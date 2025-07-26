Qatar Goodwood Festival: Recap Trackside Live coverage from day four of Glorious Goodwood

Recap the live updates including paddock notes from the Trackside Live team on day four of Glorious Goodwood.

Winning reaction Ralph Beckett: ‘‘Hector [Crouch] said he could not understate how well he did to stay on his feet. He is a nice horse who needs some juice in the ground which is why we have had to wait. ‘The biggest concern was that he was No1 on the ballot! We thought we were going to get balloted out but it wasn’t a full field. We will be looking at those valuable mile and a half handicaps going into September.’’ Paddock Notes Verdict Yabher best.

8 Sea Of Kings - not grown into himself as anticipated when seen at Nottingham, fit and well. 2 War Hawk - looks similar to Newmarket, okay. 6 Grecian Legacy - straightforward paddock behaviour, looks in fair order. 10 Bulletin - backs up quickly, muscular, fine. 12 Mdawi - big, strong type, okay. 7 Ride The Thunder - compact and together, fine. 3 Munsif - will come forward for the run after a small break. 13 Raedwald - might still sharpen up for the run, has got warm. 4 Yabher - looks in excellent order, probably the best looking Haggas horse of the meeting so far. 11 Mighty Boy - big strong gelding, always tends to present well. 1 Push The Limit - fit enough after a break but sweating and colty in paddock. 5 Ammes - very fit, probably couldn’t get it any fitter, positive. 9 Burj Zabeel - nice, scopey sort, rib fit.

Placed reaction Richard Hughes, trainer of runner-up Shaman Champion, said: "It was a huge run. Oisin felt he was a bit unlucky. He got stuck behind one and he didn’t want to come out on to the old ground. He was trying to keep on the fresh ground but eventually he had to come out and ended up being beaten. We are pleased with him.’’ Anna-Lisa Balding, wife of Andrew, trainer of third Old Is Gold, said: ‘‘He slightly missed the break so James (Doyle) had to give him a dig to get him going. It has lit him up a bit. I don't think it was ideal having him in front. He is still a little bit green but it was a good run and there is definitely something nice in him.’’

Ardisia, ridden by David Probert, wins the Goodwood nursery

Paddock Notes Verdict Try Storm Cat best.

13 Airside - nice, neat type. Keen without being hot in the walk, likeable. 9 Penhallam - tall with plenty of leg, looks like he’ll still progress physically although he’s ready enough today. 11 Golden Brown - long backed for his height, fair shine to coat but others appeal more. 12 Game Striker - lengthy, long backed individual. Not presenting as fit as the other Palmer runner but likeable in his own way. 10 Son Of Sarabi - has been presenting well, nice shine to coat. 5 Shaman Champion - big framed, scopey sort, almost shapes like a three year old, fine. 8 Ardisia - stands out from a fitness perspective, rib fit, red hood but relaxed enough. 2 Old Is Gold - looks to be carrying a touch of condition, will sharpen up for the run. 6 Blue Orbit - red hood and playing around a bit, but nothing overly negative. Walks well. 7 Try Storm Cat - compact and together colt, rib fit, catching the eye. 4 Logi Bear - always looks race sharp, compact type, a little more relaxed than he has been.

Winning reaction Oisin Murphy: "Ryan Moore and Sir Michael Stoute always liked him. It means so much to win on big days for King Power, they've been great to me and great to the stable. George loved this horse from when he arrived and he's been a revelation this year. I think he's probably a stakes horse, beating them five and a half lengths, Andrew will have a think. Versatile, he loved that ground, first time we've raced him with dig in the ground, a Lope De Vega, and I think he improved for it."

Fox Legacy and Oisin Murphy emerge nicely in front

Paddock Notes Verdict Fox Legacy best.

8 Divine Knight - okay order, doesn’t particularly catch the eye. 6 Socialite - looks fit enough for a small break, okay but others appeal more. 3 Fox Legacy - light framed and compact, very fit. 4 Godwinson - easy mover, good rib definition and nicely relaxed, likeable. 2 Carrytheone - perhaps not looking as well as last season, no fitness questions though. 1 Liberty Lane - looks in fantastic order, can’t fault him, nice shine to coat. 7 Cash - have seen look better this season, tends to present lean. 9 Jeff Koons - progressed again since Ascot, looks in fantastic order.

