Some gambles pay off and Juddmonte and Ralph Beckett's decision to supplement Bluestocking (5/1) for the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe was one of them.

The Camelot filly has enjoyed a fine season, winning her reappearance and the Pretty Polly before solid runs in defeat in the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes and the Juddmonte International before winning the Vermeille. It was only after that latest Group One over course and distance that connections decided to pay a six figure sum and roll the dice and they were handsomely rewarded on a bleak day at ParisLongchamp. Always well placed from her perfect draw in 3, Bluestocking tracked Los Angeles in company with Haya Zark who sadly broke down badly and his course position meant that he hampered a number of those behind as he dropped back through the field. That left the chasing pack more strung out as Bluestocking went in pursuit of, and soon passed, Los Angeles. Sosie, who enjoyed a good trip from a prominent position, couldn't go with her and it was left to Aventure, owned, like Sosie, by Wertheimer and Frere, to give chase to Bluestocking. Aventure did cut back the advantage without doing so quickly enough to threaten the victory and had to settle for the bridesmaid's role, just as she had when beaten narrowly in the Vermeille. Los Angeles held on for third with Sosie in fourth in a contest where the first four finishers had raced in the first half dozen more or less throughout.

🇫🇷🏆 Special filly - BLUESTOCKING lands the 2024 Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe at @Paris_longchamp!



👏 A huge victory for @Rossaryan15, @RalphBeckett and the team at @JuddmonteFarms!#QPATpic.twitter.com/PO41m4RQse — Sporting Life Racing (@SportingLife) October 6, 2024

There was an unusual turn of events before the race had even started with connections of Fantastic Moon wanting to withdraw due to the soft conditions. However, this was announced by an owner before the official channels had been gone through and, after further discussion, and learning that it would cost €55,000 to do so, they opted to let Fantastic Moon take his chance. He could only finish in midfield around nine lengths behind the winner whose delighted trainer paid tribute to Bluestocking. "It's a tribute to her constitution as much as anything else," said Beckett. "It's extraordinary to have a horse to start in May and dance all those dances and then come here and do that only three weeks after what looked like a tough race in the Vermeille. She is an extraordinary beast. "Westover hit the front with a furlong left last year and I was kind of waiting for something else to come and get her, what a day. "I think the draw helped. He (Ryan) got her in the right place and everything went to plan and he was able to pull it off. What a day. This is our best ever day. I’ve been lucky enough to win a couple of Oaks but this is our best day, for sure. "The Juddmonte team are an extraordinary outfit to work for in the sense that there is no pressure, ever. You live or die by your own actions but there has never been any pressure."

Rossa Ryan puts his finger to his lips on Bluestocking

A jubilant Ryan told Equidia soon after passing the line: “I know everyone overlooked her, but on form she had been at the top table and done it all. She just proved she’s something else. I can’t really believe it, this filly has been something else to my career. “My family are here, they all came over and it’s very surreal.” He went on to add on Sky Sports Racing: "A horse can really change you life and she has mine. "She broke sharp and has done that all year. I was never in doubt that she'd settle on the front end if she got a lead. I got to fill up where I needed to without getting pestered. Turning in with 600m to run she came alive underneath me and it's hard to stop a train going forward. "It's all down to her trainer and the team at home. They've made my dreams come true. To do it on a global stage is what it's all about."