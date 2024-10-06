Qatar Prix de la Foret report and reaction: Ramatuelle impresses at Longchamp

Ramatuelle (7/2) was by far the best in the Qatar Prix de la Foret Presente par Education Above All.
The testing ground at ParisLongchamp was making most of the runners look as though they were going up and down on the spot but Ramatuelle appeared to dance across the surface, producing a turn of foot that none of her rivals could match although Beauvatier (finished third) did produce a late burst once the race was all but over.
Matilda Picotte had made the running with Poet Master, Zerostress and Tribalist in close attendance and 7/4 favourite and Kinross - the 2022 winner and last year's second - tracking them in around fifth.
Kinross, handled by the Arc winning trainer Ralph Beckett, began to dig deep on his favoured conditions and gradually began to wear down his rivals but Ramatuelle had burst out of the pack and moving easily in the centre of the track.
The three-year-old quickened impressively for Aurelien Lemaitre and shot past her rivals to gain a deserved Group One success.
A smart juvenile who was only denied a first win at this level by a short-neck when second to Vandeek in the Prix Morny, Ramatuelle was a half length third in the 1000 Guineas at Newmarket before filling the same position behind Porta Fortuna in the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot.
Dropping back to seven furlongs for her first start since proved ideal with a stylish three length defeat of Kinross.
All roads now lead to the Breeders' Cup according to her delighted trainer Christopher Head and Ramatuelle is sure to attract plenty of headlines at Del Mar as she is owned by six-time NBA All Star Tony Parker, a four-time NBA champion with the San Antonio Spurs.
"I love that filly!" Head declared.
"She really deserved that run today and I'm so happy that she got it, now we will be able to go to the Breeders' Cup.
"Wow, wow, did you see that? It was mad!
"She did it in the Guineas at the beginning of the season and she's still capable of doing it. She's going to do even better next year, she's looking nice and getting better and better with time.
"There was a strong field today, with all the older horses she's beaten, it's crazy. She really coped with it (the ground). Justifys pretty much go on every ground so it's really a pleasure to train those horses.
"I really want to thank all the owners and Tony Parker for everything that they've done and the confidence that they've got in the stable because it's been a chaotic year and I'm so happy to win today for them and I hope it will continue in the future. Tony Parker really has a strong mindset and I'm very happy to have him around me to help me with the management and the winning mindset."
The seven-year-old Kinross has lined up in the Foret in each of the last four years, finishing fourth in 2021, winning in 2022 and coming home second last year.
Beckett said: “What a horse. He’s been beaten by a very, very good filly – maybe it’s as simple as that.
“When he passed me I thought he was only going to be fifth, so I’m absolutely delighted with him.
“We’ll see how he comes out of it, but he could go for the Champions Sprint (at Ascot) if the ground is on his side, we will see how it goes.
“He had good horses in behind him and it was perhaps a deeper Foret than we’re used to with (Prix du Moulin winner) Tribalist etc."
