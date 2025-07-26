Qatar Goodwood Festival: Recap our Trackside Live coverage from day five of Glorious Goodwood

Recap all of the live updates including paddock notes from the Trackside Live team as Two Tribes won the Stewards' Cup on day five of Glorious Goodwood.

4.55 - Coral Golden Rewards Shaker Handicap Paddock Notes 2 Treasure Time - lean, well muscled, been very straightforward 15 Linwood - can’t fault for muscle definition, a little dull in the coat but no major concerns 11 Primo Lara - a touch heavy, others appeal more on fitness 3 Toimy Son - getting on toes and needs to be monitored, no fitness questions 4 Alpha Crucis - good shine to the coat, fit and well 16 Longlai - good shine to coat, big frame but looks fit for it, nicely keen 10 Killybegs Warrior - in okay order, fine 5 Whip Cracker - small, lean over quarters 12 Gladius - in good order, nice shine to coat 17 Miletus - big frame gelding, fine 9 Westerton - light framed, very fit, catching the eye 14 Dutch Decoy - long backed, walks well, relaxed, fine 13 Indalo - others appeal more, just okay 18 Urban Sprawl - rib fit, walking out well, likeable 1 Oviedo - still a touch heavy, others appeal more from a fitness perspective 8 Boyfriend - fit, having a good look around but fine Paddock Verdict 16 Longlai and 9 Westerton the best pair

Full Result 1st Gladius 11/8 fav 2nd Whip Cracker 17/2 3rd Linwood 22/1 4th Indalo 16/1

Reaction from winning connections Trainer Andrew Balding said: “He’s had to do it the hard way, he was posted a little bit wide, but William has done a lovely job. "He’s a lovely horse, he doesn’t show a huge amount at home so each time we’ve run him it’s been a pleasant surprise and hopefully he can keep going because he keeps improving. “He’s won a handicap today off 94 and we’ll probably go for another handicap in my opinion but we need to discuss that with his partners. I think he’s probably better on slightly quicker ground but he’s definitely going the right way.”

4.20 - British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden Stakes Paddock Notes 14 Receding - backs up quickly, well behaved 8 Ghost Mode - nice relaxed demeanour, unusual colouring, okay 10 Island Bear - big, strong colt. Two handlers but been very straightforward and appeals 11 Lion Of Alba - notable for fitness, rib definition and good over the quarters 13 Phantom Watch - perhaps not as notably fit as stablemate, whilst still appealing. A little babyish and will improve for the experience. 12 My Old Mate- might sharpen up a touch for the run, been professional 1 Arbaawy - likeable type, good level of fitness. Has been a touch green in places, but catches the eye 7 Exclusive Code - quality type, athletic and leggy. A little green, has had a neigh and needing two handlers but wouldn’t be a major concern. 3 Atlas Mountain - nice attitude, compact, might sharpen up for the run 2 Aspect Island - compact and together, professional enough, fine 6 Evanesco - impressive physical, big colt, will fill out more and one for the notebook 9 Ghost Mode - big physical, burly colt. No major negatives but doesn’t overly stand out either Paddock Verdict 6 Evanesco the best

Full Result 1st Isaac Newton 8/13 fav 2nd Evanesco 14/1 3rd Ghost Mode 10/1

Reaction from winning connections Winning jockey Ryan Moore told Racing TV: “He ran a lovely race. "He had a very good run first day at the Curragh and the third has just won at Galway just now so the form looks fairly good. “I suppose seven furlongs on this track wouldn’t be ideal for him but they went a good gallop. "He has done everything right, got into a nice rhythm and he stayed on well, showing a very good attitude. You’d have to be very happy with what he did today. “He’s a straightforward horse that will continue to improve from race to race.”