Winning reaction Jason Hart: "I got some kick out of that. Maybe lacking a bit of class but for him to step up......obviously Highfield Princess won this and there was a bit more pressure on that day as she was a warm favourite, it's just magical. He won the three-year-old handicap here on poor ground. He's grand isn't he? It's probably one of my favourite meetings of the year. John and Sean [Quinn] always target this meeting and rarely leave without any goods."

JM Jungle wins the King George Qatar Stakes

Paddock Notes Verdict Kerdos best.

7 Spartan Arrow - in fair conditions, little tight but no major concerns. 14 Town And Country - well muscled, two handlers but been well managed, fine. 2 Jm Jungle (see below also) - increasingly on toes in paddock. 12 She's Quality - compact filly, looks in fair order. 8 Time For Sandals - lovely, rangy filly, always presents with a relaxed attitude, looks fantastic with a shine to coat. 6 Night Raider - presents really well on each run, shine to the coat, looks muscular, no change. 3 Kerdos - been looking really well this season and catching the eye again. 9 Asfoora - not presenting as well as she did last year but far better than Ascot, has more of a shine to the coat. 2 Jm Jungle - walking well, lacking a little bit of class compared to some of these but presenting well for him. 4 Khaadem - sturdy sort, looks in fair order for him, okay. 11 Frost At Dawn - always presents similar, big bodied filly, strong type. 1 Clarendon House - on his toes and edgy in the pre-parade, but tends to present this way - wouldn’t be a negative. 10 Big Mojo - a different horse these days, very relaxed and professional in the pre-parade. Real shine to coat, looks well.

Winning reaction Danny Tudhope: "David [O'Meara] gave me the choice beforehand before declarations and I said this lad or something else but he put me on Mirsky. Good to get back on him. He loves this place. Obviously the rain helped his chances. He's not the easiest horse to win with, he's not the most consistent but when he comes here you always have to respect him and David has a great record in the race so you have to respect that as well. Delighted to have a winner like this for the team."

Rhoscolyn (orange sleeves) wins the Golden Mile

Paddock Notes Verdict Fifth Column best, Dutch Decoy second best.

15 Fantastic Fox - always presents well, fine. 1 Skukuza - was very quirky at the Curragh and behaving far better, in fair order. 18 Tribal Chief - touch warm, fit and well. 9 Lattam - might sharpen up a touch for the run after a break. 17 Star Anthem - smaller type, good muscle definition. 6 Rhoscolyn - well muscled, sturdy type, fine. 3 Bopedro - in fair order, a little warm. 7 Ebt's Guard - has got a touch warm, looking better than last few runs. 12 Theoryofeverything - looks in fair order, fine. 10 Real Gain - not unfit given the long break, couldn’t put you off. 8 Whitcombe Rockstar - backs up quickly but not appealing from a fitness perspective. 13 Blue For You - agitated and on edge, others appeal more. 5 Greek Order - big framed horse, looks in great order. 19 Afentiko - looks in fair order, fit. 20 Fifth Column - very defined over hind quarters, catching the eye. 22 Dutch Decoy - looks improved on when he won at Newmarket last time.

Winning reaction Oisin Murphy: "Really happy with him. He needed gelding and he's improved an awful lot for it, he concentrates and relaxes a little bit more. Hugo [Palmer] trained his father to a classic victory and the guys at Manor House Stables, Michael Owen's, under Hugo's management and stewardship have done a great job every day because he can be a little bit on his toes like he is now and Josh [lad, leading him in] knows him inside out. He's a beautiful animal and he has a really bright future. It was a shame to see the race cut up to four but they were four good horses and I think he's run to a very high level today."

Seagulls Eleven wins at Goodwood

Paddock Notes Verdict King Of Cities best.

1 Cosmic Year - red hood, tense and warm as a result. Has done the same on last few outings so wouldn’t be considered out of character. 2 Diego Ventura - big, deep chested horse with a lovely relaxed demeanour. Easily the most laid back of the quartet. In good order although others look more fit. 3 King Of Cities - high level of rib definition. Small colt but looks excellent for his frame and probably improved from Newmarket. 5 Seagulls Eleven- on toes, completely normal paddock behaviour for him. Light framed, always presents very fit.

