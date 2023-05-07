The QIPCO 1000 Guineas saw the largest field since 2005 line up, 20 going to post, but in a well-run race, with two furlongs to run, there was a pair travelling clearly better than the rest, and Mawj and Tahiyra duly came well clear of their rivals.

The more experienced Mawj saw off the challenge of the previously unbeaten favourite Tahiyra by half a length, with seven and a half further back to the front-running third Matilda Picotte.

The ground was soft for the first time in the Guineas since 2012, when Homecoming Queen won by nine lengths.

Such conditions may exaggerate superiority, a following wind may have helped Mawj, who raced up with the pace, but, particularly given what looks a good time, it seems fair at first reading to give the winner and runner-up full credit for their efforts.