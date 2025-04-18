Qatar Racing and Andrew Balding split after successful association

New Century has joined James Ferguson after Qatar Racing removed all their horses from Andrew Balding’s yard.
The son of Kameko was the last of the owners’ horses to race for the stable when finishing fifth in the bet365 Craven Stakes at Newmarket on Wednesday.
The trainer’s wife Anna Lisa told ITV Racing: "It's desperately sad. Sheikh Fahad and Andrew had a lot of success together and we're very, very grateful for the support he has given us.
"I think it's four individual Group One winners but they just had some differences with some plans for some horses and it was just decided it was probably best to try something else."
Kameko was the best horse Balding trained for Qatar Racing, winning the 2000 Guineas in 2020. He’s made a bright start to his career as a stallion, his second crop hitting the racecourses this year.
More from Sporting Life
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Free bets
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.