Winning reaction Oisin Murphy: "He was never on the bridle, he was off it the whole way but when I grabbed hold of him and asked him for an effort, he really did stretch clear. I'm delighted for Hughie, the trainer is a family friend of ours, and the owners are all here and this is a nice race to win. He actually picked up when the others were slowing down. I couldn't comprehend why we didn't all stay on the fresh ground on the far side but as a result of them not staying there, it opened up like the Red Sea. I would think Ed Arkell, the clerk of the course, has done a really accurate job in describing it as soft, maybe good to soft in places."

Kyle Of Lochalsh wins at Goodwood

Paddock Notes Verdict Zinc White best.

9 Zinc White - tends to present well, looks in good order again. 7 Beauld As Brass - left until last minute before coming in the paddock. Very busy and keen. No fitness questions. 4 Kyle Of Lochalsh - compact type for a stayer, looks in good order. 10 Vino Victrix - walking out well with a good demeanour, no issues. 11 King's Reign - strong in the paddock with first time visor, warm and will tighten up a touch. 5 Mordor - good level of definition, okay. 6 Sheradann - big bodied grey, fine. 2 Oxford Comma - very warm with two handlers, would be a concern. 8 Aggagio - fit enough although a little busy in the paddock. No major negatives. 12 Bashful Boy - another one who tends to present well. In fair order. 3 Align The Stars - big, imposing physical. Always impresses and tends to look in fantastic condition. 1 Tashkan - might tighten up a touch over the ribs but in no way unfit for reappearance after a break

Thursday 5.30 - World Pool Bet With The Tote Handicap Paddock Notes 4 King Casper - very fit, notable although yard have been producing them like that for last week or so 14 Wicked - returning after a small break, fit enough despite this 9 Principality - looks in good order but a little agitated 6 Sea Force - fine in first time cheekpieces, looks very well 12 Gilet - wears red hood, little agitated, okay 8 Cavolo Nero - might sharpen up a touch, others appeal more 18 Canvas - big gelding, sturdy sort, okay for him 16 Kaleido - notably fit, has a bit of class 5 Point Of Contact - has got quite warm, others appeal more 2 We Dare To Dream - lean and light framed. Okay 17 Knights Gold - in fair order, okay 15 Sir Paul Ramsey - walking out well, no major negatives 13 Impartiality - looks okay, good muscle definition 3 War Socks - a little on toes but ready for the day, fit despite a small lay off 19 Atherstone Warrior - narrow, slim, fit for frame Paddock Verdict 6 Sea Force and 16 Kaleido the best pair

Full Result 1st Principality 18/1 2nd Impartiality 18/1 3rd Knights Gold 25/1

4.55 - Tatler British EBF Maiden Fillies' Stakes Paddock Notes 10 Just Call Me Angel - returning after very small break, might tighten up for the run 18 Uncertainty - big, physical filly. Not unfit but will keep progressing for runs 1 Aylin - plenty of size about her, big framed. Showing a bit of inexperience but nothing major 17 Tryst - nice attitude, easy moving filly, fit enough for debut, catches the eye 9 Isle Of Fernandez - very lean. Strong in the paddock and still showing inexperience but no fitness questions 15 Quiescent - has got a touch warm with two handlers, very fit 4 Brigid's Well - relaxed enough with two handlers, good muscle definition 11 Kilkenny Warrior - lengthy sort, might still improve for the run and will fill out 6 Dictal - Red hood, two handlers, one of the more compact types in the field 13 Mythical Night - should sharpen up a touch for debut, well balanced 3 Brighlee - fit enough despite a small lay off, okay 8 Ice Sovereigns - professional enough, straightforward, okay Paddock Verdict 1 Aylin best, 17 Tryst pick of the debutantes

Full Result 1st Aylin 11/4 fav 2nd Isle Of Fernandez 22/1 3rd Ice Sovereigns 12/1

Reaction from winning connections Winning trainer Karl Burke told Racing TV: "We've always thought a lot of her. She's got some fancy entries. She's in the Lowther, we left her in there a couple of days ago just in case we were wrong thinking she wanted stepping up in trip. "I was a bit nervous about the ground and we've had three favourites beat this week and important owners today so I was a little bit nervous. When the rain come I wasn't so sure but I got reminded St Mark's Basilica handled heavy and the dam won on heavy so they were very keen to let her take her chance and obviously it was the right thing to do.