3.45 - Whispering Angel Handicap Paddock Notes 5 Hallasan - tends to present the same, smaller gelding, quite laidback today 2 Pelitory - always tends to present the same, tall angular colt with a high level of fitness, light framed 15 Andesite - smart type, backing up quickly. Little agitated today and just needs managing. 3 Yah Mo Be There - angular, slim colt, has got a little warm but nothing overly concerning 19 Miami Matrix - shine to the coat, good level of fitness, fine 4 Montpelier - deep chested sort, has something about him with a good shine to coat 18 Dance In The Storm - very fit, notable rib definition 9 El Matador - laid back, taking everything in his stride, not unfit for small break 12 Mudbir - can see his quality against some of these, getting a touch warm but no concerns 17 Headmaster - Red hood and has been a bit busy, no fitness questions 1 The Waco Kid - always presents the same, not much size but fit for the frame 7 Consolidation - nice stamp, well balanced, likeable demeanour, couldn’t put you off 10 Shout - will come on a touch for the run 13 Rare Change - on edge in the pre-parade, well managed. Fine fitnesswise 16 Aurora Majesty - well muscled, edgy 8 Columnist - red hood, good definition, fine Paddock Verdict 12 Mudbir and 18 Dance In The Storm the best two

Full Result 1st Mudbir 4/1 2nd Dance In The Storm 14/1 3rd Aurora Majesty 22/1 4th Montpelier 18/1

Reaction from winning connections Winning rider Jim Crowley told ITV Racing: “This is my local track and it’s always been very lucky for me over the years. It’s been lucky again today. I hope he continues to progress, he’s a lovely horse and still very green. He had to be very brave to go through a gap – he got a smack across the face as he went through. When he hit the front, he was still a bit green.”

3.05 - Coral Stewards' Cup Paddock Notes 20 Germanic - just okay, others appeal more 28 The X O - needs run and switched off 21 Jakajaro - backs up quickly, okay 16 Circe - looks in fair order 14 Orazio - got a touch warm but perhaps best we’ve seen him in a while 19 Vadream - on toes early but typical behaviour for her; fine 17 Twilight Jet - two handlers but straightforward, in good order 7 Purosangue - very fit, catching the eye early 22 Run Boy Run - strong and has got warm as a result 5 Elmonjed - no fitness concerns. Fine 27 Drama - long backed and lengthy, in good order for frame 2 Annaf - looks in good order 25 Strike Red - can appear a bit heavy but typical him, okay 11 Hammer The Hammer - keen from outset and didn’t show the same behaviour at Chester 26 Jungle Drums - early in paddock, on his toes but fine 10 Seven Questions - low set gelding, looks well muscled 9 Commanche Falls - backs up quickly, fine 4 Jordan Electrics - backs up quickly, always looks okay 6 Korker - tight and well muscled 13 Desert Cop - might sharpen up a touch 24 Two Tribes - looks in fair order, no issues 23 Saint Lawrence - compact and together, fine 12 Completely Random - looks okay, no issues 1 Apollo One - in great order Paddock Verdict 7 Purosangue-17 Twilight Jet-21 Jakajaro-2 Annaf the best four

Full Result 1st Two Tribes 11/2 2nd Strike Red 9/1 3rd Jakajaro 16/1 4th Run Boy Run 10/1

Reaction from winning connections Winning rider David Egan told ITV Racing: “He actually did it easier today than in the International [at Ascot]. He travelled into it lovely – Richard’s other horse [Run Boy Run] for George [Wood] showed more speed than Get It, which I was surprised with because you need to be a quick horse to do that. I knew at halfway we seemed to be ahead of the other group and he was taking me there rather than me asking. “He handles real tacky, testing conditions and was an easy winner. Not many horses can do the International-Stewards’ Cup double. “He is a fresh horse. When I rode him at Ascot, he tried to put me on the floor going under the tunnel. He did the same coming out here, so I knew that he was in a rich vein of form. Richard has produced him to the minute. “Richard is a great friend and I get a real buzz out of riding winners for him. Phil, Aidan [Cunningham] and all the Rebel Racing team – they are really passionate and it’s great for them to get a winner here.”

2.30 - Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes (Group 2) Paddock Notes 8 Serenity Prayer - neat filly, always tends to present well and does so again 2 Danielle - delicate features and quite angular, rib fit and looks well after a long break 6 Sueno - big framed filly, lovely walker and showing good definition 3 Goodie Two Shoes - massive mare, has size and power. Two handlers as she’s a touch keen but nothing negative. 7 Term Of Endearment - two handlers and getting on her toes, but better than she was at Sandown. 9 Waardah - two handlers but been straightforward, should come forward a touch 1 Allonsy - might come forward for the run, others appeal more 5 Royal Entry - slight, light framed filly. fit Paddock Verdict 3 Goodie Two Shoes best, 6 Sueno second best

