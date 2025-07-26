Qatar Goodwood Festival: Trackside Live coverage from day five of Glorious Goodwood

Follow the live updates including paddock notes from the Trackside Live team on day five of Glorious Goodwood.
2.30 - Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes (Group 2)
Paddock Notes
8 Serenity Prayer - neat filly, always tends to present well and does so again
2 Danielle - delicate features and quite angular, rib fit and looks well after a long break
6 Sueno - big framed filly, lovely walker and showing good definition
3 Goodie Two Shoes - massive mare, has size and power. Two handlers as she’s a touch keen but nothing negative.
7 Term Of Endearment - two handlers and getting on her toes, but better than she was at Sandown.
9 Waardah - two handlers but been straightforward, should come forward a touch
1 Allonsy - might come forward for the run, others appeal more
5 Royal Entry - slight, light framed filly. fit
Paddock Verdict
3 Goodie Two Shoes best, 6 Sueno second best
1.55 - Coral Summer Handicap
Paddock Notes
13 Sam Hawkens - a little dull in the coat but cannot fault fitness, excellent definition over quarters
9 Feigning Madness - can get a touch warm and has done, seen him look better this season for all he’s fit
6 Barnso - looks in good order, a little on toes but easily managed; keen rather than tense
4 Stressfree - wears red hood but been straightforward, fine
14 Hallelujah U - big framed type, no questions on fitness. Getting increasingly warm.
1 Wonder Legend - will come forward for the run after small break
2 Galashiels - big, sturdy gelding, walking out well, very fit for frame
5 Artistic Star - keen and agitated with it, light framed and slim, no fitness issues
3 Subsequent - relaxed and moving well as a result, fine
8 French Duke - lean, good shine to coat. Looks primed for the day
10 Aeronautic - two handlers but generally been straightforward; in okay order
11 Master Builder - needs run after short break
7 Duraji - looks in good order, well muscled
12 Dancing In Paris - big strong gelding, red hood but been a gentleman, fine
Paddock Verdict
8 French Duke and 6 Barnso the best pair
Full Result
1st Sam Hawkens 4/1 fav
2nd Dancing In Paris 6/1
3rd Aeronautic 11/2
Reaction from winning connections
Winning rider Tom Marquand told ITV Racing: “It’s been a good week. He’s a lovely little horse and one that I was looking forward to riding. To be honest, I always felt confident – they went very slow early and we were nicely positioned because he’s got a good mind and you can park him up there handy and get him to switch off.
“I was confident that he wasn’t as slow as he has made himself look a couple of times. When I had Colin [Keane] in front of me and I knew the Ian Williams horse was going to be behind me, I was just trying to get a tow down as far as I could off Colin before hitting the front, because he doesn’t do an awful lot once he gets there. With 8st 10lb on his back, it probably made life a lot easier to get it right.
“The ground is dying a lot. It’s not dried enough to be tacky though, it’s tough enough work but it’s going to be because we had 38mm in a short amount of time. It’s remarkable how quickly it has come back to what it is. It’s a bit testing.”
Paddock Notes
3 Arabian Crown - full bodied colt, muscular and burly. Wears red hood but relaxed enough. No fitness queries.
1 Al Aasy - tends to present well, looks in good order. Some shine to coat, couldn’t put you off.
4 Candleford - big framed horse who looks like he’ll continue to improve for fitness despite winning last time.
5 Meydaan - can present a bit heavy, big colt with plenty of girth and chest. Fine.
2 Ambiente Friendly - probably looks the fittest we’ve seen him this year, but looks a bit plain compared to three-year-old campaign.
Paddock Verdict
Between 1 Al Aasy and 3 Arabian Crown but the latter is the preference.
Full Result
1st Al Aasy 13/8 fav
2nd Meydaan 15/2
Reaction from winning connections
Winning rider Jim Crowley told ITV Racing: “He has been brilliant. He was called a couple of names early on and I think it’s very unjust now. I’ve finally learnt how to ride him! In that grade, he loves it. He can boss them and, in fairness to William and Maureen [Haggas], they have done a great job of keeping him sweet and getting the longevity out of him. For an eight-year-old, he’s still got plenty of his enthusiasm.
“I actually thought that I would be travelling better and I had to give him a niggle coming down the hill. I didn’t really want to pull to the outside but we had to and, in fairness to him, he won well.”
Winning trainer William Haggas added: “Isn’t he marvellous? He runs so consistently, he’s eight years old now, and he’s pretty effective in these sort of races. He needs to [find trouble in running] – if he gets too much daylight, he doesn’t like it. Usually he pulls up a bit in front, but he ran on very strongly today.”
