Another French-trained winner of the Champion Stakes on the horizon?

Strong French challenge nothing new

For middle-distance horses, all roads in France lead to Longchamp and the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe in the autumn. That’s fine for the mile and a half performers of course, but with the French programme offering little for their top mile and a quarter horses at this time of year, a cross-Channel trip for the Champion Stakes is required.

That goes a long way to explaining the success of French-trained horses in the race which since 2011 has been the centre-piece on British Champions Day at Ascot.

The French had a long history of success in the Champion Stakes at its former home of Newmarket with nine wins alone in the period between 1980 and the final running of the Champion Stakes at Headquarters in 2010.

In the 1980s, the most notable French-trained winner was the top-class and supremely tough mare Triptych who won successive Champion Stakes for Patrick Biancone, in 1986 and 1987, both times showing her potent turn of foot to particularly good effect.

In the following decade Andre Fabre landed his two Champion Stakes with Tel Quel and Dernier Empereur, and between those wins Hatoof, ridden by Walter Swinburn, was successful for Criquette Head whose father Alec had won the race twice in the 1950s.

There were two more wins for French-trained horses in the first decade of the current century with Christophe Lemaire winning back-to-back renewals on Pride and Literato for Alain de Royer-Dupre and Jean-Claude Rouget respectively in 2006 and 2007.

Cirrus builds up fine Ascot record

The first running of the Champion Stakes at Ascot in 2011 also had a French-trained winner when Cirrus des Aigles beat the Irish Champion Stakes one-two So You Think and Snow Fairy in track-record time.

The placed pair had also made the frame in the Arc beforehand but, as a gelding, the Arc wasn’t an option for Corine Barande-Barbe’s top-class performer who went on to contest another three Champion Stakes, finishing runner-up to Frankel and then Farhh in his next two tries.