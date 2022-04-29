Charlie Appleby believes in Native Trail and Coroebus he has two “live chances” of securing a breakthrough first QIPCO 2000 Guineas success at Newmarket on Saturday.

The Moulton Paddocks handler will attempt to rectify an omission on his otherwise highly-impressive CV when saddling the two colts in the opening Classic of the season, which is also the first race in this year’s QIPCO British Champions Series. It was confirmed on Monday that William Buick will maintain his partnership with last season’s champion two year old Native Trail, who is the general even-money favourite for the Group One mile prize, while James Doyle will come in for the ride aboard Coroebus. Having secured Group One wins in the National Stakes at the Curragh and in the Darley Dewhurst Stakes on the Rowley Mile on his final two starts last year, Native Trail warmed up for his Guineas tilt with victory over course and distance in the Group Three bet365 Craven Stakes on 13th April.

Hours before Native Trail made a winning return to action Coroebus, who was last sighted in securing victory in the Group Three Emirates Autumn Stakes on the Rowley Mile in October, was put through his paces in a racecourse gallop at the track. Appleby, speaking to www.godolphin.com said: “Obviously Saturday is the big day for us with Coroebus and Native Trail both heading towards the 2000 Guineas. “Native Trail was last seen at Newmarket winning the Craven Stakes. William sat on him Saturday and was very pleased with the way he galloped and from what we have seen to date we are very pleased with how he has come out of the gallop most importantly. “James will get the ride on Coroebus. He sat on him on Saturday. He sat on him midweek as well as he hasn’t ridden him in any of his races to date. He looks great and has definitely come forward for that racecourse gallop at Newmarket. “We go in there with two live chances and we are very much looking forward to it and it will be an exciting weekend.”

Wild Beauty battles to victory

Appleby expects the return to a mile to play to the strengths of Wild Beauty, who will bid to secure him a first success in the QIPCO 1000 Guineas on Sunday. The daughter of Frankel bounced back from her defeat in the Group One bet365 Fillies’ Mile on her final start last year when registering a tenacious success over seven furlongs in the Group Three Dubai Duty Free Stakes, better known as the Fred Darling Stakes, at Newbury on 16th April. Appleby said: “On Sunday, we have the Fillies’ Guineas and I feel we have a live candidate there in Wild Beauty who was last seen winning the Fred Darling. “She is a Grade One stakes winner in Canada. She brings some great form and I think the step up in trip from the seven to a mile, as we saw in Canada when she stepped up to the mile, she found further improvement. “In the trial over seven in the Fred Darling she put up a brave performance and did it the right way round. We are confident going back up to the mile will see some further improvement from the trial.”