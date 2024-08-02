Qatar King Stakes report and replay: Big Evs takes revenge

Big Evs narrowly avenged his Royal Ascot defeat at the hooves of Asfoora in Goodwood's Qatar King George Stakes.

In the Berkshire sunshine the Australian speedster proved a length-and-a-half too strong for her rival but on two pounds better terms and with a quicker five furlongs, the younger legs had the edge this time. But only just. For having been in front over a furlong out, the well-backed 13/8 favourite had to dig very deep as Oisin Murphy and his rival closed rapidly. At the line only a short-head separated the pair with Believing (7/1) another late closer in third ahead of last year's Coolmore Nunthorpe winner Live In The Dream. All roads will now lead to York for the Friday protagonists where the runner-up won't have a penalty to carry. Betfair, Sky Bet and Paddy Power cut both the winner and second for the Knavesmire showpiece, Big Evs 4/1 from 11/2 and Asfoora 3/1 from 9/2.

Winning jockey Tom Marquand said: "He’s fantastic. He’s literally got too much speed! Obviously, Ponntos has exceptional off-the-blocks boot early on and, to be honest, from the three to the two, he was eating up ground. I was trying to get half a breather in before I went and took the race. "He just doesn’t want restraining. He’s got so much raw boot and trying to tame that, it almost feels like there is no point, because he grits down for you as well in that last 100 yards. You don’t need to save an awful lot on a track like this for him. “He’s an exceptional racehorse and, to come back at three as good as he was at two is pretty special.” Trainer Mick Appleby is enjoying a great week and said: “He’s one in a million, the best I’ve trained by a long way. That was very good. It’s unbelievable really, to think where I was 10-15 years ago to where we are now. We have some great owners now that support the yard – they spend the money and I get results like this. We have a great team at home that work very hard. “I would say it will be the Nunthorpe and then Breeders’ Cup and off to stud for Big Evs now.”

Celebration time for Tom Marquand and Mick Appleby