble last year. Anyway, just the two rockets, as she looks unlikely to run on the softer ground given Gosden has Breeders’ Cup ambitions in mind for her. If she doesn’t run, could Dettori get back on another old friend in Chaldean? We’ll be watching that space.

🚀 Trawlerman – A final ride in the Godolphin blue at Ascot and it should be remembered this horse ran well in the Long Distance Cup last year, finishing third behind Trueshan at 20/1. Kyprios adds an extra layer of toughness to the competition this time around, though, and Trawlerman enjoyed the unseasonal faster ground in September, perhaps suggesting he won’t be as effective on soft ground (has never run on worse than good to soft). If Frankie wins on this one, an early famous four/five watch will be on.