4.20 - Phase Eight Nursery Handicap Paddock Notes 10 Steel Drum - very lean, especially notable as the yard don’t often present this fit 4 Goldwork - solid bodied colt. Probably improved a touch from Newmarket. Showing signs of greenness in the paddock 6 Spinning Lizzie - high level of fitness. Wears red hood but been very straightforward 8 Champion Island - smart compact type, in fair order 9 Sovereign Bright - light framed filly, moves well. Likeable 7 Amazing Journey - not one of the fittest in the field, okay. Big bodied colt 2 Hey Tru Blue - well muscled as expect to see from the yard, fine 3 Victorious One - has a bit of quality about him, likeable 5 Sir Albert - bit of something about him; big chested small colt 1 American Gulf - compact, just okay 11 Gascony - easy walker, fine Paddock Verdict 8 Champion Island and 10 Steel Drum best pair

Full Result 1st Sir Albert 6/1 2nd Spinning Lizzie 14/1 3rd Champion Island 16/1

Reaction from winning connections Winning trainer Andrew Balding told Racing TV: "Very pleased with the performance, the horse is quite streetwise now, handled the ground, and was given a good positive ride. I wasn't concerned [about the rain] for this horse, we always thought he'd cope with it."

3.45 - Buccellati Handicap Paddock Notes 8 Brosay - compact, tight sprinter, looks well 12 Hi Lord - walking out well, okay 13 Winchurch - very on toes. Keen at an early stage 5 Nad Alshiba Green - light framed, fit 11 Naana's Sparkle - very defined over hind end, like 16 Speed of Maajid - red hood and kicking out alarmingly in the paddock. 1 Dyonisos - might be a touch heavy, will improve 6 Marty Hopkirk - good level of fitness, positive 7 Dan Tucker - couldn’t put you off, good definition 15 Star Chorus - okay order, no problems 4 Getreadytorumble - two handlers but been straightforward, likeable 3 Ruby's Profit - better than she was at Epsom, two handlers Paddock Verdict 6 Marty Hopkirk and 11 Naana's Sparkle best

Full Result 1st Naana's Sparkle 15/2 2nd Getreadytorumble 15/2 3rd Ruby's Profit 11/2

Reaction from winning connections Winning jockey Charlie Bishop told ITV Racing: “It was a lovely ride to pick up. “Connections were unsure about the ground but wanted to roll the dice. They wanted me to be prominent but I almost got there a little bit too soon. “As we know with these sprinters you can roll the dice and nine times out of ten you'd get a different result. “But my fellow loved the ground, and it was his day today.”

Whirl wins the Nassau in tremendous fashion

Paddock Notes 1 Running Lion - rangy individual, always tends to present similar. Looks in fair order, can’t put you off. 2 See The Fire - always presents well, and does so again. Smart filly, looks in good order. 4 Cercene - neat and compact, looks better than she did at Ascot. Not much of her, but they’ve got her spot on. 5 Whirl - plain looker but she always appeals as a filly with athleticism. Improving throughout the season and filling into her frame 3 Bedtime Story - not the fittest looking in the field, grown physically through the season and filling out. Paddock Verdict 5 Whirl best

Full Result 1st Whirl 6/5 fav 2nd Cercene 11/1

Reaction from winning connections Winning rider Ryan Moore told ITV Racing: “She keeps doing what she says she’s going to do, she’s very uncomplicated. “She handles any ground, she’s tall and a ‘racing machine’ according to Aidan [O’Brien, winning trainer]. “He keeps getting them to do great things. “She’s kept on progressing and it’s just a shame that it wasn’t the spectacle it could have been. “She would have to step up again against the boys [in the Arc] but she is progressive.” Winning trainer Aidan O’Brien added: “She’s an amazing filly. “She’s a homebred by Wootton Bassett and she gets this trip and more. “Depending on what the lads want to do she can go anywhere. She could go to York or to France for an Arc trial. “When the fillies were working in the spring she was the one leading them up – she's just a very, very good filly.”

