Qatar Goodwood Festival Thursday preview: Big-race entries and horses to follow

We look through the six-day entries for the third day of the Qatar Goodwood Festival and picks out a few names to note.
The classic generation hold a 6-4 lead over their elders in the Qatar Nassau Stakes over the last decade and Clarehaven Stables - the base of John & Thady Gosden - has provided one for each 'side'.
The Gosdens could be sending one of their star older mares out to bat for them in this year's renewal with Emily Upjohn and Inspiral among a 12-strong entry. They both have something to prove in terms of this season's form but Emily Upjohn wasn't far below her best in the Pretty Polly while Inspiral may appreciate the return to racing against her own sex after tackling the Lockinge and the Prince Of Wales's Stakes.
The 1000 Guineas winner Elmalka and the Prix de Diane winner Sparkling Plenty are among the potential opponents but the one to beat is arguably Opera Singer who had the former behind when second in the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot, stepping up considerably on the form of her reappearance in the Irish 1000 Guineas.
See The Fire has something to find with Opera Singer on a line through Porta Fortuna but she was asked to take on City Of Troy et al in the Eclipse last time, performing with credit in fourth, and this trip may yet prove to be her optimum.
The 2022 winner of the John Pearce Gordon Stakes went on to finish second in the St Leger in September. That may be something of a rarity these days but Cross Counter went on to add the Melbourne Cup to his tally in 2018 while the previous three renewals were won by Crystal Ocean, Ulysses and Highland Reel and, last year, Desert Hero took the honours.
Three of the entries have raced just twice each bringing potential to the party while more established credentials are held by course winner Meydaan and Derby also-ran Bellum Justum, not to mention Epsom Derby fifth Sayedaty Sadaty.
Clive Cox won back-to-back renewals of the Markel Richmond Stakes in 2018 and 2019 so there will be obvious interest in Aparajeo if the Windsor novice winner takes his chance.
The Norfolk Stakes and July Stakes could both be represented by minor players but of more interest is The Strikin Viking, a fine second in the Railway Stakes last time, who has since joined Wathnan Racing and could bid to provide them with an immediate return on their investment.
Wathnan Racing have a strong presence on the card with two entries in the three-year-old handicap that opens the day with the relatively recently gelded Wafei taking the eye ahead of what could be his handicap debut for William Haggas.
The powerful operation could rely on Veydari, trained by Richard Fahey, in the Jaeger-Lecoultre Nursery; he was a beaten favourite on his first two starts but has shaped as though this step up to seven furlongs could bring about further improvement.
Change For Good was last seen running for Ollie Sangster but since joining Wathnan Racing has been switched to the yard of Hamad Al Jehani and he could make his debut for his new connections in the closing HKJC World Pool Handicap.
