Timeform's man on the track provides some thoughts on Sunday's QIPCO 1000 Guineas which saw Mawj win narrowly.
The QIPCO 1000 Guineas saw the largest field since 2005 line up, 20 going to post, but in a well-run race, with two furlongs to run, there was a pair travelling clearly better than the rest, and Mawj and Tahiyra duly came well clear of their rivals.
The more experienced Mawj saw off the challenge of the previously unbeaten favourite Tahiyra by half a length, with seven and a half further back to the front-running third Matilda Picotte.
The ground was soft for the first time in the Guineas since 2012, when Homecoming Queen won by nine lengths.
Such conditions may exaggerate superiority, a following wind may have helped Mawj, who raced up with the pace, but, particularly given what looks a good time, it seems fair at first reading to give the winner and runner-up full credit for their efforts.
Mawj proved very well suited by a good test at a mile, running a clear career best and producing one of the best winning performances in the Guineas in recent years.
She is by Exceed And Excel, but there is more stamina on the dam's side and it would seem just the case that she was just running over inadequate trips at two years.
Tahiyra had already shown form good enough to win an average Guineas when winning the Moyglare at two.
She seems likely to have run at least as well in the classic, seeing out the extra furlong well, but she was unable to get past Mawj.
A rematch between the pair at the Curragh would be a race to savour.