Merchant grabs Wimbledon Hawkeye in the Gordon

Paddock Notes 1 Galveston - fairly compact, sweating and neighing but he did the same at the Curragh last time, no fitness questions 7 Windlord - tends to appeal on paddock, good looking colt, looks better than he did when winning at Sandown 2 Merchant - really seeing this horse progress this season, looks in great order again, well muscled 3 Rahiebb - considerably improved paddock behaviour than Ascot where he sweated and jogged. Notable change. 5 Too Soon - two handlers but being well managed, couldn’t put you off. Neat and together 4 Sir Dinadan - nice big walk, moves well. Slim framed sort. 6 Wimbledon Hawkeye - noted before as considerably improving through the season behaviour wise, a professional these days compared to how he has been. Looks well again. Paddock Verdict A few of these appeal but 3 Rahiebb has improved so much from Ascot behaviour wise and looks a picture

Full Result 1st Merchant 6/5 fav 2nd Wimbledon Hawkeye 15/2

Reaction from winning connections Winning rider Tom Marquand told ITV Racing: “You needed a brave horse there. “Wimbledon Hawkeye got a good run down the hill and kept building momentum. He put him them the sword. “Mine hated the ground but kept gritting his teeth and got there just on the line. “I don’t think he knew how to get going on the ground and I was asking him to do something that he hasn’t done before. “I think he’s a St Leger horse but the chances of getting a quick ground St Leger would be slim enough.”

Coppull (right) wins at Goodwood

Paddock Notes 9 Underwriter - lengthy, rangy sort with a big walk on him. Still quite babyish but no fitness questions. 4 Egoli - big, deep chested colt, very easy going demeanour which has been typical of him, likeable sort 1 Azizam - neat, compact enough, front bandaged, sometimes the greys don’t jump out but he catches the eye more than most 7 Puerto Rico - another deep chested Wootton Bassett, relaxed in his demeanour and easy moving, fine 6 Maximized - compact sprinting type, not got as warm as he did at Newmarket, likeable 5 Havana Hurricane - had been straightforward in paddock at Ascot, little toey at Newbury and more on his nerves here. Has looked shinier in the coat. 8 Super Soldier - two handlers but not needed, relaxed enough. No fitness questions. 3 Coppull - has got warm but great shine to the coat and has some appeal 2 Chicago Call - still quite green and learning on the job but no negative behaviour. Compact and fit. Full result 1st Coppull 5/1 2nd Puerto Rico 13/2 3rd Havana Hurricane 3/1 fav

Reaction from winning connections Winning jockey David Probert told ITV Racing: “It’s all down to Clive [Cox, winning trainer] and the team at home – they've done a great job with him. It’s been hard getting him to settle but he was a professional today. “He’s a progressive two-year-old and there is more to come. He’s got a great mind.” Winning jockey Clive Cox added: “I’m really thrilled. “When he ran so well at Ascot we thought Goodwood would suit him. “I was worried about the rain but we timed it right.”

Best Secret (red cap) wins at Goodwood under James Doyle

Paddock Notes 11 Ernst Blofeld - always catches the eye in the paddock, big imposing colt, presenting well (standard for him) 15 Serenity Blue - agitated and warm as a result in the pre-parade, sweating fairly heavily for early in proceedings 10 Daiquiri Bay - has something about him in a paddock, always on the edge of being a little quirky but standard paddock behaviour, looks in great order 1 Best Secret - fine limbed, light framed colt, getting occasionally on his toes and warm, quality individual but will need to be kept managed. Now very colty 2 Nebras - returning after a short break, not unfit but will come forward for the run 9 High Degree - deep chested colt, taking proceedings well, one of the better horses in the field 16 Janey Mackers - starting to get warm, tense. Tends to present this way; no fitness questions 18 Magellan Cloud - catching the eye, rib fit and looks in good order 6 Seagolazo - two handlers with red hood, but been fairly straightforward, okay 14 Fort George - no fitness questions after a short break, lean over quarters 7 Parole d'Oro - not presenting as well as he did at Ascot, still fit 3 Calla Lagoon - has got a touch warm, fit enough though 13 Hymnbook - standing out, long backed but has a real shine to coat and high level of fitness for frame 5 Dante's Lad - no fitness questions, fine 12 Brise Noir - fit enough, no signs of getting agitated, fine 4 Marhaba Ghaiyyath - keen in the paddock but nothing of concern, looks in okay order 8 Thunder Wonder - well muscled, looks in fair order Paddock Verdict 13 Hymnbook and 18 Magellan Cloud the best pair

Full Result 1st Best Secret 7/2 fav 2nd Marhaba Ghaiyyath 6/1 3rd Fort George 15/2 4th 10 Daiquiri Bay 9/1