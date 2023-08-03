Qatar Goodwood Festival Thursday reports and replays: Desert Hero wins Gordon Stakes

A review of the rest of the action from the third day of the Qatar Goodwood Festival.

Royal winner in Classic frame Desert Hero (7/1) overcame a market drift and trouble in running to win the Group 3 John Pearce Racing Gordon Stakes at the Qatar Goodwood Festival. The winner of the King George V Stakes moved into contention travelling like a good horse, having moved up from last, but the gaps refused to open prompting Tom Marquand to switch his mount towards the inside rail. Once in the clear Desert Hero stuck his head down and galloped on strongly, overhauling the front-running Chesspiece in the final half a furlong to win by a fairly comfortable looking neck. Uneasy 7/4 favourite Espionage got warm and edgy beforehand and failed to get involved before being eased down to finish last.

"Today was a testament to how tough he really is," said Marquand. "While he had to be brave to find gaps at Royal Ascot, he had to be brave again today on ground that is extremely tough work. "He's obviously improving, but it's been a fantastic job by the team to get him on this path - I'm thrilled. He filled me with confidence because of what he did at Royal Ascot, and while it was always going to be tougher on this ground he's got a kick over a mile and a half. He was really tough and you can't ask for more than that." Desert Hero was cut to 6/1 from 16/1 by Betfair Sportsbook for the St Leger at Doncaster, a race the late Queen won in her Silver Jubilee year of 1977 with Dunfermline.

Maureen Haggas, representing the winning trainer, said: “It wasn’t the easiest watch, but Tom said he always thought he was going to win. The important thing with this horse is getting him switched off early, which he did really well, and I think if you can do that you can let the rest of the race unfold. He wants to win and that counts for a lot. “The obvious aim would be the St Leger, I suppose, and I think, with all these things, you never really know until you run in the race. We thought Storm The Stars would stay all day and he didn’t quite get home in the St Leger, so you never really know until you try, but there’s no reason not to try, is there? “He’s a little bit of a worrier, but he is getting better. When he arrived up here he was sweating, and we washed him and he walked round, and the longer he was here, the more he was relaxing. Luke Carson rides him at home and has done a brilliant job, because he hasn’t been the easiest horse and he’s improved a hell of a lot from two to three, and he’s still improving physically and mentally.”

Van motors home

Vandeek is in charge of the Richmond

Wednesday's rain led to five of the seven declared runners being taken out of the Markel Richmond Stakes, including the two market leaders at first show, but that was of no concern to connections of Vandeek (11/8 favourite) who went a long way to living up to his tall reputation. An expensive breeze-up purchase, Vandeek went into many a notebook when clocking some impressive sectionals on debut at Nottingham and followed-up stylishly in this Group 2 despite again showing signs of inexperience. He missed the break slightly but Andrea Atzeni soon had him tracking leader Toca Madera; when pulled out to challenge, Vandeek put daylight between himself and the field until idling close home, allowing Ballymount Boy to close to within a length. It was a second winner of the week for Atzeni who said: "At Nottingham he did very well to win, when I missed the break by six or seven lengths I thought the race was over and I was happy to give him a chance to run on and run a promising race but he made up a lot of ground and put the race to bed quite nicely.

"For a breeze-up horse he's got a great mind and he's obviously very smart. He needs to come out of the stalls a little bit better but apart from that he knows his job. "I do think he's a horse that needs a bit of juice in the ground, the ground is hard work there, it's quite sticky. I was pleased we ended up racing down the middle because it's slightly fresher ground than the stands' side. He travelled into it and he quickened up quite nicely." Joint-trainer Simon Crisford believes Vandeek will handle quicker conditions in time, saying: "A little bit of juice in the ground suits him, but next year he will go on quick ground. This year as a two-year-old we'll keep him to sensible ground and not too firm. His bones still aren't mature enough to cope with really quick ground. "I think nothing really took him into the race for as long as we would like today. He was in front a bit too soon, he sort of idled when he hit the front, I think there’s tonnes of room for improvement to come. "We will head to the Prix Morny, August 19. Obviously that’s dependent on Sheikh Khalid’s wishes, but he likes to be bold and brave, I’m sure he would very much like us to go for the Group 1 in Deauville."

Rhyme routs rivals Punters' fingers were burnt when 2/1 favourite Perfuse failed to fire in the opening Coral Kincsem Handicap. All the rage after an eyecatching run at Royal Ascot, Perfuse was stuck behind a wall of horses in the straight but failed to pick-up even when racing room allowed. By that stage, Royal Rhyme (9/1) was away and gone. An easy winner on soft ground in May, Karl Burke's charge had been off since running slightly disappointingly in the competitive London Gold Cup later that month and rewarded connections' patience with an impressive display. Lee said: "We went a nice even gallop and I wasn't as keen, he always travels so well and loves passing horses. I was in a lovely position throughout and he travelled lovely through the race. "It was just a matter of pushing the button. He's a nice horse when things go right - he definitely needs cover so being in among them helps. You can really be patient, and today he's done it well.

"Last time out didn't really help because I was stuck wide and didn't get any cover - he loves running through horses. Once I we went through the three furlong marker I knew we were going to pick them off. "I think he’s definitely Listed class and possibly a Group horse in the making. "This is his kind of trip. He probably would get further if he learns to relax, but for now, definitely a mile and a quarter. "The ground is good to soft and just getting a bit tacky."