Full Result 1st Waardah 7/2 2nd Danielle 10/1 3rd Goodie Two Shoes 4/1

Reaction from winning connections Winning trainer Owen Burrows told ITV Racing: “She’s tough, isn’t she? I thought the second filly was going to come and nab us but, if anything, she was going away again a little bit at the line. She’s pretty inexperienced still – when the other horse come to her, she is still learning. “She does have a little kink to her but we are managing to keep hold of that at the moment. This is a G2, so she can only really go one way now. She is in the Yorkshire Oaks and I think she does appreciate getting her toe in a little bit, so we will just have to see. Ascot at the end of the year for the Fillies & Mares would be right up her street. They are nice problems to have. “We were patient with her last year. With her pedigree, we knew that we were going to be going distances. In think she can only get better as the year goes on, and even next year.”

Sam Hawkens at Goodwood

13 Sam Hawkens - a little dull in the coat but cannot fault fitness, excellent definition over quarters 9 Feigning Madness - can get a touch warm and has done, seen him look better this season for all he’s fit 6 Barnso - looks in good order, a little on toes but easily managed; keen rather than tense 4 Stressfree - wears red hood but been straightforward, fine 14 Hallelujah U - big framed type, no questions on fitness. Getting increasingly warm. 1 Wonder Legend - will come forward for the run after small break 2 Galashiels - big, sturdy gelding, walking out well, very fit for frame 5 Artistic Star - keen and agitated with it, light framed and slim, no fitness issues 3 Subsequent - relaxed and moving well as a result, fine 8 French Duke - lean, good shine to coat. Looks primed for the day 10 Aeronautic - two handlers but generally been straightforward; in okay order 11 Master Builder - needs run after short break 7 Duraji - looks in good order, well muscled 12 Dancing In Paris - big strong gelding, red hood but been a gentleman, fine Paddock Verdict 8 French Duke and 6 Barnso the best pair

Full Result 1st Sam Hawkens 4/1 fav 2nd Dancing In Paris 6/1 3rd Aeronautic 11/2

Reaction from winning connections Winning rider Tom Marquand told ITV Racing: “It’s been a good week. He’s a lovely little horse and one that I was looking forward to riding. To be honest, I always felt confident – they went very slow early and we were nicely positioned because he’s got a good mind and you can park him up there handy and get him to switch off. “I was confident that he wasn’t as slow as he has made himself look a couple of times. When I had Colin [Keane] in front of me and I knew the Ian Williams horse was going to be behind me, I was just trying to get a tow down as far as I could off Colin before hitting the front, because he doesn’t do an awful lot once he gets there. With 8st 10lb on his back, it probably made life a lot easier to get it right. “The ground is dying a lot. It’s not dried enough to be tacky though, it’s tough enough work but it’s going to be because we had 38mm in a short amount of time. It’s remarkable how quickly it has come back to what it is. It’s a bit testing.”

Al Aasy winning Glorious Stakes

Paddock Notes 3 Arabian Crown - full bodied colt, muscular and burly. Wears red hood but relaxed enough. No fitness queries. 1 Al Aasy - tends to present well, looks in good order. Some shine to coat, couldn’t put you off. 4 Candleford - big framed horse who looks like he’ll continue to improve for fitness despite winning last time. 5 Meydaan - can present a bit heavy, big colt with plenty of girth and chest. Fine. 2 Ambiente Friendly - probably looks the fittest we’ve seen him this year, but looks a bit plain compared to three-year-old campaign. Paddock Verdict Between 1 Al Aasy and 3 Arabian Crown but the latter is the preference.

Full Result 1st Al Aasy 13/8 fav 2nd Meydaan 15/2

Reaction from winning connections Winning rider Jim Crowley told ITV Racing: “He has been brilliant. He was called a couple of names early on and I think it’s very unjust now. I’ve finally learnt how to ride him! In that grade, he loves it. He can boss them and, in fairness to William and Maureen [Haggas], they have done a great job of keeping him sweet and getting the longevity out of him. For an eight-year-old, he’s still got plenty of his enthusiasm. “I actually thought that I would be travelling better and I had to give him a niggle coming down the hill. I didn’t really want to pull to the outside but we had to and, in fairness to him, he won well.” Winning trainer William Haggas added: “Isn’t he marvellous? He runs so consistently, he’s eight years old now, and he’s pretty effective in these sort of races. He needs to [find trouble in running] – if he gets too much daylight, he doesn’t like it. Usually he pulls up a bit in front, but he ran on very strongly today.”