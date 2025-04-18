Qatar Racing and Andrew Balding split after successful association

The son of Kameko was the last of the owners’ horses to race for the stable when finishing fifth in the bet365 Craven Stakes at Newmarket on Wednesday.

The trainer’s wife Anna Lisa told ITV Racing: "It's desperately sad. Sheikh Fahad and Andrew had a lot of success together and we're very, very grateful for the support he has given us.

"I think it's four individual Group One winners but they just had some differences with some plans for some horses and it was just decided it was probably best to try something else."

Kameko was the best horse Balding trained for Qatar Racing, winning the 2000 Guineas in 2020. He’s made a bright start to his career as a stallion, his second crop hitting the racecourses this year.