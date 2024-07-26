Qatar Goodwood Festival Thursday preview: Big-race entries and horses to follow

We look through the six-day entries for the third day of the Qatar Goodwood Festival and picks out a few names to note.

The generation game The classic generation hold a 6-4 lead over their elders in the Qatar Nassau Stakes over the last decade and Clarehaven Stables - the base of John & Thady Gosden - has provided one for each 'side'. The Gosdens could be sending one of their star older mares out to bat for them in this year's renewal with Emily Upjohn and Inspiral among a 12-strong entry. They both have something to prove in terms of this season's form but Emily Upjohn wasn't far below her best in the Pretty Polly while Inspiral may appreciate the return to racing against her own sex after tackling the Lockinge and the Prince Of Wales's Stakes. The 1000 Guineas winner Elmalka and the Prix de Diane winner Sparkling Plenty are among the potential opponents but the one to beat is arguably Opera Singer who had the former behind when second in the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot, stepping up considerably on the form of her reappearance in the Irish 1000 Guineas. See The Fire has something to find with Opera Singer on a line through Porta Fortuna but she was asked to take on City Of Troy et al in the Eclipse last time, performing with credit in fourth, and this trip may yet prove to be her optimum.

